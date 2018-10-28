VIDEO Ginnastica, Highlights Mondiali 2018: i migliori esercizi. Mustafina ruggisce alle parallele, Zhang e Luo al top, che bei liberi!

All’Aspire Dome di Doha (Qatar) si è disputata la seconda giornata delle qualificazioni femminili ai Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica. Lo spettacolo non è mancato: Aliya Mustafina si è scatenata alle parallele asimmetriche, Jin Zhang ha sorpreso tutti alle trave come ha fatto Luo Huan sugli staggi, Angelina Melnikova e Melanie De Jesus hanno incantato al corpo libero come Flavia Saraiva. Di seguito i VIDEO dei migliori esercizi di oggi ai Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica.

ALIYA MUSTAFINA – PARALLELE ASIMMETRICHE (14.433):

This was impressive…Aliya Mustafina 14.433 UB pic.twitter.com/8OGd8GMiBB — Danny Sierra (@sierradnv) October 28, 2018

JIN ZHANG – TRAVE (14.100):

HUAN LUO – PARALLELE ASIMMETRICHE (14.466):

ANGELINA MELNIKOVA – CORPO LIBERO (14.033):

RUS's 🇷🇺 Angelina Melnikova produced this stunning Floor routine in sub division 9 of women's qualification @DohaGym2018

With her, Simone Biles 🇺🇸 & Mai Murakami 🇯🇵 currently in the top 3 spots the Floor final will be one to watch 🎯 on 3 Nov#DohaGym2018 #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/3VArc9LppJ — FIG (@gymnastics) October 28, 2018

MELANIE DE JESUS – CORPO LIBERO (13.900):

FRA's 🇫🇷 Melanie de Jesus dos Santos swept into 4th place on Floor with this beautiful routine @DohaGym2018 – 🇫🇷 up into 5th in Team standings but CAN 🇨🇦 were the team on 🔥 – jumping into 3rd after sub division 8/11#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/wjMsX80Gto — FIG (@gymnastics) October 28, 2018