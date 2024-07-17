Per scoprire quote, pronostici, bonus, recensioni bookmaker su scommesse sportive e molto altro su sport betting è possibile consultare la nostra nuova sezione dedicata alle scommesse online
Ciclismo
Tour de France 2024, tutte le classifiche: Pogacar leader anche tra gli scalatori, Evenepoel miglior giovane
La frazione da Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux a Superdévoluy, di 177.8 km, è stata la diciassettesima del Tour de France 2024 di ciclismo su strada: si è trattato di una frazione in cui i fuggitivi si sono giocati la vittoria di tappa, e non sono variati i leader delle quattro principali graduatorie individuali.
Lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), oltre a vestire la Maglia Gialla, mantiene anche la testa alla classifica degli scalatori, mentre il belga Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) è rimasto in vetta alla graduatoria riservata ai giovani, infine l’eritreo Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) ha conservato la testa della classifica a punti.
Tour de France, Carapaz vince in fuga. Evenepoel guadagna su Pogacar e Vingegaard
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 17MA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2024
1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 70:21:27
2 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:11
3 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 05:09
4 ALMEIDA Joao UAE Team Emirates + 12:57
5 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step + 13:24
6 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 13:30
7 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates + 15:41
8 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek + 17:51
9 GEE Derek Israel-Premier Tech + 18:15
10 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 18:35
11 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 19:04
12 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 22:18
13 1 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla + 28:12
14 1 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies + 32:58
15 2 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers + 33:17
16 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis + 33:41
17 4 HEALY Ben EF Education-EasyPost + 39:33
18 3 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education-EasyPost + 51:41
19 1 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 54:09
20 1 ROMO Javier Movistar Team + 56:23
21 2 MAS Enric Movistar Team + 57:34
22 2 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 01:00:13
23 3 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers + 01:02:11
24 2 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:09:17
25 VERONA Carlos Lidl-Trek + 01:12:49
26 2 BERNARD Julien Lidl-Trek + 01:13:15
27 1 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 01:16:44
28 1 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious + 01:19:23
29 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility + 01:19:33
30 2 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 01:34:42
31 SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates + 01:35:35
32 3 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies + 01:43:39
33 3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 01:44:14
34 1 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 01:44:49
35 1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 01:48:02
36 2 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:48:39
37 5 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 01:50:13
38 2 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:50:22
39 RODRIGUEZ Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:53:02
40 3 SKUJINS Toms Lidl-Trek + 01:54:04
41 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama-FDJ + 01:54:53
42 6 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel-Premier Tech + 01:57:54
43 6 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers + 02:00:34
44 2 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:11:34
45 1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates + 02:13:11
46 2 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 02:24:37
47 5 KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility + 02:24:54
48 3 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers + 02:26:58
49 2 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team + 02:27:20
50 8 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious + 02:27:51
51 6 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 02:29:54
52 3 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:32:41
53 3 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:33:44
54 4 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team + 02:36:50
55 6 COSTA Rui EF Education-EasyPost + 02:37:32
56 3 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 02:40:10
57 4 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility + 02:40:13
58 4 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ + 02:42:14
59 1 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:45:10
60 13 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team + 02:45:34
61 10 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 02:47:03
62 8 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech + 02:47:52
63 1 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 02:51:56
64 1 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ + 02:52:03
65 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers + 02:52:13
66 19 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel-Premier Tech + 02:53:42
67 8 GENIETS Kevin Groupama-FDJ + 02:54:02
68 18 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 02:55:06
69 13 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Wanty + 02:59:08
70 1 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché-Wanty + 02:59:39
71 3 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 03:01:02
72 2 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek + 03:01:23
73 1 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates + 03:02:14
74 8 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team + 03:02:32
75 1 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 03:02:34
76 8 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 03:03:57
77 10 MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step + 03:04:03
78 9 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:04:10
79 9 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step + 03:04:32
80 3 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl-Trek + 03:04:50
81 8 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:09:34
82 15 HALLER Marco Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:11:02
83 11 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 03:11:18
84 6 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Wanty + 03:11:20
85 10 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates + 03:11:41
86 7 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team + 03:12:11
87 7 QUINN Sean EF Education-EasyPost + 03:14:00
88 5 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny + 03:15:24
89 5 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 03:15:33
90 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:16:34
91 10 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny + 03:16:37
92 5 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:18:24
93 1 VAUQUELIN Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 03:19:12
94 3 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education-EasyPost + 03:22:37
95 6 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies + 03:24:00
96 3 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:25:27
97 1 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:27:14
