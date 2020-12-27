OA Sport
Sport in tv oggi (domenica 27 dicembre): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Nuova giornata di eventi sportivi da seguire in compagnia di OA Sport. Tante competizioni da non perdere, tali da riempire questa domenica 27 dicembre.

Tantissimo basket, da Oltreoceano e non. La NBA prosegue a ritmo spedito e sono davvero molti i match da seguire nella nottata italiana e in serata. Godremo poi dello show della Serie A italiana, con il big match tra Virtus Bologna e Olimpia Milano a catalizzare l’attenzione di un po’ di tutti gli appassionati.

Di scena poi anche il calcio con la giornata di Serie B e la Premier League, mentre gli sport invernali proporranno la seconda prova cronometrata della discesa maschile a Bormio. Sulla mitica Stelvio gli “uomini-jet” testeranno le linee in vista della gara che porterà punti e gloria. Di seguito la programmazione completa:

PROGRAMMA SPORT IN TV (27 DICEMBRE)

01.00 BASKET (NBA): Charlotte Hornets-Oklahoma City Thunder – Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

01.00 BASKET (NBA): Detroit Pistons-Cleveland Cavaliers – Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

01.00 BASKET (NBA): Washington Wizards-Orlando Magic- Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

01.30 BASKET (NBA): New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers- Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

02.00 BASKET (NBA): Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers- Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

02.30 BASKET (NBA): San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors – Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

03.00 BASKET (NBA): Utah Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves – Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

04.00 BASKET (NBA): Portland Trail Blazers-Houston Rockets – Diretta tv su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

11.20 SCI ALPINO (Coppa del Mondo a Bormio): seconda prova discesa maschile – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

12.00 BASKET (Serie A): Sassari-Brescia – Diretta tv su Eurosport 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Sky Go, Now Tv e su DAZN.

13.00 CALCIO (Premier League): Leeds-Burnley – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Football (203), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

13.35 CICLO-CROSS (Coppa del Mondo): prova femminile a Dendermonde – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

15.00 CICLO-CROSS (Coppa del Mondo): prova maschile a Dendermonde – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Ascoli-Bari – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Cosenza-Pisa – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Entella-Pescara – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Frosinone-Pordenone – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Lecce-Vicenza – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Venezia-Salernitana – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

15.15 SCI ALPINISMO (CIA): Sprint maschile e femminile ad Andalo (Tn).

15.15 CALCIO (Premier League): West Ham-Brighton – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Football (203), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

16.00 BASKET (Serie A): Pesaro-Trieste – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

17.00 SALTO CON GLI SCI (Continental Cup): HS140 maschile a Engelberg (Svi).

17.00 BASKET (Serie A): Varese-Treviso – Diretta tv su Eurosport 2, live streaming su Eurosport Player, Sky Go, Now Tv e su DAZN.

17.15 BASKET (Serie A): Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano – Diretta tv su Rai 2, live streaming su Rai Play e su Eurosport Player.

17.30 HOCKEY GHIACCIO (IHL): Unterland-Kaltern.

17.30 CALCIO (Premier League): Liverpool-West Bromwich – Diretta su Sky Sport (201) e su Sky Sport Football (203), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

18.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Brescia-Empoli – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

18.00 BASKET (Serie A): Fortitudo Bologna-Venezia – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

18.45 HOCKEY GHIACCIO (IHL): Varese-Eppan.

19.00 HOCKEY GHIACCIO (IHL): Valdifiemme-Bressanone.

19.15 VOLLEY (SuperLega): Modena-Treviso – Diretta tv su RaiSport, live streaming su RaiPlay.

19.30 VOLLEY (SuperLega): Cisterna-Perugia – Diretta streaming su Eleven Sports.

19.30 HOCKEY GHIACCIO (IHL): Merano-Pergine.

20.00 BASKET (Serie A): Cremona-Brindisi – Diretta streaming su Eurosport Player.

20.15 CALCIO (Premier League): Wolverhampton-Tottenham – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Football (203), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

20.35 RUGBY (Guinnes Pro 14): Connacht-Ulster.

21.00 CALCIO (Serie B): Cremonese-Monza – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

21.30 BASKET (NBA): Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks – Diretta tv su Sky Sport (201), su Sky Sport NBA (206), live streaming su Sky Go e su Now Tv.

22.25 FOOTBALL AMERICANO (NFL): Tennessee Titans-Green Bay Packers – Diretta streaming su DAZN.

