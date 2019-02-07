MenuMenu

VIDEO Biathlon, 15 km individuale maschile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. L’ennesimo trionfo di Boe, Windisch sfiora il podio


Johannes Boe con una prova semplicemente perfetta è stato nettamente il migliore sia sugli sci che al poligono. Il norvegese ha annichilito gli avversari. Una 15 km individuale accorciata per il grande freddo che non ha cambiato la storia di una gara segnata fin dal primo metro, dominata dallo scandinavo che si è portato a casa il 12° successo stagionale, il 34° in carriera. Alle sue spalle troviamo l’antro norvegese Vetle Sjastad Christiansen (+2’10”) e il russo Alexander Loginov con 2’41” da Boe. Ottima la prova di Dominik Windisch. L’azzurro sul traguardo ha concluso quinto, dimostrando di aver ritrovato una buona condizione e perdendo purtroppo il podio con un errore nell’ultimo poligono.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE A CANMORE

IL VIDEO DOPO IL PRIMO POLIGONO

 

IL VIDEO DOPO IL SECONDO POLIGONO

 

IL VIDEO DELL’ARRIVO DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE MASCHILE

 

IL PODIO DELLA 15 KM INDIVIDUALE – COPPA DEL MONDO CANMORE 2019

 

 

 

Foto: Federico Angiolini

