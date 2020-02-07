Show Player

Vela, Mondiali Laser 2020: a Melbourne sei italiani al via. Burton e Kondites ancora i favoriti



A tre mesi di distanza dalla manifestazione iridata disputata ad Auckland (Nuova Zelanda) la stagione della vela è pronta a ripartire con un febbraio esaltante e ricchissimo di eventi di primo peso. Andranno in scena nella vicina Australia infatti i Mondiali delle discipline olimpiche acrobatiche (Skiff) 49er (maschile), 49er FX (femminile) e Nacra 17 (catamarano misto foiling). Ma c’è molto di più. Dall’11 al 16 febbraio, a Melbourne è in programma infatti il singolo maschile standard Laser che verrà poi seguito dal 23 al 28 nella stessa località da quello Radial (singolo femminile). In contemporanea verrà disputato anche il Mondiale windsurf RSX maschile e femminile. Insomma, gli appassionati della vela possono godersi un mese stellare.

Il campo di regata di Geelong è particolare e dal punto di vista tecnico molto lontano dalle condizioni che sono attese a Enoshima, per le regate olimpiche di Tokyo 2020: Port Phillip è una baia protetta, come un grande lago, quindi c’è prevalentemente acqua piatta e onde corte, vento oscillante perché quasi sempre da terra, e sono segnalate molte alghe che richiedono un supplemento di attenzione durante le gare. La notizia più rassicurante arriva dalla protezione civile, in quanto sembrano risolti del tutto i problemi di inquinamento dell’aria seguiti all’emergenza incendi che ha colpito lo stato del Victoria nel sud dell’Australia nelle prime settimane dell’anno.

Il format del Campionato del Mondo di Laser 2020 non prevede la Medal Race, perciò la classifica finale verrà definita semplicemente al termine delle 12 regate di flotta (divise in due fasi) e si preannuncia davvero spettacolare alla luce delle 131 barche iscritte all’evento provenienti da 45 Paesi. I favoriti per il successo finale rimangono il padrone di casa Tom Burton (già quattro medaglie iridate tra le quali quella d’oro conquistata a Sakaiminato (Giappone) lo scorso luglio, il cipriota Pavlos Kondites trionfatore nel 2017 e nel 2018, il britannico Nick Thompson, asso della categoria con ben 6 medaglie al collo di cui due d’oro e l’altro aussie Matthew Wearn, che dopo aver sfiorato il trionfo nelle passate edizioni è pronto a prendersi la scena. L’Italia sarà presente a Melbourne con sei atleti: Giovanni Coccoluto, Marco Gallo, Giacomo Musone, Gianmarco Planchestainer, Alessio Spadoni e Nicolò Villa.

ENTRY LIST COMPLETA MONDIALI LASER 2020 – MELBOURNE (AUS)

