VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta femminile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. Rimonta vincente per la Germania nel gelo

Il gelo è il grande protagonista della staffetta femminile 4×6 km in quel di Canmore, valida per la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon. La Germania con una clamorosa Herrmann riesce a rimontare e a portarsi a casa la vittoria. Battute Norvegia e Francia, mentre un’Italia protagonista per tre quarti di gara deve accontentarsi della quarta piazza. Andiamo a rivivere la gara con gli highlights.
HIGHLIGHITS STAFFETTA FEMMINILE BIATHLON CANMORE
We're off to the second race of the day in #CAN19 — the 4 x 6 km women's relay has started! 🏁
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
Comfortable lead for @Fisiofficial's @lisa_vittozzi after the first standing shooting #CAN19 🇮🇹 — can they repeat their #HOC18 victory today?
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
Perfect from Nicole Gontier in the prone shooting and @Fisiofficial's lead keeps growing! #CAN19
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
Next up: Dorothea Wierer for @Fisiofficial — @FedFranceSki in second but Estonia in third continue to be the real surprise so far! #CAN19
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
Victory for @skiverband in #CAN19 — even a penalty loop for Dahlmeier couldn't stop the German team.
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019
Foto: Fendangio