98 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility + 03:29:24
99 4 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies + 03:29:30
100 7 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:29:33
101 1 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis + 03:30:51
102 6 RUSSO Clément Groupama-FDJ + 03:32:10
103 4 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:32:21
104 2 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis + 03:35:02
105 STEWART Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 03:37:53
106 DENZ Nico Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:38:06
107 4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies + 03:39:41
108 1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 03:40:40
109 1 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education-EasyPost + 03:40:41
110 2 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 03:40:44
111 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious + 03:40:55
112 1 ACKERMANN Pascal Israel-Premier Tech + 03:41:16
113 6 GARCÍA Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 03:42:11
114 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:43:33
115 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 03:46:22
116 1 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis + 03:46:25
117 1 PAGE Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 03:47:32
118 2 REX Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 03:48:27
119 1 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 03:48:55
120 1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies + 03:48:58
121 1 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny + 03:51:17
122 1 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:53:51
123 1 BEULLENS Cédric Lotto Dstny + 03:56:18
124 1 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:56:31
125 14 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny + 03:59:08
126 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step + 04:00:10
127 1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 04:00:27
128 1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:00:35
129 1 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious + 04:02:02
130 6 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama-FDJ + 04:02:41
131 2 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:03:33
132 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility + 04:08:13
133 1 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility + 04:08:54
134 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny + 04:09:59
135 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies + 04:10:28
136 3 DÉMARE Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 04:11:19
137 1 MCLAY Daniel ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 04:18:10
138 1 GHYS Robbe Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:18:42
139 3 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:21:29
140 MOZZATO Luca ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 04:22:24
141 3 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 04:25:31
142 3 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team + 04:27:51
143 5 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny + 04:37:11
144 5 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team + 04:40:37
145 5 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team + 04:41:40
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 17MA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2024
1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Wanty 387
2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 354
3 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 188
4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 163
5 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 161
6 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 136
7 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 136
8 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 130
9 ACKERMANN Pascal Israel-Premier Tech 118
10 1 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 112
11 1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 92
12 2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 87
13 10 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 82
14 1 VAUQUELIN Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 81
15 1 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl-Trek 74
16 1 DÉMARE Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 73
17 2 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 69
18 27 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education-EasyPost 60
19 1 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Wanty 60
20 1 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 58
21 1 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ 50
22 2 ALMEIDA Joao UAE Team Emirates 46
23 2 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 46
24 2 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education-EasyPost 45
25 2 RUSSO Clément Groupama-FDJ 42
26 2 GEE Derek Israel-Premier Tech 41
27 2 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 41
28 24 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama-FDJ 40
29 1 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 40
30 1 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 40
31 1 RODRIGUEZ Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 39
32 1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 38
33 1 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 37
34 1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco-AlUla 35
35 1 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek 35
36 1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 35
37 1 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 34
38 1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 33
39 2 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies 32
40 50 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 32
41 1 ROMO Javier Movistar Team 32
42 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain Victorious 31
43 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 31
44 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 30
45 1 HEALY Ben EF Education-EasyPost 29
46 5 REX Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty 29
47 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 28
48 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 26
49 24 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 26
50 1 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin-Deceuninck 26
51 54 MAS Enric Movistar Team 25
52 2 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché-Wanty 25
53 3 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech 25
54 1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 23
55 41 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 23
56 52 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 21
57 17 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 21
58 10 SKUJINS Toms Lidl-Trek 21
59 4 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché-Wanty 20
60 4 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 20
61 4 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20
62 3 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20
63 3 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 19
64 3 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious 19
65 3 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 19
66 3 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 17
67 3 BERNARD Julien Lidl-Trek 17
68 3 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck 17
69 2 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny 17
70 4 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 17
71 45 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16
72 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 15
