Sci alpino, Mikaela Shiffrin salta la tappa di Soelden! Problemi alla schiena

Non ha ancora preso il via la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino femminile 2020-2021 che già si registra la prima sorpresa. Mikaela Shiffrin, infatti, è costretta a saltare la gara d’esordio di Soelden, in programma sabato 17 ottobre. La fuoriclasse statunitense, infatti, pochi minuti fa ha postato sui suoi profili social la notizia che, per colpa di un problema alla schiena occorso nei giorni scorsi, non potrà partecipare al gigante di apertura sul ghiacciaio del Rettenbach. La campionessa statunitense spiega che preferisce curarsi con calma e ripresentarsi al cancelletto di partenza senza forzare i tempi, dato che la prossima tappa della Coppa del Mondo non sarà che il 14 novembre a Lech, in Austria. In poche parole, non avrebbe senso correre rischi ulteriori per peggiorare una situazione non certo preoccupante. Andiamo, quindi, a leggere le sue parole:
“Come molti di voi probabilmente sapranno (nel caso segnatevelo sul calendario) manca poco più di una settimana al via della Coppa del Mondo in quel di Soelden ma, con mia grande delusione, non potrò prendervi parte. Dopo aver avuto un problema alla schiena in allenamento nei giorni scorsi, mi è stato consigliato di non forzare, per fare in modo che la parte possa guarire senza fretta, pensando al resto della stagione. Avendo iniziato da Soelden le mie ultime otto stagioni, tutto ciò è davvero frustrante e strano (per non usare parole peggiori). Per fortuna questo intoppo sarà breve e tornerò prestissimo. Anche se è un grande peccato non poter partecipare, sono entusiasta nel vedere le mie compagne gareggiare. Siamo una squadra forte e veloce per cui farò il tifo per loro! Voglio ringraziare tutti, dai miei sponsor ai media, ai fan, allo staff della squadra fino alle mie compagne di squadra, e tutti quelli che mi sono vicini per il vostro supporto in questo processo e per avermi aiutata a tornare allo sport che amo. Ok, sono cose che capitano per cui non mi lamento. Con tutte le incertezze di questo anno siamo solo a otto giorni dal via ufficiale e non potrei esserne più felice. Il mio conto alla rovescia per la stagione sarà un po’ più lungo, e non vedo l’ora di iniziare. Auguro il meglio a tutte coloro che gareggeranno a Soelden, ci vediamo presto”.
As most of you probably know (if you don’t then mark your calendars now!) the @fisalpine World Cup opener at Soelden is just over one week from today 🥳🥳… but much to my disappointment, I will not be able to start this year🤦♀️. After tweaking my back skiing last week, I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season. Having started in Soelden for the last eight years straight, this feels…really frustrating and strange (for lack of better words). Luckily, this injury will heal and I will be back in the start soon… (and I can’t wait😏). While this is a bummer to not be racing myself, I am super psyched to watch my teammates compete. They are looking strong, fast, and fired up 🤟🤟. I’ll be cheering as loud as I can for our US women and men next weekend and I hope you will be too! I want to thank everyone, from my sponsors to the media, to the fans, the U.S. Ski Team staff and my teammates, and especially my hometown community, family and friends, for your support in this whole process and for helping me get back out there doing the sport I love. YA’LL… this is HAPPENING. With all the uncertainty throughout this year, we are only ONE WEEK (and a day) away from the start of the World Cup season and that is something to be really excited about🥳🥳. Okay, maybe my countdown has been delayed, but the big countdown is ON and I can’t wait for it to start. I’m wishing the best to everyone racing in Soelden, and I’ll see you all soon👍👍. (📸: Dad🤍)
Foto: LaPresse