VIDEO Inter-Milan 4-2 Highligts: gol e sintesi del derby. Ibrahimovic show, rimonta neroazzurra da 0-2



Nel posticipo domenicale delle ore 20.45 della 23ma giornata della Serie A di calcio, l’Inter ribalta clamorosamente il derby di Milano per 3-2, rimontando il Milan nella ripresa. A fine primo tempo i nerazzurri erano sotto per 0-2 per via alle marcature di Rebic ed Ibrahimovic, ma dopo l’intervallo prima Brozovic e Vecino impattano nel giro di due minuti, ma nel finale de Vrij trova la zampata vincente per il 3-2, prima del 4-2 di Lukaku. Inter in testa con la Juventus.

LE PAGELLE DI INTER-MILAN 4-2

LA CRONACA DEL DERBY

HIGHLIGHTS INTER-MILAN 4-2

