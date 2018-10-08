MenuMenu

VIDEO Triathlon, Olimpiadi Giovanili Buenos Aires 2018: il racconto per immagini del bronzo di Alessio Crociani!

triathlon-03-foto-origo-valerio.jpg

E’ arrivata una bellissima medaglia di bronzo per l’Italia dal triathlon alle Olimpiadi Giovanili in corso a Buenos Aires: in Argentina nella gara maschile è salito sul gradino più basso del podio Alessio Crociani, che dopo una buonissima prova a nuoto, è andato in fuga nella frazione di ciclismo e poi ha difeso la medaglia nella corsa.

Ecco il racconto della gara con immagini e video ed intervista finale al nostro giovane triatleta.





Foto: Valerio Origo

