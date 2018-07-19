VIDEO Open Championship 2018: gli highlights del primo giro. Colpi a effetto e salvataggi miracolosi: è la magia di Carnoustie

C’è l’americano Kevin Kisner al comando dell’Open Championship dopo la prima giornata. L’americano ha girato in -5, prendendosi la leadership del terzo Major stagionale dopo la prima giornata. A Carnoustie le condizioni hanno concesso qualcosa, pur con la presenza di un vento fastidioso ma non così intenso come in passato, il resto lo ha fatto il percorso, che ha messo a dura prova i giocatori. Non sono mancati colpi a effetto e salvataggi miracolosi.

Cominciamo dal leader. Qui il round di Kevin Kisner in 60 secondi:

⏱️ ROUND IN 60 SECONDS ⏱️@K_Kisner is top of the leaderboard after shooting -5 to card an impressive 66 👏 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/8cwqLCYbJV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2018

Il campione in carica è l’americano Jordan Spieth. Ecco il round in 60 secondi:

⏱️ ROUND IN 60 SECONDS ⏱️ 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year @JordanSpieth carded a +1 72 in the first round at Carnoustie ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/HMMJuSwe0J — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2018

Qui una bella uscita dal bunker di Chaz Reavie:

Rory McIlroy ha girato in -2, con un bel salvataggio del par alla 16:

A dir poco sfortunato, invece, Brooks Koepka alla 8:

Ma uno dei protagonisti è stato senza dubbio Tiger Woods, uno dei più attesi ed acclamati a Carnoustie. Qui un suo colpo da lontano alla 5: alla palla è mancato un giro per finire in buca…

Giornata negativa anche per il Masters Champion Patrick Reed, che ha avuto il suo bel da fare per domare il Barry Burn:

Masters champion @PReedGolf finishes at +4 after getting up and down out of The Barry Burn #TheOpen Full Scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ pic.twitter.com/CKYLUvfww4 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2018













