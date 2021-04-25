VIDEO ATP Barcellona 2021: highlights della finale vinta da Rafael Nadal su Stefanos Tsitsipas

Una finale meravigliosa, un testa a testa eccezionale a suon di colpi stupendi. A prevalere però, per la sua dodicesima volta, nell’ATP di Barcellona è Rafael Nadal. L’iberico si è imposto per 6-4 (6)6-7 7-5 contro un super Stefanos Tsitsipas, costretto ad arrendersi al cospetto del re della terra rossa. Andiamo a rivivere la sfida con gli highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS ATP BARCELLONA 2021: NADAL-TSITSIPAS
💪 @RafaelNadal ends Tsitsipas' run of winning 17 consecutive sets!
The Spaniard takes the opener 6-4.#BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/RVXQwrY19g
The moment @RafaelNadal won his 12th Barcelona title! 🏆
The Spaniard ends Tsitsipas' winning streak 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5.#BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/DKUyI1h7le
Foto: Lapresse