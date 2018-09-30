VIDEO F1, GP Russia 2018: gli highlights della gara, vince Hamilton con l’ordine di scuderia su Bottas. Vettel terzo

Lewis Hamilton ha vinto il GP di Russia 2018, sedicesima tappa del Mondiale F1. Il britannico della Mercedes si è imposto al termine di una gara caratterizzata dal discusso ordine di scuderia impartito a Valtteri Bottas che ha dovuto lasciare la prima posizione al compagno di squadra. Sebastian Vettel ci ha provato operando anche un undercut sul rivale ma poi Hamilton lo ha risorpassato in pista. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights della gara.
VETTEL FA L’UNDERCUT SU HAMILTON E LO SORPASSA USCENDO DAI BOX:
HAMILTON SORPASSA VETTEL PER IL SECONDO POSTO:
A crucial move by @LewisHamilton to get past Sebastian Vettel and allow Mercedes to take control of the #RussianGP 🇷🇺
Several laps later, he's 50 points clear of his title rival 🏁#F1 pic.twitter.com/AKlsCXCACc
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2018
GLI ORDINI DI SCUDERIA HAMILTON-BOTTAS PER LA VITTORIA:
LAP 52/53: 📻 @MercedesAMGF1
BOT: "How are we gonna finish the race?"
TEAM: "Positions stay as they are"#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/LkHOk165XU
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2018
FESTA SUL PODIO: HAMILTON E BOTTAS SUL GRADINO PIU’ ALTO
Love this from Lewis Hamilton……#RussianGPhttps://t.co/nigfQ5zK22
— Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) September 30, 2018
