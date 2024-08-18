Per scoprire quote, pronostici, bonus, recensioni bookmaker su scommesse sportive e molto altro su sport betting è possibile consultare la nostra nuova sezione dedicata alle scommesse online
Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2024, tutte le classifiche: Groves svetta nella classifica a punti, Kueng miglior scalatore
La seconda tappa della Vuelta a España2024 ha regalato la vittoria di Kaden Groves: l’australiano si è imposto in volata. Il belga Wout van Aert indossa la maglia roja, con un vantaggio di tre secondi nei confronti dello statunitense Brandon McNulty in classifica generale: decisivi i sei secondi di abbuono guadagnati dall’alfiere del Team Visma | Lease a Bike per sopravanzare l’americano.
Kaden Groves ha conquistato la maglia di verde di leader della classifica a punti, mentre lo svizzero Stefan Kueng primeggia nella graduatoria di miglior scalatore (maglia a pois). La maglia bianca di miglior giovane si trova sulle spalle del ceco Mathias Vacek. Di seguito le classifiche individuali della Vuelta di Spagna 2024: generale, a punti, scalatori, giovani.
CLASSIFICHE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2024 (dopo la seconda tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA ROJA)
1 3 ▲2 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 6″ 5:25:27
2 1 ▼1 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 0:03
3 2 ▼1 VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 0:05
4 4 – KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 0:09
5 5 – AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:11
6 8 ▲2 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:20
7 9 ▲2 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:21
8 10 ▲2 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 0:22
9 11 ▲2 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 0:23
10 12 ▲2 LIPOWITZ Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:24
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)
1 – GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 65
2 3 ▲1 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 58
3 2 ▼1 VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 27
4 1 ▼3 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 20
5 – MATÉ Luis Ángel Euskaltel – Euskadi 20
6 – STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 20
7 – MIQUEL Pau Equipo Kern Pharma 18
8 – RUIZ Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 17
9 – VAN EETVELT Lennert Lotto Dstny 16
10 – BITTNER Pavel Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 14
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI (MAGLIA A POIS)
1 – KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 2
2 – MATÉ Luis Ángel Euskaltel – Euskadi 2
3 – ADRIÀ Roger Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1
4 – RUIZ Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 5:25:32
2 4 ▲2 LIPOWITZ Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:19
3 5 ▲2 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 0:20
4 6 ▲2 BARONCINI Filippo UAE Team Emirates 0:24
5 7 ▲2 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:25
6 8 ▲2 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 0:26
7 9 ▲2 CASTRILLO Pablo Equipo Kern Pharma 0:27
8 10 ▲2 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers ,,
9 13 ▲4 DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates 0:40
10 14 ▲4 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:43