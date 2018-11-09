MenuMenu

Highlights Frosinone-Fiorentina 1-1, il VIDEO e i gol della partita. La magia di Pinamonti risponde a Benassi

calcio-benassi-fiorentina-barni-shutterstock.jpg

Termina in parità l’anticipo della dodicesima giornata di Serie A. Tra Frosinone e Fiorentina finisce 1-1 grazie alle reti di Marco Benassi ed Andrea Pinamonti, entrambe nella ripresa. Apre il giocatore della Viola e poi replica l’ex Primavera dell’Inter con una gemma fantastica nel finale.

IL  GOL DEL PAREGGIO DI PINAMONTI

IL GOL DEL VANTAGGIO DI BENASSI 

LA PARATA DI SPORTIELLO SU BIRAGHI NEL FINALE DI PRIMO TEMPO

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE GLI HIGHLIGHTS COMPLETI SU SKY

 

 





 

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Barni/Shutterstock.com

Lascia un commento

scroll to top