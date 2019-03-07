MenuMenu

VIDEO Biathlon, Staffetta mista Mondiali 2019: Italia medaglia di bronzo, gli highlights della gara

Lisa Vittozzi - Federico Angiolini - biathlon


L’Italia ha conquistato una fantastica medaglia di bronzo nella staffetta mista ai Mondiali 2019 di biathlon, la nostra Nazionale si è resa subito protagonista in apertura della rassegna iridata. Sotto una fitta nevicata a Oestersund (Svezia) gli azzurri sono stati encomiabili e sono riusciti a salire sul terzo gradino del podio dopo una prova davvero maiuscola: Lisa Vittozzi ha colpito tutti i bersagli al lancio portandoci al comando, Dorothea Wierer si è difesa e ha cambiato in testa a metà gara, Lukas Hofer si è salvato utilizzando tre ricariche da brividi nella terza frazione, Dominik Windisch ha completato l’impresa. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta mista ai Mondiali 2019 di biathlon col bronzo dell’Italia alle spalle di Norvegia e Germania.

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA MISTA MONDIALI BIATHLON:

PRIMO POLIGONO VITTOZZI:

SECONDO POLIGONO VITTOZZI:

PRIMO POLIGONO WIERER:

SECONDO POLIGONO WIERER:

PRIMO POLIGONO HOFER:

SECONDO POLIGONO HOFER:

SERIE A TERRA ULTIMA FRAZIONE, ITALIA TERZA:

SERIE IN PIEDI ULTIMA FRAZIONE, ITALIA TERZA: AZZURRI SUL PODIO

ITALIA MEDAGLIA DI BRONZO:

 

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Federico Angiolini

Lascia un commento

scroll to top