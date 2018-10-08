VIDEO Triathlon, Olimpiadi Giovanili Buenos Aires 2018: il racconto per immagini del bronzo di Alessio Crociani!

E’ arrivata una bellissima medaglia di bronzo per l’Italia dal triathlon alle Olimpiadi Giovanili in corso a Buenos Aires: in Argentina nella gara maschile è salito sul gradino più basso del podio Alessio Crociani, che dopo una buonissima prova a nuoto, è andato in fuga nella frazione di ciclismo e poi ha difeso la medaglia nella corsa.

Ecco il racconto della gara con immagini e video ed intervista finale al nostro giovane triatleta.

Water is a bit warmer today at lake Regatas in #BuenosAires2018 so no wetsuits for the Men today #YOGTriathlon #YouthOlympics pic.twitter.com/lbDQFXjp7l — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

Tune in to our Instagram account to watch the start of the race live! #BuenosAires2018 #YOGTriathlon pic.twitter.com/JutdOi2E8O — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

McCullough and Crociani (iTA) opening up a small gap with USA Shellenberger, pushing hard in the first lap of the fours they have to do #BuenosAires2018 #YOGTriathlon pic.twitter.com/S2Es8flxxV — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

Half way through the bike course and McCullough and Crociani already have 34 seconds over a group of 10 chasers #BuenosAires2018 #YouthOlympics #YOGTriathlon pic.twitter.com/rmk752wHmo — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

Some really strong bikers in the chase group, including Shellenberger, Bellido (ESP), Passemard (FRA) and Montez (POR) pushing hard to try to keep up with the two leaders, now 44 secs ahead #BuenosAires2018 #YOGTriathlon pic.twitter.com/2XJLCE3L7B — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

McCullough some meters ahead of Crociani with just one lap to go, but watch out to Portuguese Montez coming strong and currently in third place #BuenosAires2018 #YOGTriathlon pic.twitter.com/SeEdlzbSlm — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

With a dominant performance, Dylan McCullough claims the gold medal at the #BuenosAires2018 #yogtriathlon Hats off!! pic.twitter.com/bdGIVWUNE8 — TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) October 8, 2018

STREPITOSO ALESSIO!🥉 Terza gemma #ItaliaTeam agli Youth Olympic Games di #BuenosAires2018: Alessio Crociani è bronzo nel #triathlon! RT tripli per questa medaglia! pic.twitter.com/YyHizcaDWz — ItaliaTeam (@ItaliaTeam_it) October 8, 2018













Foto: Valerio Origo

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it