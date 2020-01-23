Show Player

VIDEO Biathlon, spettacolo nell’individuale di Pokljuka 2020: Johannes Boe torna e vince in Coppa, battuto Fourcade



Il norvegese Johannes Boe torna e vince nella 20 km individuale della Coppa del Mondo di biathlon di Pokljuka, in Slovenia: battuto, in una gara giocata sul filo dei secondi, il transalpino Martin Fourcade, in un duello che probabilmente si protrarrà fino al termine della stagione.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELL’INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE DI POKLJUKA 2020

