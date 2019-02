Calcio, Champions League 2018-2019: Lione-Barcellona 0-0, gli spagnoli non superano il muro francese

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) shoots the ball between Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois (C) and Lyon's Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Lyon (OL) and FC Barcelona on February 19, 2019, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)