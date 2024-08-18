Vuelta a España 2024, tutte le classifiche: Groves svetta nella classifica a punti, Kueng miglior scalatore

La seconda tappa della Vuelta a España2024 ha regalato la vittoria di Kaden Groves: l’australiano si è imposto in volata. Il belga Wout van Aert indossa la maglia roja, con un vantaggio di tre secondi nei confronti dello statunitense Brandon McNulty in classifica generale: decisivi i sei secondi di abbuono guadagnati dall’alfiere del Team Visma | Lease a Bike per sopravanzare l’americano.

Kaden Groves ha conquistato la maglia di verde di leader della classifica a punti, mentre lo svizzero Stefan Kueng primeggia nella graduatoria di miglior scalatore (maglia a pois). La maglia bianca di miglior giovane si trova sulle spalle del ceco Mathias Vacek. Di seguito le classifiche individuali della Vuelta di Spagna 2024: generale, a punti, scalatori, giovani.

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2024 (dopo la seconda tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA ROJA)

1 3 ▲2 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 6″ 5:25:27

2 1 ▼1 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 0:03

3 2 ▼1 VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 0:05

4 4 – KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 0:09

5 5 – AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:11

6 8 ▲2 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:20

7 9 ▲2 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:21

8 10 ▲2 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 0:22

9 11 ▲2 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 0:23

10 12 ▲2 LIPOWITZ Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:24

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)

1 – GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 65

2 3 ▲1 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 58

3 2 ▼1 VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 27

4 1 ▼3 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 20

5 – MATÉ Luis Ángel Euskaltel – Euskadi 20

6 – STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 20

7 – MIQUEL Pau Equipo Kern Pharma 18

8 – RUIZ Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 17

9 – VAN EETVELT Lennert Lotto Dstny 16

10 – BITTNER Pavel Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 14

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI (MAGLIA A POIS)

1 – KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 2

2 – MATÉ Luis Ángel Euskaltel – Euskadi 2

3 – ADRIÀ Roger Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1

4 – RUIZ Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 1

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)

1 1 – VACEK Mathias Lidl – Trek 5:25:32

2 4 ▲2 LIPOWITZ Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:19

3 5 ▲2 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 0:20

4 6 ▲2 BARONCINI Filippo UAE Team Emirates 0:24

5 7 ▲2 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:25

6 8 ▲2 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 0:26

7 9 ▲2 CASTRILLO Pablo Equipo Kern Pharma 0:27

8 10 ▲2 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers ,,

9 13 ▲4 DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates 0:40

10 14 ▲4 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:43