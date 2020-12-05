MenuMenu

VIDEO Biathlon, la Svezia vince la staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti. Gli highlights della gara: Italia sesta


La Svezia ha vinto la staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti, prova valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 di biathlon. Le scandinave erano le grandi favorite della vigilia e hanno trionfato con pieno merito: Skottheim, Brorsson e le sorelle Oeberg hanno avuto la meglio su un’ottima Francia trascinata dalle Chevalier nelle due frazioni centrali. La Germania ha completato il podio davanti a Russia e Ucraina. Buon sesto posto per l’Italia. Lisa Vittozzi, Irene Lardshneider e Dorothea Wierer si sono distinte nelle prime tre frazioni e l’Italia era ottima quarta, poi nel finale Federica Sanfilippo ha dovuto usare sei ricariche e ci si è dovuti accontentare del piazzamento di rincalco. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA FEMMINILE KONTIOLAHTI:

