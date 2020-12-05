VIDEO Biathlon, la Svezia vince la staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti. Gli highlights della gara: Italia sesta

La Svezia ha vinto la staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti, prova valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 di biathlon. Le scandinave erano le grandi favorite della vigilia e hanno trionfato con pieno merito: Skottheim, Brorsson e le sorelle Oeberg hanno avuto la meglio su un’ottima Francia trascinata dalle Chevalier nelle due frazioni centrali. La Germania ha completato il podio davanti a Russia e Ucraina. Buon sesto posto per l’Italia. Lisa Vittozzi, Irene Lardshneider e Dorothea Wierer si sono distinte nelle prime tre frazioni e l’Italia era ottima quarta, poi nel finale Federica Sanfilippo ha dovuto usare sei ricariche e ci si è dovuti accontentare del piazzamento di rincalco. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta femminile di Kontiolahti.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA FEMMINILE KONTIOLAHTI:

We know a lot of you have waited a long time for the first relay of the season – and so have we! Grab your favourite snack and enjoy the first 👩➡️👩➡️👩➡️👩 of the winter. 😍#KON20 Follow the women’s relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/ABn9eiO4Nl — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

First back on track after the prone? @USBiathlon‘s @SusanDunklee leads the way ahead of France, Italy and Sweden. Follow the women’s relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/nzePdHB39a — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet continues her strong form in @KlahtiBiathlon and puts @FedFranceSki into the lead – but @monabrorsson is just a few seconds behind her. 🇸🇪🇫🇷 Watch the full women’s relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/KW58VZU2Q0 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

Still looking very good for @FedFranceSki‘s Chloe Chevalier and @SwedenBiathlon‘s @elvira_oberg who leave the range with a sizeable lead over Ukraine in third place! 🇸🇪🇫🇷 #KON20 Watch the women’s relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/rsO1FdeP7y — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

It’s looking good for @SwedenBiathlon – @elvira_oberg leaves the range in first place and will hand over to her sister @hannaaaoberg at the last exchange in just a little while! 💪 Watch the women’s relay on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/qdvdzH3h1o — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

A notable breeze during the final standing shooting but @hannaaaoberg holds one firm with just one spare round — and she’s on her way to bring victory to the Swedish women’s relay! #KON20 🎉🇸🇪 Watch the women’s relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/LI2CS52IdW — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

It’s taken them almost 10 years but the Swedish women are 🔙🔛🔝 on the podium in a women’s relay! 🤩 🥇 🇸🇪 @SwedenBiathlon

🥈 🇫🇷 @FedFranceSki

🥉 🇩🇪 @skiverband You can rewatch the women’s relay on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/td7tvStppi — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 5, 2020

Foto: Lapresse