ISAF No First Name Family Name Sail Number Rig Date Entered Country
1. ARGJA1 Julio Alsogaray  ARG215301 Standard 10 Dec 2019 Argentina
2. ARGJB6 Juan Bisio  ARG213312 Standard 28 Nov 2019 Argentina
3. ARGJC27 Juan Pablo Cardozo  ARG209399 Standard 22 Jan 2020 Argentina
4. ARGFG13 Francisco Guaragna Rigonat  ARG213387 Standard 17 Oct 2019 Argentina
5. ARGTP1 Tomas Pellejero  ARG213976 Standard 29 Nov 2019 Argentina
6. ARGFR1 Francisco Renna  ARG213381 Standard 03 Dec 2019 Argentina
7. ARGAV3 Agustin Vidal Incatasciato  ARG211570 Standard 22 Nov 2019 Argentina
8. AUSFA3 Finn Alexander  AUS214418 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Australia
9. AUSTB17 Tom Burton  AUS199012 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Australia
10. AUSLE3 Luke Elliott  AUS215612 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Australia
11. AUSSG32 Stephen Gunther  AUS214456 Standard 02 Dec 2019 Australia
12. AUSMK2 Mitchell Kennedy  AUS164180 Standard 25 Oct 2019 Australia
13. AUSSK26 Samuel King  AUS206732 Standard 11 Nov 2019 Australia
14. AUSZL1 Zac Littlewood  AUS199088 Standard 09 Nov 2019 Australia
15. AUSRM40 Richard Maher  AUS217271 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Australia
16. GBRTM75 Thomas McEvoy  AUS179396 Standard 02 Dec 2019 Australia
17. AUSEM14 Ethan Mcaullay  AUS211556 Standard 07 Nov 2019 Australia
18. AUSOP2 Oliver Pabbruwe  AUS216151 Standard 02 Nov 2019 Australia
19. NZLAR8 Andrew Robinson  AUS215621 Standard 11 Dec 2019 Australia
20. AUSWS11 William Sargent  AUS210204 Standard 07 Nov 2019 Australia
21. AUSSD15 Dan Self  AUS211543 Standard 17 Oct 2019 Australia
22. AUSCS58 Connor Shaw  AUS203761 Standard 09 Dec 2019 Australia
23. AUSCS43 Campbell Stewart  AUS202712 Standard 09 Dec 2019 Australia
24. AUSJS60 James Stewart  AUS216194 Standard 26 Oct 2019 Australia
25. AUSMW34 Matt Wearn  AUS199015 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Australia
26. BELWD5 William De Smet  BEL207173 Standard 22 Oct 2019 Belgium
27. BELWV2 Wannes Van Laer  BEL211121 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Belgium
28. BERCP4 Campbell Patton  BER212857 Standard 19 Oct 2019 Bermuda
29. BRAGC8 Gustavo Correa Nascimento  BRA204598 Standard 25 Oct 2019 Brazil
30. BRARS4 Robert Scheidt  BRA207711 Standard 12 Dec 2019 Brazil
31. CANLB20 Liam Bruce  CAN215019 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Canada
32. CANRD9 Robert Davis  CAN211542 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Canada
33. CANJJ18 James Juhasz  CAN210644 Standard 25 Dec 2019 Canada
34. CANFK3 Fillah Karim  CAN178611 Standard 01 Nov 2019 Canada
35. CANHM10 Hugh Macrae  CAN214917 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Canada
36. CANMM38 Matti Muru  CAN208550 Standard 02 Nov 2019 Canada
37. CANJN2 Justin Norton  CAN212612 Standard 11 Nov 2019 Canada
38. CANLR8 Luke Ruitenberg  CAN214514 Standard 08 Nov 2019 Canada
39. CANFW3 Forrest Wachholz  CAN216263 Standard 31 Oct 2019 Canada
40. CHICS3 Clemente Seguel Lacámara  CHI211888 Standard 23 Nov 2019 Chile
41. CHNYQ2 Yulong Qiu  CHN211313 Standard 02 Dec 2019 China
42. CHNZW2 Zili Wang  CHN211127 Standard 12 Nov 2019 China
43. CHNJW6 Jianan Wu  CHN215633 Standard 27 Oct 2019 China
