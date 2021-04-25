OA Sport
VIDEO ATP Barcellona 2021: highlights della finale vinta da Rafael Nadal su Stefanos Tsitsipas

Una finale meravigliosa, un testa a testa eccezionale a suon di colpi stupendi. A prevalere però, per la sua dodicesima volta, nell’ATP di Barcellona è Rafael Nadal. L’iberico si è imposto per 6-4 (6)6-7 7-5 contro un super Stefanos Tsitsipas, costretto ad arrendersi al cospetto del re della terra rossa. Andiamo a rivivere la sfida con gli highlights.

HIGHLIGHTS ATP BARCELLONA 2021: NADAL-TSITSIPAS

Foto: Lapresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

LA NOSTRA STORIA

OA Sport nacque l'11 novembre del 2011 come blog chiamato Olimpiazzurra, per poi diventare un sito web dal 23 giugno 2012. L'attuale denominazione è in uso dal 2015. Nell'arco degli anni la nostra filosofia non è mai mutata: tutti gli sport hanno la stessa dignità. Sul nostro portale le Olimpiadi non durano solo 15 giorni, ma 4 anni. OA Sport ha vinto il premio come miglior sito di Sport all'Overtime Festival di Macerata nel 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2020.

TAG:
ATP Barcellona 2021 Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas

ultimo aggiornamento: 25-04-2021

Subscribe
Notificami
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

VIDEO ATP Belgrado 2021: gli highlights della finale vinta da Matteo Berrettini su Karatsev

LIVE Berrettini-Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6, Finale ATP Belgrado in DIRETTA: il romano trionfa il Serbia! Schiantato il russo nel tiebreak finale!