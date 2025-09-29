Calendario Champions League calcio: orari partite 30 settembre-1° ottobre, guida tv Sky, Prime e TV8

Tra martedì 30 settembre e mercoledì 1° ottobre si svolgerà la seconda giornata di regular season della Champions League 2025-2026 di calcio maschile. La fase campionato della massima competizione continentale per club prosegue dunque con altre diciotto sfide, in cui l’Italia spera di raccogliere risultati migliori rispetto alla prima tornata.

L’Inter vuole rimanere a punteggio pieno dopo il successo esterno con l’Ajax ospitando a San Siro lo Slavia Praga, mentre la Juventus vola in Spagna per affrontare il Villareal dopo il rocambolesco pareggio casalingo in rimonta contro il Borussia Dortmund. Napoli e Atalanta vanno alla ricerca invece dei primi punti in classifica giocando in casa rispettivamente con Sporting Lisbona e Club Brugge.

Villareal-Juventus sarà visibile solo in diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video, mentre tutti gli altri match verranno trasmessi in diretta tv sui canali Sky Sport ed in streaming su Sky Go e NOW (con Barcellona-PSG anche in chiaro su TV8). OA Sport vi proporrà inoltre la DIRETTA LIVE testuale degli incontri delle italiane con aggiornamenti costanti in tempo reale.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle diciotto partite valevoli per la seconda giornata della League Phase di Champions League.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 30 SETTEMBRE-1 OTTOBRE

Martedì 30 settembre

18.45 Atalanta-Club Brugge – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 253; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 Kairat Almaty-Real Madrid – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Eintracht Francoforte – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 256; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Tottenham – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 258; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Chelsea-Benfica – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Galatasaray-Liverpool – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Inter-Slavia Praga – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Marsiglia-Ajax – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 257; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Pafos-Bayern Monaco – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 255; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

Mercoledì 1° ottobre

18.45 Qarabag-Copenaghen – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 254; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 Royale Union SG-Newcastle – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Arsenal-Olympiacos – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 255; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Barcellona-PSG – Diretta tv su TV8, Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253; in streaming su tv8.it, Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Athletic Bilbao – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 256; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-PSV – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 257; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Monaco-Manchester City – Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Napoli-Sporting Lisbona – Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252; in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Villareal-Juventus – Diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video