73 4 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15
74 10 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel-Premier Tech 14
75 5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 14
76 5 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 14
77 5 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 13
78 3 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 12
79 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious 11
80 4 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 11
81 4 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education-EasyPost 11
82 4 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel-Premier Tech 10
83 4 STEWART Jake Israel-Premier Tech 10
84 4 DENZ Nico Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 10
85 4 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 10
86 4 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 10
87 4 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10
88 4 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ 9
89 4 GARCÍA Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 9
90 4 MCLAY Daniel ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 9
91 4 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 8
92 4 COSTA Rui EF Education-EasyPost 8
93 4 BEULLENS Cédric Lotto Dstny 8
94 3 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 7
95 1 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Wanty 7
96 3 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 7
97 2 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 7
98 14 GHYS Robbe Alpecin-Deceuninck 7
99 2 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla 6
100 2 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 5
101 2 QUINN Sean EF Education-EasyPost 5
102 2 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 5
103 2 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 5
104 2 VERONA Carlos Lidl-Trek 4
105 10 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4
106 3 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4
107 3 HALLER Marco Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 4
108 2 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 3
109 2 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama-FDJ 3
110 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 2
111 2 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 2
112 2 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 2
113 2 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 2
114 1 SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates 1
115 1 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 17MA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2024
1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 77
2 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 58
3 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 42
4 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 36
5 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 35
6 2 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education-EasyPost 34
7 1 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 30
8 1 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 24
9 HEALY Ben EF Education-EasyPost 21
10 ROMO Javier Movistar Team 18
11 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 17
12 3 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 16
13 1 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 16
14 6 MAS Enric Movistar Team 16
15 2 ALMEIDA Joao UAE Team Emirates 14
16 2 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 14
17 1 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 12
18 1 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel-Premier Tech 10
19 1 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 10
20 1 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain Victorious 10
21 20 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 10
22 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 9
23 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 9
24 3 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 9
25 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 8
26 2 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché-Wanty 8
27 1 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 8
28 2 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 7
29 2 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 6
30 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 5
31 1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5
32 1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 4
33 12 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 3
34 2 RODRIGUEZ Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 3
35 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama-FDJ 3
36 3 VAUQUELIN Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 2
37 3 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2
38 3 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 2
39 3 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 1
40 1 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 1
41 1 RUSSO Clément Groupama-FDJ 1
42 4 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck 1
43 6 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 1
44 2 BERNARD Julien Lidl-Trek 1
45 2 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 1
46 2 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel-Premier Tech 1
47 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1
48 2 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 1
49 2 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech 1
50 2 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 17MA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2024
1 EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 70:26:36
2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 08:21
3 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 13:26
4 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 17:09
5 HEALY Ben EF Education-EasyPost + 34:24
6 ROMO Javier Movistar Team + 51:14
7 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 01:11:35
8 1 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies + 01:38:30
9 1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 01:39:05
10 1 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 01:45:04
11 1 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama-FDJ + 01:49:44
12 1 KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility + 02:19:45
13 1 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL + 02:41:54
14 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 02:58:48
15 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team + 03:07:02
16 QUINN Sean EF Education-EasyPost + 03:08:51
17 VAUQUELIN Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 03:14:03
18 1 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies + 03:18:51
19 1 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:22:05
20 STEWART Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 03:32:44
21 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 03:35:31
22 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education-EasyPost + 03:35:32
23 1 GARCÍA Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 03:37:02
24 1 PAGE Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 03:42:23
25 REX Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 03:43:18
26 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies + 03:43:49
27 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny + 03:46:08
28 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 03:55:18
29 2 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama-FDJ + 03:57:32
30 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility + 04:03:04
31 1 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny + 04:04:50
32 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny + 04:32:02