Giro d&#8217;Italia 2021: ordine d&#8217;arrivo e classifica tappa di oggi. Vince Dan Martin, Yates terzo, Bernal settimo e in difficoltà

Sega di Ala è di Dan Martin. L’uomo di classifica della Israel Start-Up Nation è il protagonista assoluto della diciassettesima tappa del Giro d’Italia 2021, vincendo su questo traguardo inedito della Corsa Rosa arrivando da solo. L’irlandese è l’unico superstite della fuga del mattino e si regala la prima gioia della sua carriera nella Penisola. Alle sue spalle un rigenerato Joao Almeida a 13”, avanti a Simon Yates, che ha perso le ruote del portoghese negli ultimi metri e chiude terzo a 30”.

I migliori azzurri si vedono ai piedi del podio: quarto posto per un ottimo Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) avanti a Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) che chiudono ad 1’20” dal vincitore, con tre secondi di vantaggio su Daniel Martinez e la maglia rosa Egan Bernal, per la prima volta in difficoltà dall’inizio del Giro. Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) ottavo ad 1’38”, seguito dal gregario di Caruso Pello Bilbao e da George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) che chiude la top 10.

GIRO D’ITALIA 2021, LA CLASSIFICA DELLA DICIASSETTESIMA TAPPA

1 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 100 80 4:54:38
2 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 40 50 0:13
3 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 20 35 0:30
4 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 12 25 1:20
5 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 4 18 ,,
6 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 15 1:23
7 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 12 ,,
8 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 10 1:38
9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 8 1:43
10 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 6 2:21
11 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 5 ,,
12 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 4 2:47
13 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 3 2:49
14 BARDET Romain Team DSM 2 2:52
15 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 1 ,,
16 STORER Michael Team DSM 3:05
17 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 3:08
18 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 3:10
19 RAVASI Edward EOLO-Kometa 3:18
20 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – Nippo 3:52
21 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo ,,
22 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 5:16
23 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 5:53
24 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana – Premier Tech 6:17
25 BADILATTI Matteo Groupama – FDJ ,,
26 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix ,,
27 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe 7:58
28 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo ,,
29 KANGERT Tanel Team BikeExchange 9:16
30 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 10:44
31 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 11:18
32 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech 12:58
33 MOLARD Rudy Groupama – FDJ 15:24
34 SERRY Pieter Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
35 CONTI Valerio UAE-Team Emirates ,,
36 KNOX James Deceuninck – Quick Step 15:37
37 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 16:30
38 IZAGIRRE Gorka Astana – Premier Tech ,,
39 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team ,,
40 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech ,,
41 ROCHE Nicolas Team DSM ,,
42 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 16:51
43 BEVIN Patrick Israel Start-Up Nation 17:04
44 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo ,,
45 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa ,,
46 FRANKINY Kilian Team Qhubeka ASSOS 17:21
47 TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
48 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Trek – Segafredo 17:51
49 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 17:55
50 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 18:49
51 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 19:09
52 GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 19:24
53 BENEDETTI Cesare BORA – hansgrohe ,,
54 WARBASSE Larry AG2R Citroën Team ,,
55 PONOMAR Andrii Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
56 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
57 ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 19:54
58 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 20:12
59 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ ,,

Foto: LaPresse

ultimo aggiornamento: 26-05-2021

