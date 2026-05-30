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Ordine d’arrivo Giro d’Italia di oggi: altro show di Vingegaard a Piancavallo. Due azzurri in top-10
Ventesima e penultima frazione per il Giro d’Italia 2026. Arriva la quinta perla in salita di Jonas Vingegaard: a Piancavallo il danese non si lascia sfuggire l’obiettivo, stacca tutti, dominando alla sua maniera, e vince ancora. Domani per il capitano della Visma | Lease a Bike la gioia di alzare il Trofeo Senza Fine a Roma.
Alle spalle del danese troviamo il secondo ed il terzo della classifica generale, Felix Gall e Jai Hindley, mentre completano la top-5 Derek Gee-West e Thymen Arensman. Tra i primi dieci spazio anche a Damiano Caruso, ottavo, e Davide Piganzoli, decimo.
Andiamo a scoprire nel dettaglio l’ordine d’arrivo della frazione odierna.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO VENTESIMA TAPPA GIRO D’ITALIA
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 5:03:55
2 Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:15
3 Jai Hindley (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:15
4 Derek Gee-West (Lidl – Trek) +1:15
5 Thymen Arensman (Netcompany INEOS) +1:19
6 Afonso Eulálio (Netcompany INEOS) +1:25
7 Egan Bernal (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:03
8 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:13
9 Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:13
10 Davide Piganzoli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:13
11 Wout Poels (Unibet Rose Rockets) +3:21
12 Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) +3:21
13 Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling Team) +3:21
14 Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +3:21
15 Einer Rubio (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:21
16 Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team) +4:00
17 Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +4:43
18 David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +4:44
19 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +4:44
20 Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +4:44
21 Ben O’Connor (Team Jayco AlUla) +5:45
22 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) +6:33
23 Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) +6:58
24 Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) +6:58
25 Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +6:58
26 Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +8:06
27 Alessandro Pinarello (NSN Cycling Team) +9:08
28 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +9:08
29 Axel Huens (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +9:08
30 Larry Warbasse (Groupama – FDJ United) +9:32
31 Simone Gualdi (Lotto Intermarché) +9:36
32 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany INEOS) +11:22
33 Jack Haig (Netcompany INEOS) +11:22
34 Giulio Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) +12:24
35 Mark Donovan (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:55
36 Chris Harper (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:55
37 Rémy Rochas (Groupama – FDJ United) +13:55
38 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Soudal Quick-Step) +13:55
39 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +13:55
40 Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +14:01
41 Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02
42 Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02
43 Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:02
44 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (EF Education – EasyPost) +19:05
45 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +19:35
46 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain – Victorious) +19:35
47 Lorenzo Rota (Lotto Intermarché) +19:35
48 Andrea Mifsud (Team Polti VisitMalta) +20:09
49 Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +20:09
50 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS) +20:15
51 Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS Astana Team) +20:16
52 Jonas Geens (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +21:02
53 Victor Campenaerts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +21:02
54 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Jayco AlUla) +21:04
55 Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) +21:04
56 Alessandro Tonelli (Team Polti VisitMalta) +21:17
57 Thomas Pesenti (Team Polti VisitMalta) +21:17
58 Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) +21:17