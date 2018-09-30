MenuMenu

VIDEO F1, GP Russia 2018: gli highlights della gara, vince Hamilton con l’ordine di scuderia su Bottas. Vettel terzo

Hamilton-2018-Monza-04_@FOTOCATTAGNI.jpg

Lewis Hamilton ha vinto il GP di Russia 2018, sedicesima tappa del Mondiale F1. Il britannico della Mercedes si è imposto al termine di una gara caratterizzata dal discusso ordine di scuderia impartito a Valtteri Bottas che ha dovuto lasciare la prima posizione al compagno di squadra. Sebastian Vettel ci ha provato operando anche un undercut sul rivale ma poi Hamilton lo ha risorpassato in pista. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights della gara.

 

VETTEL FA L’UNDERCUT SU HAMILTON E LO SORPASSA USCENDO DAI BOX:

 

HAMILTON SORPASSA VETTEL PER IL SECONDO POSTO:

 

GLI ORDINI DI SCUDERIA HAMILTON-BOTTAS PER LA VITTORIA:

 

FESTA SUL PODIO: HAMILTON E BOTTAS SUL GRADINO PIU’ ALTO 





FOTOCATTAGNI

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Lascia un commento

scroll to top