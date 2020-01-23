VIDEO Biathlon, spettacolo nell’individuale di Pokljuka 2020: Johannes Boe torna e vince in Coppa, battuto Fourcade

Il norvegese Johannes Boe torna e vince nella 20 km individuale della Coppa del Mondo di biathlon di Pokljuka, in Slovenia: battuto, in una gara giocata sul filo dei secondi, il transalpino Martin Fourcade, in un duello che probabilmente si protrarrà fino al termine della stagione.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELL’INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE DI POKLJUKA 2020

The course here in #POK20 was changed with some longer uphills and steep downhills adding up. How well can athletes adjust to it and will anyone take an advantage of these novelties? Find out on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/bHgFbkal1K — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

All eyes on bib #17 JT Boe, as everyone is very curious how the Norwegian will perform today! He starts just a few minutes ahead of his main rival @martinfkde. Follow this exciting action on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/qzMwfmIYak — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Time for @martinfkde to step on the track and start his competition! Can it be a win #5 for the @FedFranceSki, who seems to be in a great shape! Let’s see on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/lW8zrBhC6s — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

After the perfect start of the competition, with a clean shooting, JT Boe takes the current lead after the prone. Will @martinfkde match him? Watch on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/MnKXXaucRW — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Great shooting from @NSSF_Biathlon: while JT Boe cleans the first standing, V.S.Christiansen is accurate on first prone. Follow the competition on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/oDdnvhYOoW — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Second solid shooting for @martinfkde, but a small hiccup before leaving the range! The French is just 1.7 seconds behind JT Boe. The battle continues! Make sure to follow it on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/BqnjPBzVrF — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Please keep your rifle, Johannes! You will definitely need it for the final standing! 😉 Check if the Norwegian can clean all 20 targets today and win the competition on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/ZPOEDYiFdK — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Jakov Fak was so close to cleaning all 20 targets, but a last missed shot due to a small technical problem. Nevertheless, he is still in the first position with Benedikt Doll after the last standing. Enjoy us on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/5HOt4G1XGA — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Perfect competition for JT Boe with all cleaned targets. Is he heading to his first win in 2020 here in #POK20? It will be a tough task for @martinfkde to overcome the Norwegian! Follow the action on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/gC2IY9sstZ — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

He gave his all in today’s competition and will be definitely on the podium. But will it be another win for JT Boe? Let’s check in a few minutes on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/iFd7k9Zm8K — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

On the last loop, @martinfkde was pushing very hard, but that was not enough to overcome JT Boe, who stays in first. We still have a few more contenders on the track, but can they change the top 3? Join us on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/NyYCUspTge — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 23, 2020

Foto: LaPresse