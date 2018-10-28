MenuMenu

VIDEO Ginnastica, Highlights Mondiali 2018: i migliori esercizi. Mustafina ruggisce alle parallele, Zhang e Luo al top, che bei liberi!

All’Aspire Dome di Doha (Qatar) si è disputata la seconda giornata delle qualificazioni femminili ai Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica. Lo spettacolo non è mancato: Aliya Mustafina si è scatenata alle parallele asimmetriche, Jin Zhang ha sorpreso tutti alle trave come ha fatto Luo Huan sugli staggi, Angelina Melnikova e Melanie De Jesus hanno incantato al corpo libero come Flavia Saraiva. Di seguito i VIDEO dei migliori esercizi di oggi ai Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica.

 

ALIYA MUSTAFINA – PARALLELE ASIMMETRICHE (14.433):

 

JIN ZHANG – TRAVE (14.100):

 

HUAN LUO – PARALLELE ASIMMETRICHE (14.466):

 

ANGELINA MELNIKOVA – CORPO LIBERO (14.033):

 

MELANIE DE JESUS – CORPO LIBERO (13.900):

 

FLAVIA SARAIVA – CORPO LIBERO (13.900):

 

 

