Ciclismo
Perché è stato declassato Matthews al Giro delle Fiandre: come cambia l’ordine d’arrivo
La fatica, poi la frustrazione ed ovviamente anche le lacrime. Un Giro delle Fiandre drammatico quello odierno per Michael Matthews: una gara durissima, sotto la pioggia, a velocità folli, che l’australiano ha percorso alla grande centrando le terza posizione sul traguardo di Oudenaarde.
Purtroppo però l’ordine d’arrivo parla di undicesimo posto per il corridore della Jayco AlUla, che è stato declassato subito dopo la volata finale ed è ovviamente scoppiato in un pianto dopo che ha saputo la notizia.
La giuria ha infatti notato una manovra esagerata verso la destra da parte di Matthews, che ha dovuto cedere quello che sarebbe stato il suo primo podio alla Ronde, venendo relegato ad ultimo del proprio plotone. Può esultare la UAE Emirates che coglie la top-3 con Niels Politt e completa la top-5 con Antonio Morgado e Mikkel Bjerg.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO GIRO DELLE FIANDRE
1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 800 275 6:05:17
2 MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels 640 200 1:02
3 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 440 120 ,,
4 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 360 100 ,,
5 MORGADO António UAE Team Emirates 280 90 ,,
6 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 240 80 ,,
7 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 200 70 ,,
8 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 160 60 ,,
9 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – EasyPost 135 50 ,,
10 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 135 50 ,,
11 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 110 46 ,,
12 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 95 42 1:16
13 SHEEHAN Riley Israel – Premier Tech 85 38 2:02
14 MAŁECKI Kamil Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 65 34 ,,
15 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 55 30 ,,
16 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 50 28 ,,
17 TARLING Joshua INEOS Grenadiers 50 26 ,,
18 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step 50 24 ,,
19 TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 50 22 ,,
20 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla 50 20 2:41
21 REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 30 19 ,,
22 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 30 18 ,,
23 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 30 17 ,,
24 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 30 16 ,,
25 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 30 15 ,,
26 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván Movistar Team 30 14 ,,
27 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 30 13 ,,
28 ALBANESE Vincenzo Arkéa – B&B Hotels 30 12 ,,
29 DOULL Owain EF Education – EasyPost 30 11 3:20
30 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike 30 10 ,,
31 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15 9 3:38
32 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 15 8 4:29
33 HALLER Marco BORA – hansgrohe 15 7 ,,
34 STEIMLE Jannik Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15 6 ,,
35 RUTSCH Jonas EF Education – EasyPost 15 5 ,,
36 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 15 5 ,,
37 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 15 5 ,,
38 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 15 5 ,,
39 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ 15 5 ,,
40 HAGENES Per Strand Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15 5 ,,
41 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 15 5 ,,
42 VAN DIJKE Mick Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15 5 4:39
43 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 15 5 6:15
44 BERCKMOES Jenno Lotto Dstny 15 5 ,,
45 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost 15 5 7:35
46 CHRISTEN Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15 5 ,,
47 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 15 5 ,,
48 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 15 5 ,,
49 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 15 5 ,,
50 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 15 5 ,,
51 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 10 5 ,,
52 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 10 5 ,,
53 CRAPS Lars Team Flanders – Baloise 10 5 ,,
54 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 10 5 ,,
55 VAN BOVEN Luca Bingoal WB 10 5 ,,
56 GAUTHERAT Pierre Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 5 ,,
57 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 5 5 ,,
58 SLOCK Liam Lotto Dstny 5 5 ,,
59 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 5 5 ,,
60 DENZ Nico BORA – hansgrohe 5 5 ,,
61 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 5 ,,
62 SÉNÉCHAL Florian Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,
63 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
64 BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 5 ,,
65 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
66 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
67 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 5 ,,
68 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek 5 ,,
69 BYSTRØM Sven Erik Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
70 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 5 7:43
71 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
72 TRONCHON Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 7:48
73 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 5 11:07
74 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 5 11:49
75 CAVAGNA Rémi Movistar Team 5 ,,
76 HERZOG Emil BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
77 CANAL Carlos Movistar Team 5 ,,
78 MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
79 DE PESTEL Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 12:30
80 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
81 MACIEJUK Filip BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
82 VAN DER BEKEN Aaron Bingoal WB 5 ,,
83 VAN BAARLE Dylan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
84 KRIEGER Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
85 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 5 ,,
86 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
87 VERGAERDE Otto Lidl – Trek 5 ,,