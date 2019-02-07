VIDEO Biathlon, 15 km individuale maschile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. L’ennesimo trionfo di Boe, Windisch sfiora il podio

Johannes Boe con una prova semplicemente perfetta è stato nettamente il migliore sia sugli sci che al poligono. Il norvegese ha annichilito gli avversari. Una 15 km individuale accorciata per il grande freddo che non ha cambiato la storia di una gara segnata fin dal primo metro, dominata dallo scandinavo che si è portato a casa il 12° successo stagionale, il 34° in carriera. Alle sue spalle troviamo l’antro norvegese Vetle Sjastad Christiansen (+2’10”) e il russo Alexander Loginov con 2’41” da Boe. Ottima la prova di Dominik Windisch. L’azzurro sul traguardo ha concluso quinto, dimostrando di aver ritrovato una buona condizione e perdendo purtroppo il podio con un errore nell’ultimo poligono.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE A CANMORE

IL VIDEO DOPO IL PRIMO POLIGONO

Strong start for @7ohannesbo who is skiing strong and shooting fast and clean. Can he take the #CAN19 short individual? Watch this competitions on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/F8cf3kwCT9 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

IL VIDEO DOPO IL SECONDO POLIGONO

The rankings table speaks Norwegian at the moment after 2 ranges, but watch out for @skiverband Lesser who is second in #CAN19 It's a competition you can watch live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/wcbynYHSvU — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

IL VIDEO DELL’ARRIVO DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE

No more yellow-only bib for @7ohannesbo for a while, the 🇳🇴is topping the standings of the Individual Cup and will sport the red-yellow bib in the next race too following this win in #CAN19 Join us for the 💐on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/23vKAecZ38 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

IL PODIO DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE – COPPA DEL MONDO CANMORE 2019

It's been a fantastic short individual here in #CAN19! Join us for the 💐 to support this amazing top 6 on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/eFEh0FVc62 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Foto: Federico Angiolini