Vela, Mondiali Laser 2020: a Melbourne sei italiani al via. Burton e Kondites ancora i favoriti

A tre mesi di distanza dalla manifestazione iridata disputata ad Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) la stagione della vela è pronta a ripartire con un febbraio esaltante e ricchissimo di eventi di primo peso. Andranno in scena nella vicina Australia infatti i Mondiali delle discipline olimpiche acrobatiche (Skiff) 49er (maschile), 49er FX (femminile) e Nacra 17 (catamarano misto foiling). Ma c’è molto di più. Dall’11 al 16 febbraio, a Melbourne è in programma infatti il singolo maschile standard Laser che verrà poi seguito dal 23 al 28 nella stessa località da quello Radial (singolo femminile). In contemporanea verrà disputato anche il Mondiale windsurf RSX maschile e femminile. Insomma, gli appassionati della vela possono godersi un mese stellare.

Il campo di regata di Geelong è particolare e dal punto di vista tecnico molto lontano dalle condizioni che sono attese a Enoshima, per le regate olimpiche di Tokyo 2020: Port Phillip è una baia protetta, come un grande lago, quindi c’è prevalentemente acqua piatta e onde corte, vento oscillante perché quasi sempre da terra, e sono segnalate molte alghe che richiedono un supplemento di attenzione durante le gare. La notizia più rassicurante arriva dalla protezione civile, in quanto sembrano risolti del tutto i problemi di inquinamento dell’aria seguiti all’emergenza incendi che ha colpito lo stato del Victoria nel sud dell’Australia nelle prime settimane dell’anno.

Il format del Campionato del Mondo di Laser 2020 non prevede la Medal Race, perciò la classifica finale verrà definita semplicemente al termine delle 12 regate di flotta (divise in due fasi) e si preannuncia davvero spettacolare alla luce delle 131 barche iscritte all’evento provenienti da 45 Paesi. I favoriti per il successo finale rimangono il padrone di casa Tom Burton (già quattro medaglie iridate tra le quali quella d’oro conquistata a Sakaiminato (Giappone) lo scorso luglio, il cipriota Pavlos Kondites trionfatore nel 2017 e nel 2018, il britannico Nick Thompson, asso della categoria con ben 6 medaglie al collo di cui due d’oro e l’altro aussie Matthew Wearn, che dopo aver sfiorato il trionfo nelle passate edizioni è pronto a prendersi la scena. L’Italia sarà presente a Melbourne con sei atleti: Giovanni Coccoluto, Marco Gallo, Giacomo Musone, Gianmarco Planchestainer, Alessio Spadoni e Nicolò Villa.

