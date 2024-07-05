Ciclismo
Classifica Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel guadagna su Pogacar, Vingegaard oltre il minuto
La settima tappa ha dato un importante scossone alla classifica generale del Tour de France 2024. C’era enorme attesa per la cronometro individuale di 25,3 km da Nuits-Saint-Georges a Gevrey-Chambertin, con una difficoltà altimetrica relativamente semplice nel mezzo. Remco Evenepoel si è imposto nella prova contro il tempo e ha guadagnato dodici secondi a Tadej Pogacar, eccellente secondo al termine di un duello avvincente. Il belga ha rifilato 32” allo sloveno Primoc Roglic e 37” al danese Jonas Vingegaard, che ha pagato la lunga assenza per infortunio.
Tadej Pogacar si conferma al comando della classifica generale e indossa la maglia gialla, ma si è assottigliato il vantaggio nei confronti di Evenepoel, che ora si è trova a 33”. I distacchi si fanno seriamente più importanti nei confronti degli altri pretendenti al podio finale: Vingegaard (trionfatore nelle ultime due edizioni) è a 1’15”, Roglic a 1’36’‘, lo spagnolo Juan Ayuso a 2’16”, il portoghese Joao Almeida a 2’17”, l’altro spagnolo Carlos Rodriguez a 2’31”. Giulio Ciccone è scivolato al tredicesimo posto a 5’35” dalla vetta.
Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France 2024 aggiornata al termine della settima tappa. Domani (sabato 6 luglio) andrà in scena l’ottava frazione:
CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE (dopo la settima tappa)
1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 18″ 27:16:23
2 2 – EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 8″ 0:33
3 3 – VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5″ 1:15
4 5 ▲1 ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:36
5 4 ▼1 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates 4″ 2:16
6 8 ▲2 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 2:17
7 6 ▼1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 2:31
8 7 ▼1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 3:35
9 11 ▲2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:03
10 14 ▲4 VLASOV Aleksandr Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:36
11 13 ▲2 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 4:56
12 10 ▼2 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 5:25
13 9 ▼4 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 5:35
14 21 ▲7 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 5:52
15 15 – BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 5:53
16 17 ▲1 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 5:58
17 20 ▲3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 6:01
18 12 ▼6 GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:06
19 18 ▼1 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6:24
20 19 ▼1 MAS Enric Movistar Team 6:27
21 25 ▲4 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 6:43
22 23 ▲1 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 7:23
23 24 ▲1 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 7:37
24 16 ▼8 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 7:41
25 22 ▼3 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 7:47
26 27 ▲1 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 7:57
27 26 ▼1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 8:04
28 28 – MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty 8:57
29 30 ▲1 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 8:59
30 29 ▼1 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 9:33
31 31 – ROMO Javier Movistar Team 13:13
32 32 – EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 13:33
33 36 ▲3 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:50
34 35 ▲1 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10″ 17:54
35 33 ▼2 VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek 18:28
36 34 ▼2 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 18:33
37 37 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 19:09
38 38 – ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20:35
39 40 ▲1 BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek 20:41
40 39 ▼1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 21:06
41 41 – VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 21:27
42 42 – KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 22:44
43 45 ▲2 POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 23:41
44 43 ▼1 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 23:43
45 44 ▼1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 24:35
46 46 – SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates 26:51
47 47 – RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 27:23
48 50 ▲2 COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost 30:39
49 48 ▼1 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6″ 31:43
50 49 ▼1 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 32:01
51 51 – KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility 32:12
52 52 – GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 32:28
53 53 – FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 35:19
54 55 ▲1 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty 36:07
55 54 ▼1 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 36:15
56 56 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 37:19
57 57 – JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 39:42
58 60 ▲2 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 39:44
59 61 ▲2 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 41:11
60 58 ▼2 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost 41:22
61 59 ▼2 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 41:24
62 63 ▲1 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 42:56
63 62 ▼1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 43:03
64 65 ▲1 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 4″ 43:44
65 64 ▼1 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 44:09
66 66 – ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 45:02
67 68 ▲1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2″ 45:18
68 67 ▼1 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 46:15
69 75 ▲6 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 49:18
70 70 – LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 49:37
71 71 – NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 49:53
72 78 ▲6 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 50:14
73 69 ▼4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 50:16
74 72 ▼2 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 50:21
75 73 ▼2 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 51:01
76 77 ▲1 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 52:09
77 76 ▼1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 11″ 52:25
78 74 ▼4 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 53:09
