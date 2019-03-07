VIDEO Biathlon, Staffetta mista Mondiali 2019: Italia medaglia di bronzo, gli highlights della gara

L’Italia ha conquistato una fantastica medaglia di bronzo nella staffetta mista ai Mondiali 2019 di biathlon, la nostra Nazionale si è resa subito protagonista in apertura della rassegna iridata. Sotto una fitta nevicata a Oestersund (Svezia) gli azzurri sono stati encomiabili e sono riusciti a salire sul terzo gradino del podio dopo una prova davvero maiuscola: Lisa Vittozzi ha colpito tutti i bersagli al lancio portandoci al comando, Dorothea Wierer si è difesa e ha cambiato in testa a metà gara, Lukas Hofer si è salvato utilizzando tre ricariche da brividi nella terza frazione, Dominik Windisch ha completato l’impresa. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta mista ai Mondiali 2019 di biathlon col bronzo dell’Italia alle spalle di Norvegia e Germania.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA MISTA MONDIALI BIATHLON:

PRIMO POLIGONO VITTOZZI:

Just the way we've seen it all winter — @Fisiofficial's @lisa_vittozzi gets off to a flying start after clearing the first five targets! #2019Ostersund 🇮🇹 Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/MpI7YR1fyI — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

SECONDO POLIGONO VITTOZZI:

Ma che roba è? Due poligoni PERFETTI di Lisa Vittozzi 🎯👌🇮🇹#2019Ostersund #EurosportBIATHLON pic.twitter.com/GilEtwZBRi — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) March 7, 2019

PRIMO POLIGONO WIERER:

Quite a few spare rounds in the field but Dorothea Wierer keeps a very slim lead ahead of Denise Herrmann and Tiril Eckhoff! 🇮🇹🇩🇪🇳🇴 #2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/6uFClyQCV9 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

SECONDO POLIGONO WIERER:

Wierer, Herrmann and Eckhoff all miss targets and @Fisiofficial's Wierer leaves in first place but can she keep Eckhoff, Oeberg and Herrmann at bay? #2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/cAuV4g3rmi — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

PRIMO POLIGONO HOFER:

.@7ohannesbo hits all five targets while @hoferluki and Arnd Peiffer need spare rounds! @NSSF_Biathlon now in the lead 🇳🇴 #2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/r9KxFi8CtE — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

SECONDO POLIGONO HOFER:

A spare round for Boe and Peiffer each and they leave in first and second — but Hofer just about avoids the penalty loop, needing 3 spares! #2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/2XyCCTsoam — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

SERIE A TERRA ULTIMA FRAZIONE, ITALIA TERZA:

.@skiverband's Benedikt Doll was slowly gaining on Vetle Christiansen on the tracks but a clean prone shooting keeps Christiansen in the lead for @NSSF_Biathlon! 🇳🇴🇩🇪 #2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/BUKHXFeXTb — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

SERIE IN PIEDI ULTIMA FRAZIONE, ITALIA TERZA: AZZURRI SUL PODIO

No nerves at all — Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen hits all five targets and is on his way to anchor @NSSF_Biathlon to the first Gold Medal! 🥇#2019ostersund Watch the Mixed Relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/96HIZbqPpb — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

ITALIA MEDAGLIA DI BRONZO:

But yes, @Fisiofficial confirmed the bronze of PyeongChang 2018 here in #2019Ostersund 🥉🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xLQ8ixwYWb — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 7, 2019

Foto: Federico Angiolini