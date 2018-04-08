MenuMenu

VIDEO Augusta Masters 2018: gli highlights della terza giornata. Che colpi per Patrick Reed e Rory McIlroy!

McIlroy-Golf-Twitter-PGA-Tour.jpg

La terza giornata dell’Augusta Masters 2018 ha regalato grande spettacolo. I green lenti hanno consentito colpi d’attacco, con tanti score negativi. Al comando c’è sempre Patrick Reed: l’americano ha disputato un gran giro, portandosi a -13. Sulla sua carta ci sono addirittura due eagle, il primo dei quali alla 13, frutto di un grande approccio:

Alla 15, invece, Reed l’approccio l’ha imbucato direttamente:

L’altro grande protagonista della giornata è stato Rory McIlroy, secondo a -11. Il nordirlandese ha brillato, senza perdere alcun colpo, e mettendo a segno un grande eagle alla 8, imbucando da lontano:

Il giro di Rory, poi, si è concluso con un bel birdie alla 18 con cui si è portato a tre colpi da Reed:

Anche Rickie Fowler ha girato in 65 colpi, così come McIlroy, portandosi in terza posizione a -9:

Quarto è invece lo spagnolo Jon Rahm, a -8, dopo un giro in 65:

Qui, invece, vediamo la performance dell’inglese Tommy Fleetwood, autore di sette birdie, cinque dei quali consecutivi tra la 12 e la 16:

Un solo amateur rimasto in gara, l’americano Doug Ghim, autore alla 13 del terzo eagle del suo torneo:

Non è stata invece la giornata di Tiger Woods, che ha girato in par ed ora è 40° a +4:

 





 

CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NEWS SUL GOLF

alessandro.tarallo@oasport.it

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: profilo Twitter PGA Tour


Lascia un commento

scroll to top