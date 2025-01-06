NFL 2025 (week 18): definiti gli accoppiamenti dei play-offs che iniziano sabato! Chiefs e Lions #1

Si è ufficialmente chiusa la regular season della NFL 2024-2025. Con la week 18 in archivio tutto è pronto per i Play-offs che prenderanno il via con il Super Wild Card Round già da sabato 11 gennaio. Si partirà con Kansas City Chiefs e Detroit Lions (che hanno demolito i Minnesota Vikings nello scontro finale) teste di serie numero 1 delle due Conference, uniche squadre che potranno evitare il primo turno della post-season.

I RISULTATI DELLA WEEK 18

Baltimore Ravens (12-5)-Cleveland Browns (3-14): 35-10

Detroit Lions (15-2)-Minnesota Vikings (14-3): 31-9

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)-Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): 17-19

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)-New York Giants (3-14): 20-13

New England Patriots (4-13)-Buffalo Bills (13-4): 23-16

Tennessee Titans (3-14)-Houston Texans (10-7): 14-23

Arizona Cardinals (8-9)-San Francisco 49ers (6-11): 47-24

New York Jets (5-12)-Miami Dolphins (8-9): 32-20

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)-Seattle Seahawks (10-7): 25-30

Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)-Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): 20-34

Denver Broncos (10-7)-Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): 38-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)-New Orleans Saints (5-12): 27-19

Indianapolis Colts (8-9)-Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): 26-23 dopo overtime

Dallas Cowboys (7-10)-Washington Commanders (12-5): 19-23

Atlanta Falcons (8-9)-Carolina Panthers (5-12): 38-44

Green Bay Packers (11-6)-Chicago Bears (5-12): 22-24

GLI ACCOPPIAMENTI PLAY-OFFS

AFC

Houston Texans-Los Angeles Chargers (sabato ore 22.30)

Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers (domenica ore 02.00)

Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos (domenica ore 19.00)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers (domenica ore 22.30)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Commanders (lunedì ore 02.00)

Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings (martedì ore 02.00)