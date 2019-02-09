VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta femminile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. Rimonta vincente per la Germania nel gelo

Il gelo è il grande protagonista della staffetta femminile 4×6 km in quel di Canmore, valida per la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon. La Germania con una clamorosa Herrmann riesce a rimontare e a portarsi a casa la vittoria. Battute Norvegia e Francia, mentre un’Italia protagonista per tre quarti di gara deve accontentarsi della quarta piazza. Andiamo a rivivere la gara con gli highlights.

