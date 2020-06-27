NBA 2020, il nuovo calendario del finale di regular-season: date e programma

Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans e il derby di Los Angeles. Con queste due partite ricomincerà ufficialmente la regular season NBA. Come ormai noto si giocherà nella “bolla” di Orlando dove tutte le squadre resteranno prima per i match della stagione regolare e poi per i playoff. La NBA ha diramato il nuovo calendario della ripartenza, con partite dal 30 luglio a 14 agosto.
NUOVO CALENDARIO REGULAR SEASON NBA 2020
GIOVEDI’ 30 LUGLIO
Utah Jazz – New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angels Clippers – Los Angeles Lakers
VENERDI’ 31 LUGLIO
Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics – Milwaukee Bucks
Sacramento Kings – San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets – Dallas Mavericks
SABATO 1 AGOSTO
Miami Heat – Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans – Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers – Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers – Toronto Raptors
DOMENICA 2 AGOSTO
Washington Wizards – Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers – Boston Celtics
San Antonio Spurs – Memphis Grizzlies
Sacramento Kings – Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks – Houston Rockets
Dallas Mavericks – Phoenix Suns
LUNEDI’ 3 AGOSTO
Toronto Raptors – Miami Heat
Denver Nuggets – Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers – Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies – New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs – Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers – Utah Jazz
MARTEDI’ 4 AGOSTO
Brooklyn Nets – Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks – Sacramento Kings
Phoenix Suns – LA Clippers
Orlando Magic – Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics – Miami Heat
Houston Rockets – Portland Trail Blazers
MERCOLEDI’ 5 AGOSTO
Memphis Grizzlies – Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers – Washington Wizards
Denver Nuggets – San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder – Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors – Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets – Boston Celtics
GIOVEDI’ 6 AGOSTO
New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings
Miami Heat – Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers – Phoenix Suns
LA Clippers – Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers – Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets
VENERDI’ 7 AGOSTO
Utah Jazz – San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder – Memphis Grizzlies
Sacramento Kings – Brooklyn Nets
Orlando Magic – Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards – New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors
SABATO 8 AGOSTO
LA Clippers – Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz – Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers – Indiana Pacers
Phoenix Suns – Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks – Dallas Mavericks
DOMENICA 9 AGOSTO
Washington Wizards – Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies – Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs – New Orleans Pelicans
Orlando Magic – Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers – Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets – Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn Nets – LA Clippers
LUNEDI’ 10 AGOSTO
Oklahoma City Thunder – Phoenix Suns
Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors – Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat
Denver Nuggets – Los Angeles Lakers
MARTEDI’ 11 AGOSTO
Brooklyn Nets – Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets – San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns – Philadelphia 76ers
Portland Trail Blazers – Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics – Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings
Milwaukee Bucks – Washington Wizards
MERCOLEDI’ 12 AGOSTO
Indiana Pacers – Houston Rockets
Toronto Raptors – Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat – Oklahoma City Thunder
LA Clippers – Denver Nuggets
GIOVEDI’ 13 AGOSTO
Washington Wizards – Boston Celtics
Portland Trail Blazers – Brooklyn Nets
Sacramento Kings – Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks – Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans – Orlando Magic
Dallas Mavericks – Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs – Utah Jazz
VENERDI’ 14 AGOSTO
Philadelphia 76ers – Houston Rockets
Miami Heat – Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder – LA Clippers
Denver Nuggets – Toronto Raptors
CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NEWS SUL BASKET
Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto:LaPresse