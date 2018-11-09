Highlights Frosinone-Fiorentina 1-1, il VIDEO e i gol della partita. La magia di Pinamonti risponde a Benassi

Termina in parità l’anticipo della dodicesima giornata di Serie A. Tra Frosinone e Fiorentina finisce 1-1 grazie alle reti di Marco Benassi ed Andrea Pinamonti, entrambe nella ripresa. Apre il giocatore della Viola e poi replica l’ex Primavera dell’Inter con una gemma fantastica nel finale.
IL GOL DEL PAREGGIO DI PINAMONTI
UN GOAL PAZZESCO DI PINAMONTI! UN GOAL PAZZESCO DEL RAGAZZO INTERISTA E DI PROPRIETÀ DELL’INTER #Inter #fcinternazionale #fcinter #forzainter #fcim #amala #soloedesclusivamenteinter #PINAMONTI #frosinone #fiorentina #FrosinoneFiorentina #seriea pic.twitter.com/Chw3E3aA0D
— Solo ed Esclusivamente INTER (@SoloEsclusivInt) November 9, 2018
IL GOL DEL VANTAGGIO DI BENASSI
Marco Benassi heads @acffiorentina into the lead!
Watch the match live now on Strive https://t.co/uoTcQurTcE #LiveOnStrive #FrosinoneFiorentina pic.twitter.com/PUfEFbmL5e
— Strive Sport (@strivesport) November 9, 2018
LA PARATA DI SPORTIELLO SU BIRAGHI NEL FINALE DI PRIMO TEMPO
What a save from Frosinone's Marco Sportiello to deny his former team the lead in the 1st half! 🙌
Sportiello spent last season on loan at Fiore from @Atalanta_BC and has since gone on loan to Frosinone 🧤
Watch him and the 2nd half of #FrosinoneFiorentina now #LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/ct9onXuE4n
— Strive Sport (@strivesport) November 9, 2018
CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE GLI HIGHLIGHTS COMPLETI SU SKY
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: Barni/Shutterstock.com