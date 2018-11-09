Highlights Frosinone-Fiorentina 1-1, il VIDEO e i gol della partita. La magia di Pinamonti risponde a Benassi

Termina in parità l’anticipo della dodicesima giornata di Serie A. Tra Frosinone e Fiorentina finisce 1-1 grazie alle reti di Marco Benassi ed Andrea Pinamonti, entrambe nella ripresa. Apre il giocatore della Viola e poi replica l’ex Primavera dell’Inter con una gemma fantastica nel finale.

IL GOL DEL PAREGGIO DI PINAMONTI

IL GOL DEL VANTAGGIO DI BENASSI

LA PARATA DI SPORTIELLO SU BIRAGHI NEL FINALE DI PRIMO TEMPO

