Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Giro d’Italia 2024, settima tappa: Pogacar vince la cronometro, Ganna battuto, Tiberi strabilia
Tadej Pogacar ha vinto la settima tappa del Giro d’Italia. Il fuoriclasse sloveno si è imposto nella cronometro di 40,6 km da Foligno a Perugia, riuscendo a battere Filippo Ganna di 17 secondi. Il capitano della UAE Emirates si è scatenato nei 6,6 chilometri conclusivi in salita, dove ha fatto meglio del piemontese di un minuto. Il due volte vincitore del Tour de France ha rafforzato la maglia rosa e ora vanta più di due minuti di margine sui più immediati inseguitori in classifica generale.
Filippo Ganna si è dovuto inchinare al cospetto dello sloveno, precedendo i due compagni di squadra alla Ineos Grenadiers: Magnus Sheffield e Thumen Arensman. Un grande Antonio Tiberi ha fatto capire di avere la giusta stoffa per fare sognare: il giovane della Bahrain Victorious ha concluso al sesto posto a 1’21” ed è risalito all’ottavo posto in classifica generale. Di seguito l’ordine d’arrivo della tappa di oggi al Giro d’Italia 2024.
ORDINE ARRIVO TAPPA DI OGGI GIRO D’ITALIA 2024
1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 180 80 51.44 47.088
2 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 130 50 0.17 46.831
3 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 95 35 0.49 46.356
4 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 80 25 1.00 46.195
5 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 60 18 1.05 46.122
6 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 45 15 1.21 45.890
7 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 40 12 1.45 45.547
8 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe 35 10 1.49 45.490
9 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 30 8 1.56 45.391
10 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 25 6 2.00 45.335
11 O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 20 5 2.07 45.237
12 MILESI Lorenzo Movistar Team 15 4 2.12 45.167
13 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 3 2.23 45.014
14 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek 5 2 2.32 44.889
15 ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 2 1 2.34 44.862
16 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 2.37 44.821
17 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2.42 44.752
18 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 2.50 44.643
19 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2.52 44.615
20 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2.55 44.575
21 BARTA Will Movistar Team 2.57 44.547
22 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2.57 44.547
23 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2.59 44.520
24 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 3.00 44.507
25 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty 3.03 44.466
26 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla 3.05 44.439
27 ČERNÝ Josef Soudal Quick-Step 3.06 44.426
28 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost 3.07 44.412
29 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious 3.26 44.157
30 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3.30 44.104
31 DAVY Clément Groupama – FDJ 3.35 44.037
32 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty 3.35 44.037
33 FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 3.37 44.011
34 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa 3.52 43.813
35 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 4.00 43.708
36 MULLEN Ryan BORA – hansgrohe 4.08 43.604
37 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 4.09 43.591
38 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 4.17 43.487
39 VERNON Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 4.18 43.474
40 DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 4.19 43.461
41 RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 4.20 43.448
42 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin – Deceuninck 4.23 43.410
43 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 4.23 43.410
44 BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4.23 43.410
45 STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4.25 43.384
46 POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 4.33 43.281
47 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 4.36 43.243
48 THOMAS Benjamin Cofidis 4.37 43.230
49 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 4.42 43.166
50 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 4.45 43.128
51 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 4.47 43.102
52 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 4.50 43.064
53 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 4.51 43.052
54 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 4.54 43.014
55 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ 5.03 42.900
56 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 5.08 42.837
57 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis 5.10 42.812
58 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 5.12 42.787
59 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 5.13 42.774
60 BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 5.14 42.762
61 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 5.14 42.762
62 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 5.15 42.749
63 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost 5.17 42.724
64 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas Cofidis 5.18 42.712
65 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 5.23 42.650
66 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 5.25 42.625
67 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 5.27 42.600
68 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5.33 42.525
69 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 5.33 42.525
70 QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 5.35 42.501
71 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa 5.36 42.488
72 STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5.38 42.464
73 TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5.41 42.427