44. CHNYY7 Yang Yang  CHN211102 Standard 12 Nov 2019 China
45. CHNNZ1 Ning Zhao  CHN211513 Standard 27 Oct 2019 China
46. CROFJ1 Filip JuriŠiĆ  CRO216063 Standard 21 Oct 2019 Croatia
47. CROTS1 Tonči Stipanović  CRO216064 Standard 21 Oct 2019 Croatia
48. CYPPK1 Pavlos Kontides  CYP212431 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Cyprus
49. DENGB3 Georg Philip Bunk Lauritsen  DEN215515 Standard 07 Dec 2019 Denmark
50. DENCG5 Christian Guldberg Rost  DEN209257 Standard 20 Oct 2019 Denmark
51. ESAEA1 Enrique Arathoon  ESA180192 Standard 23 Oct 2019 El Salvador
52. ESPGF7 Guillermo Flores Martín  ESP214433 Standard 04 Dec 2019 Spain
53. ESTMA4 Martin Aruja  EST212230 Standard 10 Nov 2019 Estonia
54. ESTKR1 Karl-Martin Rammo  EST203724 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Estonia
55. FINPA9 Pietari Airakorpi  FIN216080 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Finland
56. FINKT4 Kaarle Tapper  FIN214111 Standard 21 Oct 2019 Finland
57. FINFW1 Fredrik Westman  FIN215016 Standard 04 Nov 2019 Finland
58. FRAJB13 Jean Baptiste Bernaz  FRA213932 Standard 20 Oct 2019 France
59. FRAAB50 Alexandre Boite  FRA203855 Standard 20 Oct 2019 France
60. FRAAK11 Alexandre Kowalski  FRA212733 Standard 11 Nov 2019 France
61. FRAEL27 Etienne Le Pen  FRA213604 Standard 30 Nov 2019 France
62. FRAMM33 Maxime Mazard  FRA211863 Standard 27 Oct 2019 France
63. GBRMB112 Michael Beckett  GBR210139 Standard 29 Oct 2019 United Kingdom
64. GBRLC21 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini  GBR216159 Standard 29 Oct 2019 United Kingdom
65. GBRJF64 Jacob Farren-Price  GBR217303 Standard 08 Nov 2019 United Kingdom
66. GBREH20 Elliot Hanson  GBR209134 Standard 30 Oct 2019 United Kingdom
67. GBRNT3 Nick Thompson  GBR211921 Standard 29 Oct 2019 United Kingdom
68. GBRSW88 Sam Whaley  GBR216656 Standard 04 Nov 2019 United Kingdom
69. GERPB8 Philipp Buhl  GER191131 Standard 22 Oct 2019 Germany
70. GERNW5 Nik Aaron Willim  GER211432 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Germany
71. GREAP37 Anastasios Panagiotidis  GRE210600 Standard 06 Jan 2020 Greece
72. GUAJM2 Juan Maegli  GUA211981 Standard 19 Oct 2019 Guatemala
73. USANB50 Nicholas Bezy  HKG171979 Standard 04 Nov 2019 Hong Kong
74. HUNJV4 Jonatan Vadnai  HUN213119 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Hungary
75. HUNBV1 Benjamin Vadnai  HUN213095 Standard 18 Oct 2019 Hungary
76. INDUD1 Upamanyu Dutta  IND203055 Standard 25 Oct 2019 India
77. IRLLG6 Liam Glynn  IRL210978 Standard 22 Oct 2019 Ireland
78. IRLFL10 Finn Lynch  IRL210254 Standard 19 Oct 2019 Ireland
79. IRLEM38 Ewan McMahon  IRL210101 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Ireland
80. ITAGC55 Giovanni Coccoluto  ITA188953 Standard 28 Oct 2019 Italy
81. ITAMG25 Marco Gallo  ITA194942 Standard 03 Nov 2019 Italy
82. ITAGM123 Giacomo Musone  ITA216707 Standard 07 Nov 2019 Italy
83. ITAGP128 Gianmarco Planchestainer  ITA202261 Standard 02 Nov 2019 Italy
84. ITAAS36 Alessio Spadoni  ITA199697 Standard 25 Oct 2019 Italy
85. ITANV3 Nicolo Villa  ITA188983 Standard 02 Nov 2019 Italy
86. IVBTL1 Thad Lettsome  IVB208841 Standard 06 Jan 2020 Virgin Islands, British
87. JPNKF4 Ken Fujimoto  JPN215038 Standard 22 Dec 2019 Japan
