NBA 2020, il nuovo calendario del finale di regular-season: date e programma

Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans e il derby di Los Angeles. Con queste due partite ricomincerà ufficialmente la regular season NBA. Come ormai noto si giocherà nella “bolla” di Orlando dove tutte le squadre resteranno prima per i match della stagione regolare e poi per i playoff. La NBA ha diramato il nuovo calendario della ripartenza, con partite dal 30 luglio a 14 agosto.

NUOVO CALENDARIO REGULAR SEASON NBA 2020

GIOVEDI’ 30 LUGLIO

Utah Jazz – New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angels Clippers – Los Angeles Lakers

VENERDI’ 31 LUGLIO

Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics – Milwaukee Bucks

Sacramento Kings – San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets – Dallas Mavericks

SABATO 1 AGOSTO

Miami Heat – Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans – Los Angeles Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers – Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers – Toronto Raptors

DOMENICA 2 AGOSTO

Washington Wizards – Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers – Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs – Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings – Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks – Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks – Phoenix Suns

LUNEDI’ 3 AGOSTO

Toronto Raptors – Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets – Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers – Washington Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies – New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs – Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers – Utah Jazz

MARTEDI’ 4 AGOSTO

Brooklyn Nets – Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks – Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns – LA Clippers

Orlando Magic – Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics – Miami Heat

Houston Rockets – Portland Trail Blazers

MERCOLEDI’ 5 AGOSTO

Memphis Grizzlies – Utah Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers – Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets – San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder – Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors – Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets – Boston Celtics

GIOVEDI’ 6 AGOSTO

New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat – Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers – Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers – Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers – Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets

VENERDI’ 7 AGOSTO

Utah Jazz – San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder – Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings – Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic – Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards – New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors

SABATO 8 AGOSTO

LA Clippers – Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz – Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers – Indiana Pacers

Phoenix Suns – Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks – Dallas Mavericks

DOMENICA 9 AGOSTO

Washington Wizards – Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies – Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs – New Orleans Pelicans

Orlando Magic – Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers – Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets – Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn Nets – LA Clippers

LUNEDI’ 10 AGOSTO

Oklahoma City Thunder – Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz

Toronto Raptors – Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets – Los Angeles Lakers

MARTEDI’ 11 AGOSTO

Brooklyn Nets – Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets – San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns – Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers – Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics – Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks – Washington Wizards

MERCOLEDI’ 12 AGOSTO

Indiana Pacers – Houston Rockets

Toronto Raptors – Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat – Oklahoma City Thunder

LA Clippers – Denver Nuggets

GIOVEDI’ 13 AGOSTO

Washington Wizards – Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers – Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings – Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks – Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans – Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks – Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs – Utah Jazz

VENERDI’ 14 AGOSTO

Philadelphia 76ers – Houston Rockets

Miami Heat – Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder – LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets – Toronto Raptors

