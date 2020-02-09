VIDEO Inter-Milan 4-2 Highligts: gol e sintesi del derby. Ibrahimovic show, rimonta neroazzurra da 0-2

Nel posticipo domenicale delle ore 20.45 della 23ma giornata della Serie A di calcio, l’Inter ribalta clamorosamente il derby di Milano per 3-2, rimontando il Milan nella ripresa. A fine primo tempo i nerazzurri erano sotto per 0-2 per via alle marcature di Rebic ed Ibrahimovic, ma dopo l’intervallo prima Brozovic e Vecino impattano nel giro di due minuti, ma nel finale de Vrij trova la zampata vincente per il 3-2, prima del 4-2 di Lukaku. Inter in testa con la Juventus.
HIGHLIGHTS INTER-MILAN 4-2
Zlatan 🦁 rose for the assist and REBIC with the easy finish 🔥#InterMilan #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/dG1mrcAcWK
— SIMPLY SOCCER ⚽️ (@SimplySoccer99) February 9, 2020
ZLATAN THE LION IBRAHIMOVIC🔥🦁 #MilanInter #DerbyMilano #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/aRS7G88rJV
— SIMPLY SOCCER ⚽️ (@SimplySoccer99) February 9, 2020
What a volley by BROZOVIC🔥 ‼️ Inter are back in the game‼️ #MilanInter #InterMilan #DerbyDellaMadonnina pic.twitter.com/ReHABHJdqF
— SIMPLY SOCCER ⚽️ (@SimplySoccer99) February 9, 2020
THIS IS A PROPER DERBY ‼️ 2-2‼️ #MilanInter #InterMilan #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/ygz03wO9qX
— SIMPLY SOCCER ⚽️ (@SimplySoccer99) February 9, 2020
I wouldn’t want to be in the Sarri household. His surely not going to bottle another Seria A title.
De Vrij. 3-2. #MilanDerby #InterMilan #SempreMilan
pic.twitter.com/8elkYPxwAs
— Stewart (@StewartLuwawa) February 9, 2020
Eriksen… almost 😱 #DerbyDellaMadonnina #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/x6YT1kB2oE
— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) February 9, 2020
lukaku with a 4th for inter to end it… #intermilan pic.twitter.com/3I3851aHEQ
— Saquon. (@NotSaquon) February 9, 2020
Foto: LaPresse