VIDEO Sinner-Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6: highlights e sintesi Finale ATP Sofia 2020

A Sofia, in Bulgaria, per quanto riguarda il torneo ATP 250 di tennis 2020, oggi, domenica 15 novembre, si è disputata la finalissima del tabellone di singolare maschile, vinta dall’azzurro Jannik Sinner sul canadese Vasek Pospisil, battuto per 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Di seguito le immagini più belle del match.
LE IMMAGINI SALIENTI DEL MATCH
A maiden ATP tour-level title on the line 🏆@janniksin vs @VasekPospisil – who you got?
Stream LIVE now 👉 https://t.co/hOHmv2wMlX pic.twitter.com/UbqNqZYn2D
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Anticipation skills 💯@janniksin #SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/u5w4niAdJt
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
First title loading… ⏳
█████▒▒▒▒▒
50%
Sinner takes the opening set 6-4 vs Pospisil in the #SofiaOpen final! pic.twitter.com/zR2CLKbMOs
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Don't go anywhere 👀@VasekPospisil recovers from an early break down to claim the second set 6-3 vs Sinner!
It's a one-set shoot-out for the #SofiaOpen title… pic.twitter.com/cEgy8n1loj
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Fighting for that extra inch…@janniksin with a brilliant get early in the decider!#SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/Fy5NXAu7Ew
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Still got that hip rotation ability ⛷@janniksin #SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/1oyPr4OfT4
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Inventing new angles in real time 👨🔬@VasekPospisil #SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/75lK8w4U8F
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
Welcome to the Sinner’s circle 🏆
The moment @janniksin became the youngest ATP tour-level champion since Nishikori in 2008!#SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/m4iLQaUe8b
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
THE FUTURE IS NOW 🏆@janniksin becomes the first player born in the 21st century to win an ATP title, beating Pospisil 6-4 3-6 7-6 to win Sofia! #SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/I4JEeYmbT3
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2020
roberto.santangelo@oasport.it
Foto: Luigi Mariani LPS