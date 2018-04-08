VIDEO Augusta Masters 2018: gli highlights della terza giornata. Che colpi per Patrick Reed e Rory McIlroy!

La terza giornata dell’Augusta Masters 2018 ha regalato grande spettacolo. I green lenti hanno consentito colpi d’attacco, con tanti score negativi. Al comando c’è sempre Patrick Reed: l’americano ha disputato un gran giro, portandosi a -13. Sulla sua carta ci sono addirittura due eagle, il primo dei quali alla 13, frutto di un grande approccio:

Alla 15, invece, Reed l’approccio l’ha imbucato direttamente:

.@PReedGolf extends his lead to five after recording his second eagle of the day on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/U0xRtG52q7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

L’altro grande protagonista della giornata è stato Rory McIlroy, secondo a -11. Il nordirlandese ha brillato, senza perdere alcun colpo, e mettendo a segno un grande eagle alla 8, imbucando da lontano:

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

Il giro di Rory, poi, si è concluso con un bel birdie alla 18 con cui si è portato a tre colpi da Reed:

Anche Rickie Fowler ha girato in 65 colpi, così come McIlroy, portandosi in terza posizione a -9:

Quarto è invece lo spagnolo Jon Rahm, a -8, dopo un giro in 65:

Qui, invece, vediamo la performance dell’inglese Tommy Fleetwood, autore di sette birdie, cinque dei quali consecutivi tra la 12 e la 16:

Un solo amateur rimasto in gara, l’americano Doug Ghim, autore alla 13 del terzo eagle del suo torneo:

.@DougGhim records his third eagle of the Tournament on No. 13 during the third round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/07hvx3dlcE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

Non è stata invece la giornata di Tiger Woods, che ha girato in par ed ora è 40° a +4:













Foto: profilo Twitter PGA Tour