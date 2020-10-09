Sci alpino, Mikaela Shiffrin salta la tappa di Soelden! Problemi alla schiena

Non ha ancora preso il via la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino femminile 2020-2021 che già si registra la prima sorpresa. Mikaela Shiffrin, infatti, è costretta a saltare la gara d’esordio di Soelden, in programma sabato 17 ottobre. La fuoriclasse statunitense, infatti, pochi minuti fa ha postato sui suoi profili social la notizia che, per colpa di un problema alla schiena occorso nei giorni scorsi, non potrà partecipare al gigante di apertura sul ghiacciaio del Rettenbach. La campionessa statunitense spiega che preferisce curarsi con calma e ripresentarsi al cancelletto di partenza senza forzare i tempi, dato che la prossima tappa della Coppa del Mondo non sarà che il 14 novembre a Lech, in Austria. In poche parole, non avrebbe senso correre rischi ulteriori per peggiorare una situazione non certo preoccupante. Andiamo, quindi, a leggere le sue parole:

“Come molti di voi probabilmente sapranno (nel caso segnatevelo sul calendario) manca poco più di una settimana al via della Coppa del Mondo in quel di Soelden ma, con mia grande delusione, non potrò prendervi parte. Dopo aver avuto un problema alla schiena in allenamento nei giorni scorsi, mi è stato consigliato di non forzare, per fare in modo che la parte possa guarire senza fretta, pensando al resto della stagione. Avendo iniziato da Soelden le mie ultime otto stagioni, tutto ciò è davvero frustrante e strano (per non usare parole peggiori). Per fortuna questo intoppo sarà breve e tornerò prestissimo. Anche se è un grande peccato non poter partecipare, sono entusiasta nel vedere le mie compagne gareggiare. Siamo una squadra forte e veloce per cui farò il tifo per loro! Voglio ringraziare tutti, dai miei sponsor ai media, ai fan, allo staff della squadra fino alle mie compagne di squadra, e tutti quelli che mi sono vicini per il vostro supporto in questo processo e per avermi aiutata a tornare allo sport che amo. Ok, sono cose che capitano per cui non mi lamento. Con tutte le incertezze di questo anno siamo solo a otto giorni dal via ufficiale e non potrei esserne più felice. Il mio conto alla rovescia per la stagione sarà un po’ più lungo, e non vedo l’ora di iniziare. Auguro il meglio a tutte coloro che gareggeranno a Soelden, ci vediamo presto”.

Foto: LaPresse