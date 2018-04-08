VIDEO Augusta Masters 2018: gli highlights della terza giornata. Che colpi per Patrick Reed e Rory McIlroy!

La terza giornata dell’Augusta Masters 2018 ha regalato grande spettacolo. I green lenti hanno consentito colpi d’attacco, con tanti score negativi. Al comando c’è sempre Patrick Reed: l’americano ha disputato un gran giro, portandosi a -13. Sulla sua carta ci sono addirittura due eagle, il primo dei quali alla 13, frutto di un grande approccio:
.@PReedGolf moves to 13-under par after his eagle on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/M7K5OFExqD
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Alla 15, invece, Reed l’approccio l’ha imbucato direttamente:
.@PReedGolf extends his lead to five after recording his second eagle of the day on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/U0xRtG52q7
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
L’altro grande protagonista della giornata è stato Rory McIlroy, secondo a -11. Il nordirlandese ha brillato, senza perdere alcun colpo, e mettendo a segno un grande eagle alla 8, imbucando da lontano:
.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Il giro di Rory, poi, si è concluso con un bel birdie alla 18 con cui si è portato a tre colpi da Reed:
.@McIlroyRory closes his third-round 65 with a birdie on No. 18. #themasters pic.twitter.com/e1ypqB3SPB
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Anche Rickie Fowler ha girato in 65 colpi, così come McIlroy, portandosi in terza posizione a -9:
Watch @RickieFowler's third round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Gj9AQ2iwsn
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Quarto è invece lo spagnolo Jon Rahm, a -8, dopo un giro in 65:
Watch @JonRahmpga's third round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BazL5C42lo
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Qui, invece, vediamo la performance dell’inglese Tommy Fleetwood, autore di sette birdie, cinque dei quali consecutivi tra la 12 e la 16:
Watch @TommyFleetwood1's third round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GRtAgAF467
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Un solo amateur rimasto in gara, l’americano Doug Ghim, autore alla 13 del terzo eagle del suo torneo:
.@DougGhim records his third eagle of the Tournament on No. 13 during the third round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/07hvx3dlcE
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
Non è stata invece la giornata di Tiger Woods, che ha girato in par ed ora è 40° a +4:
Watch @TigerWoods' third round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UbIUCGIFXi
— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018
