Ordine d’arrivo Giro d’Italia di oggi: altro show di Vingegaard a Piancavallo. Due azzurri in top-10

Ventesima e penultima frazione per il Giro d’Italia 2026. Arriva la quinta perla in salita di Jonas Vingegaard: a Piancavallo il danese non si lascia sfuggire l’obiettivo, stacca tutti, dominando alla sua maniera, e vince ancora. Domani per il capitano della Visma | Lease a Bike la gioia di alzare il Trofeo Senza Fine a Roma.

Alle spalle del danese troviamo il secondo ed il terzo della classifica generale, Felix Gall e Jai Hindley, mentre completano la top-5 Derek Gee-West e Thymen Arensman. Tra i primi dieci spazio anche a Damiano Caruso, ottavo, e Davide Piganzoli, decimo.

Andiamo a scoprire nel dettaglio l’ordine d’arrivo della frazione odierna.

ORDINE D’ARRIVO VENTESIMA TAPPA GIRO D’ITALIA

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 5:03:55

2 Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:15

3 Jai Hindley (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:15

4 Derek Gee-West (Lidl – Trek) +1:15

5 Thymen Arensman (Netcompany INEOS) +1:19

6 Afonso Eulálio (Netcompany INEOS) +1:25

7 Egan Bernal (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:03

8 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:13

9 Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:13

10 Davide Piganzoli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:13

11 Wout Poels (Unibet Rose Rockets) +3:21

12 Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) +3:21

13 Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling Team) +3:21

14 Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +3:21

15 Einer Rubio (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:21

16 Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team) +4:00

17 Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +4:43

18 David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +4:44

19 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +4:44

20 Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +4:44

21 Ben O’Connor (Team Jayco AlUla) +5:45

22 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) +6:33

23 Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) +6:58

24 Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) +6:58

25 Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +6:58

26 Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +8:06

27 Alessandro Pinarello (NSN Cycling Team) +9:08

28 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +9:08

29 Axel Huens (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +9:08

30 Larry Warbasse (Groupama – FDJ United) +9:32

31 Simone Gualdi (Lotto Intermarché) +9:36

32 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany INEOS) +11:22

33 Jack Haig (Netcompany INEOS) +11:22

34 Giulio Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) +12:24

35 Mark Donovan (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:55

36 Chris Harper (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:55

37 Rémy Rochas (Groupama – FDJ United) +13:55

38 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Soudal Quick-Step) +13:55

39 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +13:55

40 Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +14:01

41 Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02

42 Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02

43 Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02

44 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (EF Education – EasyPost) +19:05

45 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +19:35

46 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain – Victorious) +19:35

47 Lorenzo Rota (Lotto Intermarché) +19:35

48 Andrea Mifsud (Team Polti VisitMalta) +20:09

49 Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +20:09

50 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS) +20:15

51 Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS Astana Team) +20:16

52 Jonas Geens (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +21:02

53 Victor Campenaerts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +21:02

54 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Jayco AlUla) +21:04

55 Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) +21:04

56 Alessandro Tonelli (Team Polti VisitMalta) +21:17

57 Thomas Pesenti (Team Polti VisitMalta) +21:17

58 Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) +21:17