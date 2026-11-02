Calendario Champions League calcio: orari partite 3-4 novembre, quali vedere in tv su Sky, Prime e TV8

La Champions League 2026-2027 è pronta a tornare in scena: si va al giro di boa della League Phase. In programma c’è infatti la quarta giornata della prima fase, che inizierà a determinare la maxi-classifica, fra squadre che punteranno al passaggio diretto al tabellone delle migliori 16 e team che invece si dovranno impegnare nella lotta playoff.

Fra martedì 3 novembre e mercoledì 4 novembre saranno 18 le partite in programma: 9 nella prima giornata e 9 nella seconda, nei consueti slot delle 18.45 e delle 21. In campo 4 squadre per l’Italia: prima Inter e Roma, che andranno a fare visita a Feyenoord e Manchester United, e poi Napoli e Como, anche loro in trasferta rispettivamente contro Porto e Lens.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite valide per la quarta giornata della League Phase 2026-2027.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 3-4 NOVEMBRE

Martedì 3 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 Galatasaray-Stoccarda – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 Shakhtar-Sporting – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Feyenoord-Inter – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Manchester United-Roma – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Barcellona-Aston Villa – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Villarreal-PSG – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Bayern – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Lille – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 LASK-Slovan – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

Mercoledì 17 febbraio



18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 AEK-Real Madrid – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 Fenerbahçe-LIverpool – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Porto-Napoli – Diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Lens-Como – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Lipsia-Manchester City – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming gratuito su tv8.it e su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Slavia Praga-Arsenal – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Betìs – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 PSV-Bruges – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Viking-Sabah – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO