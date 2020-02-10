Sci alpino, Mikaela Shiffrin posta un video per ricordare il papà: quando rientrerà in gara? Tutti i possibili scenari

Quando rientrerà Mikaela Shiffrin in gara? La statunitense è ancora scossa per la scomparsa dell’amato papà Jeff, la fuoriclasse americana è in Colorado e potrebbe non rientrare per il weekend di Coppa del Mondo a Kranjska Gora (gigante e slalom). I media americani, come è stato riportato oggi su Tuttosport, riferiscono che le possibilità di una sua presenza in Slovenia sono molto ridotte e che i successivi fine settimana di Crans Montana e La Thuile non erano presenti nel suo calendario schedulato a inizio stagione. Sarà davvero così? Se la sciatrice dovesse saltare così tante gare allora Federica Brignone, attualmente attardata di 145 punti dall’americana, potrebbe seriamente cullare sogni di Sfera di Cristallo generale ma staremo a vedere quali notizie arriveranno nei prossimi giorni.

Nel frattempo Mikela Shiffrin ha postato sul suo profilo Instagram un toccante video per ricordare il papà, chiudendo il messaggio con questi accorati versi, citando la celebre canzone “Perhaps Love” di John Denver: “Forse l’amore è come l’oceano, pieno di conflitti, pieno di dolore. Come il fuoco quando fuori fa freddo, quando tuona e piove. Se dovessi vivere per sempre, e tutti i miei sogni si realizzassero, i miei ricordi d’amore sarebbero con te“. Di seguito il VIDEO che Mikaela Shiffrin ha dedicato all’amato papà scomparso lunedì scorso.

Loading...

Loading...

CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI SCI ALPINO

stefano.villa@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Valerio Origo