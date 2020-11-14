MenuMenu

VIDEO Sinner-Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6: highlights e sintesi Finale ATP Sofia 2020



A Sofia, in Bulgaria, per quanto riguarda il torneo ATP 250 di tennis 2020, oggi, domenica 15 novembre, si è disputata la finalissima del tabellone di singolare maschile, vinta dall’azzurro Jannik Sinner sul canadese Vasek Pospisil, battuto per 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Di seguito le immagini più belle del match.

LE IMMAGINI SALIENTI DEL MATCH

Foto: Luigi Mariani LPS

