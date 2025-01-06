Football Americano
NFL 2025 (week 18): definiti gli accoppiamenti dei play-offs che iniziano sabato! Chiefs e Lions #1
Si è ufficialmente chiusa la regular season della NFL 2024-2025. Con la week 18 in archivio tutto è pronto per i Play-offs che prenderanno il via con il Super Wild Card Round già da sabato 11 gennaio. Si partirà con Kansas City Chiefs e Detroit Lions (che hanno demolito i Minnesota Vikings nello scontro finale) teste di serie numero 1 delle due Conference, uniche squadre che potranno evitare il primo turno della post-season.
I RISULTATI DELLA WEEK 18
Baltimore Ravens (12-5)-Cleveland Browns (3-14): 35-10
Detroit Lions (15-2)-Minnesota Vikings (14-3): 31-9
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)-Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): 17-19
Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)-New York Giants (3-14): 20-13
New England Patriots (4-13)-Buffalo Bills (13-4): 23-16
Tennessee Titans (3-14)-Houston Texans (10-7): 14-23
Arizona Cardinals (8-9)-San Francisco 49ers (6-11): 47-24
New York Jets (5-12)-Miami Dolphins (8-9): 32-20
Los Angeles Rams (10-7)-Seattle Seahawks (10-7): 25-30
Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)-Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): 20-34
Denver Broncos (10-7)-Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): 38-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)-New Orleans Saints (5-12): 27-19
Indianapolis Colts (8-9)-Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): 26-23 dopo overtime
Dallas Cowboys (7-10)-Washington Commanders (12-5): 19-23
Atlanta Falcons (8-9)-Carolina Panthers (5-12): 38-44
Green Bay Packers (11-6)-Chicago Bears (5-12): 22-24
GLI ACCOPPIAMENTI PLAY-OFFS
AFC
Houston Texans-Los Angeles Chargers (sabato ore 22.30)
Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers (domenica ore 02.00)
Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos (domenica ore 19.00)
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers (domenica ore 22.30)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Commanders (lunedì ore 02.00)
Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings (martedì ore 02.00)