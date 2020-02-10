Sci alpino, Mikaela Shiffrin posta un video per ricordare il papà: quando rientrerà in gara? Tutti i possibili scenari

Quando rientrerà Mikaela Shiffrin in gara? La statunitense è ancora scossa per la scomparsa dell’amato papà Jeff, la fuoriclasse americana è in Colorado e potrebbe non rientrare per il weekend di Coppa del Mondo a Kranjska Gora (gigante e slalom). I media americani, come è stato riportato oggi su Tuttosport, riferiscono che le possibilità di una sua presenza in Slovenia sono molto ridotte e che i successivi fine settimana di Crans Montana e La Thuile non erano presenti nel suo calendario schedulato a inizio stagione. Sarà davvero così? Se la sciatrice dovesse saltare così tante gare allora Federica Brignone, attualmente attardata di 145 punti dall’americana, potrebbe seriamente cullare sogni di Sfera di Cristallo generale ma staremo a vedere quali notizie arriveranno nei prossimi giorni.
Nel frattempo Mikela Shiffrin ha postato sul suo profilo Instagram un toccante video per ricordare il papà, chiudendo il messaggio con questi accorati versi, citando la celebre canzone “Perhaps Love” di John Denver: “Forse l’amore è come l’oceano, pieno di conflitti, pieno di dolore. Come il fuoco quando fuori fa freddo, quando tuona e piove. Se dovessi vivere per sempre, e tutti i miei sogni si realizzassero, i miei ricordi d’amore sarebbero con te“. Di seguito il VIDEO che Mikaela Shiffrin ha dedicato all’amato papà scomparso lunedì scorso.
We want to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for your prayers, for your hugs and love, and your words of encouragement that have truly touched our family to the core. To the media: our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy and—most of all—thank you for your beautiful words about our father/husband. Your words keep us going. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you donate to the @usskiteam (donations.usskiandsnowboard.org) and the @alzassociation (alz.org): two non-profits that are hugely important to my family. Thank you to our family and friends for being here for us, but more importantly for being here for him. Lastly, we want to thank the Vail Valley community and the entire ski community for being so incredibly special and supportive. This sport we are so passionate about—this sport our father/husband was so passionate about—is an incredible source of healing…and the mountains offer overwhelming solace during this devastating time. We don’t know where we’ll go from here, but we know we will lean on each other and love each other more than ever. Aloha. – With Love, Mikaela, @eileenshiffrin, @taylorshiffrin and @kristioslund (Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team)
Foto: Valerio Origo