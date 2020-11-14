VIDEO Sinner-Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6: highlights e sintesi Finale ATP Sofia 2020

A Sofia, in Bulgaria, per quanto riguarda il torneo ATP 250 di tennis 2020, oggi, domenica 15 novembre, si è disputata la finalissima del tabellone di singolare maschile, vinta dall’azzurro Jannik Sinner sul canadese Vasek Pospisil, battuto per 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Di seguito le immagini più belle del match.

A maiden ATP tour-level title on the line 🏆 @janniksin vs @VasekPospisil – who you got?

Sinner takes the opening set 6-4 vs Pospisil in the #SofiaOpen final! pic.twitter.com/zR2CLKbMOs

Don't go anywhere 👀@VasekPospisil recovers from an early break down to claim the second set 6-3 vs Sinner!

It's a one-set shoot-out for the #SofiaOpen title… pic.twitter.com/cEgy8n1loj