88. JPNAH4 Ao Higuchi  JPN208222 Standard 19 Oct 2019 Japan
89. JPNYK9 Yuichiro Kitamura  JPN211154 Standard 22 Dec 2019 Japan
90. JPNKN17 Kenji Nanri  JPN216311 Standard 17 Oct 2019 Japan
91. JPNKS28 Kazumasa Segawa  JPN216245 Standard 16 Oct 2019 Japan
92. JPNYS33 Yoshihiro Suzuki  JPN204996 Standard 18 Oct 2019 Japan
93. KORJH2 Jeemin Ha  KOR210793 Standard 24 Oct 2019 Korea, Republic of
94. KORUK1 Seung Kim  KOR211040 Standard 02 Dec 2019 Korea, Republic of
95. MASKN1 Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy  MAS214989 Standard 30 Oct 2019 Malaysia
96. MNEMD1 Milivoj Dukic  MNE215840 Standard 23 Oct 2019 Montenegro
97. NEDDB9 Duko Bos  NED206717 Standard 26 Oct 2019 Netherlands
98. NEDMB37 Marnix Bos  NED216777 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Netherlands
99. NEDSP7 Stijn Paardekooper  NED215917 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Netherlands
100. NEDRV7 Rutger Van Schaardenburg  NED210000 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Netherlands
101. NORHT2 Hermann Tomasgaard  NOR201111 Standard 15 Oct 2019 Norway
102. NZLJA7 Josh Armit  NZL212259 Standard 24 Nov 2019 New Zealand
103. NZLLD4 Luke Deegan  NZL181998 Standard 29 Nov 2019 New Zealand
104. NZLGG34 George Gautrey  NZL214437 Standard 05 Nov 2019 New Zealand
105. NZLSM12 Sam Meech  NZL216175 Standard 15 Oct 2019 New Zealand
106. NZLTS5 Thomas Saunders  NZL215081 Standard 28 Oct 2019 New Zealand
107. PERSP1 Stefano Peschiera  PER206115 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Peru
108. PNGTN1 Teariki Numa  PNG153179 Standard 11 Nov 2019 Papua New Guinea
109. POLTK5 Tadeusz Kubiak  POL215951 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Poland
110. POLJR10 Jakub Rodziewicz  POL214117 Standard 17 Oct 2019 Poland
111. PORSS1 Santiago Sampaio  POR212213 Standard 13 Dec 2019 Portugal
112. RUSSK11 Sergei Komissarov  RUS213011 Standard 28 Oct 2019 Russian Federation
113. RUSDK26 Daniil Krutskikh  RUS212777 Standard 29 Oct 2019 Russian Federation
114. RUSMN2 Maxim Nikolaev  RUS211929 Standard 21 Oct 2019 Russian Federation
115. SAMEL1 Eroni Leilua  SAM190332 Standard 01 Nov 2019 Samoa
116. SINRL7 Ryan Lo  SGP215267 Standard 24 Oct 2019 Singapore
117. SINMW1 Mark Wong  SGP199094 Standard 24 Oct 2019 Singapore
118. FRAEM14 Eliot Merceron  SUI210211 Standard 05 Nov 2019 Switzerland
119. SUINR3 Nicolas Rolaz  SUI215485 Standard 27 Oct 2019 Switzerland
120. SWEEB8 Emil Bengtson  SWE211276 Standard 26 Oct 2019 Sweden
121. SWEWK1 Wilhelm Kark  SWE216181 Standard 11 Nov 2019 Sweden
122. SWEJS10 Jesper Stalheim  SWE215344 Standard 19 Oct 2019 Sweden
123. THAKB2 Keerati Bualong  THA212808 Standard 18 Oct 2019 Thailand
124. THAAR1 Arthit Mikhail Romanyk  THA215072 Standard 06 Nov 2019 Thailand
125. TURBA13 Berkay Abay  TUR222222 Standard 27 Dec 2019 Turkey
126. TURYC3 Yigit Yalcin Citak  TUR333333 Standard 27 Dec 2019 Turkey
127. TURAR1 Alp Rona Rodopman  TUR111111 Standard 27 Dec 2019 Turkey
128. USACB63 Christopher Barnard  USA210780 Standard 18 Oct 2019 United States
129. USALB71 Leo Boucher  USA157851 Standard 19 Oct 2019 United States
130. USACB64 Charlie Buckingham  USA206051 Standard 17 Oct 2019 United States

Loading...

