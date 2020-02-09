VIDEO Inter-Milan 4-2 Highligts: gol e sintesi del derby. Ibrahimovic show, rimonta neroazzurra da 0-2

Nel posticipo domenicale delle ore 20.45 della 23ma giornata della Serie A di calcio, l’Inter ribalta clamorosamente il derby di Milano per 3-2, rimontando il Milan nella ripresa. A fine primo tempo i nerazzurri erano sotto per 0-2 per via alle marcature di Rebic ed Ibrahimovic, ma dopo l’intervallo prima Brozovic e Vecino impattano nel giro di due minuti, ma nel finale de Vrij trova la zampata vincente per il 3-2, prima del 4-2 di Lukaku. Inter in testa con la Juventus.

LE PAGELLE DI INTER-MILAN 4-2

LA CRONACA DEL DERBY

HIGHLIGHTS INTER-MILAN 4-2

Zlatan 🦁 rose for the assist and REBIC with the easy finish 🔥#InterMilan #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/dG1mrcAcWK — SIMPLY SOCCER ⚽️ (@SimplySoccer99) February 9, 2020

I wouldn’t want to be in the Sarri household. His surely not going to bottle another Seria A title. De Vrij. 3-2. #MilanDerby #InterMilan #SempreMilan

pic.twitter.com/8elkYPxwAs — Stewart (@StewartLuwawa) February 9, 2020

lukaku with a 4th for inter to end it… #intermilan pic.twitter.com/3I3851aHEQ — Saquon. (@NotSaquon) February 9, 2020

Foto: LaPresse