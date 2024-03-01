Classifica Coppa del Mondo biathlon maschile 2023-2024: Tommaso Giacomel è 13°, Johannes Boe leader

CLASSIFICA GENERALE COPPA DEL MONDO 2023-2024

1. Johannes Boe (Norvegia) 851

2. Tarjei Boe (Norvegia) 783

3. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal (Norvegia) 745

4. Vetle Christiansen (Norvegia) 642

5. Sturla Holm Laegreid (Norvegia) 638

6. Endre Stroemsheim (Norvegia) 585

7. Martin Ponsiluoma (Svezia) 495

8. Johannes Kuehn (Germania) 473

9. Benedikt Doll (Germania) 465

10. Strelow Justus (Germania) 450

13. Tommaso Giacomel (Italia) 431

CLASSIFICA SPRINT COPPA DEL MONDO 2023-2024

1. Tarjei Boe (Norvegia) 288

2. Benedikt Doll (Germania) 269

3. Sturla Holm Laegreid (Norvegia) 252

4. Philipp Nawrath (Germania) 214

5. Johannes Boe (Norvegia) 210

6. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal (Norvegia) 189

7. Vetle Christiansen (Norvegia) 187

8. Endre Stroemsheim (Norvegia) 184

9. Johannes Kuehn (Germania) 177

10. Tommaso Giacoel (Italia) 173



CLASSIFICA PURSUIT COPPA DEL MONDO 2023-2024

1. Johannes Boe (Norvegia) 311

2. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal (Norvegia) 304

3. Endre Stroemsheim (Norvegia) 254

4. Tajei Boe (Norvegia) 230

5. Sturla Holm Laegreid (Norvegia) 228

6. Sebastian Samuelsson (Svezia) 195

7. Vetle Christiansen (Norvegia) 192

8. Martin Ponsiluoma (Svezia) 188

9. Philipp Nawrath (Germania) 161

10. Emilien Jacquelin (Francia) 154

CLASSIFICA INDIVIDUALE COPPA DEL MONDO 2023-2024

1 BOE Johannes Thingnes NOR 195

2 BOE Tarjei NOR 165

3 REES Roman GER 137

4 LAEGREID Sturla Holm 135

5 CHRISTIANSEN Vetle Sjaastad NOR 128

6 RASTORGUJEVS Andrejs LAT 118

7 KUEHN Johannes GER 113

8 STRELOW Justus GER 110

9 DALE-SKJEVDAL Johannes NOR 102

10 STROEMSHEIM Endre NOR 90

14 GIACOMEL Tommaso ITA 68

CLASSIFICA MASS START COPPA DEL MONDO 2023-2024

1 DALE-SKJEVDAL Johannes NOR 150

2 CHRISTIANSEN Vetle Sjaastad NOR 135

2 BOE Johannes Thingnes NOR 135

4 BOE Tarjei NOR 100

4 SOERUM Vebjoern NOR 100

6 PONSILUOMA Martin SWE 77

7 FILLON MAILLET Quentin FRA 74

8 RASTORGUJEVS Andrejs LAT 60

9 STRELOW Justus GER 57

10 STROEMSHEIM Endre NOR 57

16 BIONAZ Didier ITA 42

