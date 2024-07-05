Seguici su

Ciclismo

Classifica Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel guadagna su Pogacar, Vingegaard oltre il minuto

36 minuti fa

Tadej Pogacar
Pogacar / Lapresse

La settima tappa ha dato un importante scossone alla classifica generale del Tour de France 2024. C’era enorme attesa per la cronometro individuale di 25,3 km da Nuits-Saint-Georges a Gevrey-Chambertin, con una difficoltà altimetrica relativamente semplice nel mezzo. Remco Evenepoel si è imposto nella prova contro il tempo e ha guadagnato dodici secondi a Tadej Pogacar, eccellente secondo al termine di un duello avvincente. Il belga ha rifilato 32” allo sloveno Primoc Roglic e 37” al danese Jonas Vingegaard, che ha pagato la lunga assenza per infortunio.

Tadej Pogacar si conferma al comando della classifica generale e indossa la maglia gialla, ma si è assottigliato il vantaggio nei confronti di Evenepoel, che ora si è trova a 33”. I distacchi si fanno seriamente più importanti nei confronti degli altri pretendenti al podio finale: Vingegaard (trionfatore nelle ultime due edizioni) è a 1’15”, Roglic a 1’36’‘, lo spagnolo Juan Ayuso a 2’16”, il portoghese Joao Almeida a 2’17”, l’altro spagnolo Carlos Rodriguez a 2’31”. Giulio Ciccone è scivolato al tredicesimo posto a 5’35” dalla vetta.

Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France 2024 aggiornata al termine della settima tappa. Domani (sabato 6 luglio) andrà in scena l’ottava frazione:

CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE (dopo la settima tappa)