74 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 5.43 42.402
75 RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5.44 42.390
76 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 5.45 42.378
77 WOOD Harrison Cofidis 5.45 42.378
78 COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 5.49 42.328
79 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5.49 42.328
80 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious 5.54 42.267
81 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5.54 42.267
82 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 5.55 42.255
83 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team 5.58 42.218
84 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa 5.59 42.206
85 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 6.07 42.109
86 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 6.10 42.073
87 OLIVEIRA Rui UAE Team Emirates 6.13 42.036
88 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team 6.13 42.036
89 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6.14 42.024
90 LAMPERTI Luke Soudal Quick-Step 6.15 42.012
91 THEUNS Edward Lidl – Trek 6.19 41.964
92 GRONDIN Donavan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 6.19 41.964
93 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 6.19 41.964
94 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ 6.19 41.964
95 SERRY Pieter Soudal Quick-Step 6.22 41.928
96 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team 6.23 41.916
97 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 6.24 41.904
98 HOFSTETTER Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 6.25 41.892
99 CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck 6.25 41.892
100 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 6.26 41.880
101 RIOU Alan Arkéa – B&B Hotels 6.30 41.832
102 VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6.30 41.832
103 KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6.33 41.796
104 VAN DEN BERG Julius Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6.40 41.712
105 DEKKER David Arkéa – B&B Hotels 6.40 41.712
106 KRIEGER Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6.43 41.677
107 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio Alpecin – Deceuninck 6.45 41.653
108 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 6.48 41.617
109 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6.50 41.594
110 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 6.50 41.594
111 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 6.51 41.582
112 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 6.55 41.535
113 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates 6.56 41.523
114 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti Kometa 6.57 41.511
115 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates 6.58 41.499
116 BIERMANS Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 7.01 41.464
117 CIMOLAI Davide Movistar Team 7.10 41.358
118 DAINESE Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 7.12 41.335
119 KOOIJ Olav Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7.18 41.265
120 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 7.18 41.265
121 MAYRHOFER Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 7.20 41.242
122 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 7.21 41.230
123 LEEMREIZE Gijs Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 7.21 41.230
124 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 7.24 41.195
125 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 7.28 41.149
126 KIELICH Timo Alpecin – Deceuninck 7.30 41.125
127 HEPBURN Michael Team Jayco AlUla 7.35 41.068
128 FABBRO Matteo Team Polti Kometa 7.36 41.056
129 PIETROBON Andrea Team Polti Kometa 7.38 41.033
130 VAN LERBERGHE Bert Soudal Quick-Step 7.42 40.987
131 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 7.43 40.976
132 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 7.44 40.964
133 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE Team Emirates 7.44 40.964
134 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels 7.44 40.964
135 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost 7.45 40.953
136 BARRÉ Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 7.48 40.918
137 COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty 7.49 40.907
138 BAIS Davide Team Polti Kometa 7.52 40.872
139 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 7.53 40.861
140 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek 7.55 40.838
141 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 7.56 40.827
142 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7.58 40.804
143 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 8.01 40.770
144 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 8.09 40.679
145 CONSONNI Simone Lidl – Trek 8.12 40.645
146 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 8.14 40.623
147 ZANONCELLO Enrico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 8.14 40.623
148 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 8.18 40.577
149 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Cofidis 8.21 40.544
150 FROIDEVAUX Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team 8.21 40.544
151 TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 8.31 40.432
152 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty 8.32 40.420
153 OLDANI Stefano Cofidis 8.33 40.409
154 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ 8.46 40.264
155 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 8.47 40.253
156 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ 8.54 40.176
157 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 8.54 40.176
158 KOCH Jonas BORA – hansgrohe 8.56 40.154
159 MUÑOZ Francisco Team Polti Kometa 8.59 40.121
160 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 9.09 40.011
161 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 9.22 39.869
162 EWAN Caleb Team Jayco AlUla 9.36 39.717
163 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 9.37 39.707
164 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 9.45 39.620
165 MIHKELS Madis Intermarché – Wanty 10.28 39.164