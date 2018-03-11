Hockey ghiaccio, Alps League 2018: Asiago e Jesenice volano sul 3-0, vantaggio anche per Renon e Feldkirch

Si sono svolte le gare3 dei quarti di finale della Alps League. Asiago e Jesenice si sono portate sul 3-0 e martedì potranno chiudere la propria serie rispettivamente contro Vipiteno e Jesenice mentre Renon e Feldkirch si sono portate sul 2-1 contro i Red Bull e Val Pusteria. Questi i risultati degli incontri giocati ieri.
Sab, 10.03.2018, 20:30 Uhr: Migross Supermercati Asiago Hockey 1935 (1) vs. SSI Vipiteno Broncos Weihenstephan (8) 4:1 (0:1; 3:0; 1:0)
Referees: GAMPER, A. LAZZERI, N, Basso, M. Cristelli.
Goals ASH: 1:1 Rosa (20./PP1/Bardaro-Pace); 2:1 Pace (23./Rosa-Bardaro); 3:1 Bardaro (33./Pace-Casetti); 4:1 Rosa (40./PP2/Scandella-Gellert);
Goal WSV: 0:1 Felicetti (15./Lee-Sotlar)
Best-of-seven-series, ASH – WSV: 3:0.
Sab, 10.03.2018: HDD SIJ Acroni Jesenice (3) vs. HK SZ Olimpia Lubiana (6) 5:0 (1:0,4:0,0:0)
Referees: MORI, MOSCHEN; spectators: 3.100
Goals JES: Sodja (8./pp – Alagic, Pem), G. Glavic (24. – Alagic, Kraigher), Cimzar (30. – Sodja, Basic; 40./pp – Glavic, Tavzelj), Basic (38. – Cimzar, Tavzelj)
Goals HKO:
Best-of-seven-series, JES – HKO: 3:0
Sab, 10.03.2018: FBI VEU Feldkirch (4) vs. HC Val Pusteria Lupi (5) 4:3/OT (0:0,2:0,1:3,1:0)
Referees: FICHTNER, VIRTA; spectators: 2.418
Goals VEU: Puschnik (35. – C. Draschkowitz, Wiedmaier; 36. – Stanley, Mairitsch), Reinthaler (44./pp – Stanley, Mairitsch), Mairitsch (66. – Wiedmaier, Puschnik)
Goals PUS: Hofer (57. – Ringrose), Jacques (58. – Helfer, Hofer), Ringrose (59. – Hofer)
Best-of-seven-series, VEU – PUS: 2:1
Sab, 10.03.2018, Rittner Buam (2) vs. Red Bull Hockey Juniors (7) 4:1 (1:0; 1:0; 2:1)
Referees: BAJT, WIDMANN, Bedynek, Bergant; spectators: 979
Goals RIT: 1:0 K.Fink (18./T.Spinell); 2:0 K. Fink (26./Traversa); 3:0 V. Ahlström (52./PP1/S.Kostner-A.Lutz); 4:1 T.Spinell (59./PP1/Frei-Hofer);
Goals RBJ: 3:1 Strodel (54./Kainz);
Best-of-seven-series, RIT – RBJ: 2:1.