1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 18″ 27:16:23
2 2 – EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 8″ 0:33
3 3 – VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5″ 1:15
4 5 ▲1 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:36
5 4 ▼1 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates 4″ 2:16
6 8 ▲2 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 2:17
7 6 ▼1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 2:31
8 7 ▼1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 3:35
9 11 ▲2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:03
10 14 ▲4 VLASOV Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:36
11 13 ▲2 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 4:56
12 10 ▼2 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 5:25
13 9 ▼4 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 5:35
14 21 ▲7 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 5:52
15 15 – BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 5:53
16 17 ▲1 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 5:58
17 20 ▲3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 6:01
18 12 ▼6 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:06
19 18 ▼1 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6:24
20 19 ▼1 MAS Enric Movistar Team 6:27
21 25 ▲4 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 6:43
22 23 ▲1 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 7:23
23 24 ▲1 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 7:37
24 16 ▼8 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 7:41
25 22 ▼3 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 7:47
26 27 ▲1 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 7:57
27 26 ▼1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 8:04
28 28 – MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty 8:57
29 30 ▲1 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 8:59
30 29 ▼1 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 9:33
31 31 – ROMO Javier Movistar Team 13:13
32 32 – EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 13:33
33 36 ▲3 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:50
34 35 ▲1 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10″ 17:54
35 33 ▼2 VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek 18:28
36 34 ▼2 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 18:33
37 37 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 19:09
38 38 – ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20:35
39 40 ▲1 BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek 20:41
40 39 ▼1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 21:06
41 41 – VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 21:27
42 42 – KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 22:44
43 45 ▲2 POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 23:41
44 43 ▼1 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 23:43
45 44 ▼1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 24:35
46 46 – SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates 26:51
47 47 – RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 27:23
48 50 ▲2 COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost 30:39
49 48 ▼1 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6″ 31:43
50 49 ▼1 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 32:01
51 51 – KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility 32:12
52 52 – GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 32:28
53 53 – FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 35:19
54 55 ▲1 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty 36:07
55 54 ▼1 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 36:15
56 56 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 37:19
57 57 – JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 39:42
58 60 ▲2 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 39:44
59 61 ▲2 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 41:11
60 58 ▼2 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost 41:22
61 59 ▼2 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 41:24
62 63 ▲1 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 42:56
63 62 ▼1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 43:03
64 65 ▲1 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 4″ 43:44
65 64 ▼1 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 44:09
66 66 – ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 45:02
67 68 ▲1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2″ 45:18
68 67 ▼1 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 46:15
69 75 ▲6 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 49:18
70 70 – LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 49:37
71 71 – NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 49:53
72 78 ▲6 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 50:14
73 69 ▼4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 50:16
74 72 ▼2 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 50:21
75 73 ▼2 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 51:01
76 77 ▲1 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 52:09
77 76 ▼1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 11″ 52:25
78 74 ▼4 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 53:09
79 79 – IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 54:08
80 80 – MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step 54:20
81 81 – WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 56:18
82 86 ▲4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team -20″ 56:36
83 84 ▲1 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek 57:22
84 83 ▼1 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 57:23
85 82 ▼3 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 57:47
86 87 ▲1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 58:18
87 92 ▲5 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18″ 59:29
88 85 ▼3 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike 59:33
89 88 ▼1 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 1:00:28
90 89 ▼1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 1:01:40
91 91 – TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 1:01:53
92 90 ▼2 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:17
93 93 – KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:28
94 94 – GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 1:02:51
95 96 ▲1 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost 1:03:18
96 102 ▲6 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 1:03:49
97 98 ▲1 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:03:59
98 95 ▼3 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 1:04:33
99 97 ▼2 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 1:04:53
100 103 ▲3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 1:05:01
101 99 ▼2 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:43
102 104 ▲2 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis 1:06:26
103 105 ▲2 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 1:06:36
104 101 ▼3 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 1:06:51
105 106 ▲1 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 1:07:07
106 100 ▼6 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny ,,
107 108 ▲1 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:07:18
108 107 ▼1 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 1:08:34
109 109 – DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:09:50
110 112 ▲2 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 1:09:58
111 114 ▲3 GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:10:09
112 117 ▲5 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 1:11:09
113 111 ▼2 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:11:23
114 110 ▼4 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:47
115 116 ▲1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:48
116 113 ▼3 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:12:17
117 119 ▲2 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 1:13:18
118 115 ▼3 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:13:48
119 118 ▼1 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 1:14:53
120 121 ▲1 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 1:16:05
121 120 ▼1 BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 1:16:30
122 123 ▲1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 1:16:47
123 126 ▲3 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 1:16:50
124 130 ▲6 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:16:57
125 122 ▼3 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies 1:17:02
126 124 ▼2 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:17:29
127 127 – TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 1:17:45
128 129 ▲1 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech 1:17:54
129 125 ▼4 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 1:18:36
130 128 ▼2 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:19:13
131 131 – BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech 1:19:49
132 132 – CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:20:26
133 133 – RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ 1:20:28
134 134 – ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 1:22:03
135 135 – WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,,
136 136 – TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 1:22:26
137 138 ▲1 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:22:39
138 137 ▼1 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 1:23:15
139 140 ▲1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 16″ 1:23:29
140 142 ▲2 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 1:23:31
141 139 ▼2 DECLERCQ Tim Lidl – Trek 1:23:34
142 141 ▼1 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step 1:23:39
143 144 ▲1 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 1:24:16
144 143 ▼1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 1:24:50
145 145 – KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 4″ 1:25:57
146 150 ▲4 DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:26:17
147 149 ▲2 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:26:35
148 151 ▲3 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny 1:26:40
149 146 ▼3 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 4″ 1:27:00
150 148 ▼2 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 1:27:02
151 147 ▼4 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:27:14
152 153 ▲1 THIJSSEN Gerben Intermarché – Wanty 1:27:36
153 156 ▲3 CAPIOT Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
154 152 ▼2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 6″ 1:27:44
155 154 ▼1 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 1:28:02
156 155 ▼1 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:28:18
157 160 ▲3 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:28:32
158 158 – MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:28:39
159 157 ▼2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 10″ 1:29:34
160 159 ▼1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 1:29:35
161 161 – WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 1:29:47
162 163 ▲1 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ 1:30:16
163 162 ▼1 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny 1:30:33
164 164 – MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:31:23
165 165 – EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:33:16
166 166 – GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 10″ 1:33:59
167 167 – RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:35:56
168 168 – FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:39:03
169 169 – BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:40:09
170 173 ▲3 MØRKØV Michael Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:52
171 171 – BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:59
172 174 ▲2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team -30″ 1:42:37
173 172 ▼1 WELTEN Bram Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:42:54
174 170 ▼4 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:43:55