79 79 – IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 54:08
80 80 – MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step 54:20
81 81 – WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 56:18
82 86 ▲4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team -20″ 56:36
83 84 ▲1 GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek 57:22
84 83 ▼1 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 57:23
85 82 ▼3 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 57:47
86 87 ▲1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 58:18
87 92 ▲5 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18″ 59:29
88 85 ▼3 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike 59:33
89 88 ▼1 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 1:00:28
90 89 ▼1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 1:01:40
91 91 – TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 1:01:53
92 90 ▼2 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:17
93 93 – KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:02:28
94 94 – GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 1:02:51
95 96 ▲1 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost 1:03:18
96 102 ▲6 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 1:03:49
97 98 ▲1 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:03:59
98 95 ▼3 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 1:04:33
99 97 ▼2 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 1:04:53
100 103 ▲3 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 1:05:01
101 99 ▼2 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:43
102 104 ▲2 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis 1:06:26
103 105 ▲2 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 1:06:36
104 101 ▼3 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 1:06:51
105 106 ▲1 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 1:07:07
106 100 ▼6 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny ,,
107 108 ▲1 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:07:18
108 107 ▼1 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 1:08:34
109 109 – DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:09:50
110 112 ▲2 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 1:09:58
111 114 ▲3 GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:10:09
112 117 ▲5 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 1:11:09
113 111 ▼2 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:11:23
114 110 ▼4 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:47
115 116 ▲1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 1:11:48
116 113 ▼3 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:12:17
117 119 ▲2 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 1:13:18
118 115 ▼3 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:13:48
119 118 ▼1 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 1:14:53
120 121 ▲1 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 1:16:05
121 120 ▼1 BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 1:16:30
122 123 ▲1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 1:16:47
123 126 ▲3 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 1:16:50
124 130 ▲6 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:16:57
125 122 ▼3 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies 1:17:02
126 124 ▼2 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:17:29
127 127 – TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 1:17:45
128 129 ▲1 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech 1:17:54
129 125 ▼4 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 1:18:36
130 128 ▼2 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:19:13
131 131 – BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech 1:19:49
132 132 – CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:20:26
133 133 – RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ 1:20:28
134 134 – ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 1:22:03
135 135 – WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,,
136 136 – TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 1:22:26
137 138 ▲1 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:22:39
138 137 ▼1 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 1:23:15
139 140 ▲1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 16″ 1:23:29
140 142 ▲2 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 1:23:31
141 139 ▼2 DECLERCQ Tim Lidl – Trek 1:23:34
142 141 ▼1 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step 1:23:39
143 144 ▲1 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 1:24:16
144 143 ▼1 VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 1:24:50
145 145 – KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 4″ 1:25:57
146 150 ▲4 DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:26:17
147 149 ▲2 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:26:35
148 151 ▲3 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny 1:26:40
149 146 ▼3 DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 4″ 1:27:00
150 148 ▼2 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 1:27:02
151 147 ▼4 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:27:14
152 153 ▲1 THIJSSEN Gerben Intermarché – Wanty 1:27:36
153 156 ▲3 CAPIOT Amaury Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
154 152 ▼2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 6″ 1:27:44
155 154 ▼1 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 1:28:02
156 155 ▼1 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:28:18
157 160 ▲3 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:28:32
158 158 – MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:28:39
159 157 ▼2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 10″ 1:29:34
160 159 ▼1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 1:29:35
161 161 – WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 1:29:47
162 163 ▲1 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ 1:30:16
163 162 ▼1 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny 1:30:33
164 164 – MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:31:23
165 165 – EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:33:16
166 166 – GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 10″ 1:33:59
167 167 – RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:35:56
168 168 – FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:39:03
169 169 – BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:40:09
170 173 ▲3 MØRKØV Michael Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:52
171 171 – BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:41:59
172 174 ▲2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team -30″ 1:42:37
173 172 ▼1 WELTEN Bram Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:42:54
174 170 ▼4 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:43:55