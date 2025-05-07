Giro d’Italia 2025, presentate le squadre a Tirana: venerdì incomincia la Corsa Rosa – FOTO

A Tirana si è svolta la presentazione delle squadre che parteciperanno al Giro d’Italia 2025, che scatterà venerdì 9 maggio da Durazzo. Sarà proprio l’Albania a ospitare le prime tre tappe della Corsa Rosa, che poi rientrerà nel Bel Paese per ripartire dalla Puglia e iniziare la risalita verso Nord. La conclusione è prevista domenica 1° giugno a Roma dopo tre settimane di grande fatica e di indubbio spettacolo.

Lo sloveno Primoz Roglic e lo spagnolo Juan Ayuso sono i due grandi favoriti per la conquista del Trofeo Senza Fine, mentre gli appassionati italiani si stringeranno soprattutto attorno ad Antonio Tiberi e Giulio Ciccone per la classifica generale, senza dimenticarsi di Filippo Ganna e Jonathan Milan che lotteranno nelle singoli frazioni. La presentazione odierna è stata costellata da diversi spettacoli a effetto che hanno scaldato il cuore del pubblico locale.

La startlist e la composizione di tutte le squadre sono così state ufficializzate a meno di quarantotto ore dal via ufficiale dell’evento. Ayuso ha dichiarato di essere venuto per vincere, Roglic di volere riprovare le emozioni del successo ottenuto due anni fa quando ebbe la meglio su Geraint Thomas per appena quattordici secondi.