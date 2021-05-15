Si è appena conclusa l’ottava tappa del Giro d’Italia 2021 da Foggia a Guardia Sanframondi. La vittoria è andata al transalpino Victor Lafay che è riuscito sullo strappo finale a staccare tutti i compagni di fuga e a imporsi in solitaria. Alle sue spalle un ottimo Francesco Gavazzi che ha avuto il solo demerito di non riuscire a seguire immediatamente il ciclista della Cofidis.
Il gruppo è arrivato al traguardo con 4’48” di ritardo.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO OTTAVA TAPPA GIRO D’ITALIA
1 LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 100 80 4:06:47
2 GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 40 50 0:36
3 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 20 35 0:37
4 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 12 25 0:41
5 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4 18 0:44
6 GOOSSENS Kobe Lotto Soudal 15 0:58
7 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 12 1:00
8 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team 10 1:54
9 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 8 3:04
10 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 6 4:48
11 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 5 ,,
12 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 4 ,,
13 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3 ,,
14 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 2 ,,
15 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1 ,,
16 SOLER Marc Movistar Team ,,
17 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
18 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange ,,
19 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange ,,
20 BARDET Romain Team DSM ,,
21 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo ,,
22 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
23 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo ,,
24 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa ,,
25 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
26 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
27 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates ,,
28 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
29 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ ,,
30 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo ,,
31 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers ,,
32 REICHENBACH Sébastien Groupama – FDJ ,,
33 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
34 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech ,,
35 MASNADA Fausto Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
36 NIEVE Mikel Team BikeExchange 4:54
37 STORER Michael Team DSM 4:59
38 HINDLEY Jai Team DSM ,,
39 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5:06
40 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
41 KANGERT Tanel Team BikeExchange ,,
42 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 5:10
43 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 5:13
44 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément AG2R Citroën Team 5:16
45 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 5:18
46 NIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
47 BADILATTI Matteo Groupama – FDJ ,,
48 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
49 EDET Nicolas Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5:27
50 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 5:38
51 IZAGIRRE Gorka Astana – Premier Tech ,,
52 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 5:40
53 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana – Premier Tech 5:43
54 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Trek – Segafredo 5:48
55 TEJADA Harold Astana – Premier Tech ,,
56 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team ,,
57 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 5:58
58 MÄDER Gino Bahrain – Victorious 6:02
59 SCOTSON Callum Team BikeExchange 6:05
60 PONOMAR Andrii Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 6:18
61 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team ,,
62 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo ,,
63 WARBASSE Larry AG2R Citroën Team 6:35
64 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 6:45
65 MOLARD Rudy Groupama – FDJ 6:53
66 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
67 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
68 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 7:26
69 BEVIN Patrick Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
70 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
71 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 8:08
72 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo 8:27
73 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – Nippo ,,
74 VAN GARDEREN Tejay EF Education – Nippo ,,
75 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
76 CARR Simon EF Education – Nippo ,,
77 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Education – Nippo ,,
78 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
79 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
80 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix ,,
81 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe ,,
82 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe ,,
83 DOWSETT Alex Israel Start-Up Nation 8:44
84 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
85 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain – Victorious ,,
86 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team ,,
87 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
88 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA – hansgrohe ,,
89 FRANKINY Kilian Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
90 RUBIO Einer Augusto Movistar Team ,,
91 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team ,,
92 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 8:50
93 CAVAGNA Rémi Deceuninck – Quick Step 8:55