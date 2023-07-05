Ciclismo
Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Hindley nuova maglia gialla avanti a Vingegaard, Ciccone sale al terzo posto
Arrivano le montagne e cambia la classifica del Tour de France 2023. Il nuovo leader della classifica è Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), bravissimo ad entrare nella fuga di giornata senza farsi notare e a vincere in solitaria a Laruns. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) vince il primo vero scontro diretto con Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) ed è ora secondo dall’australiano a 47”, mentre lo sloveno è ora a 53” dal suo rivale per la gialla. E al terzo posto invece, sale Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), ad 1’03” dalla gialla.
Cambia volto anche la classifica per la maglia a pois dopo le prime grandi scalate. A vestire il simbolo del primato è Felix Gall, passato in vetta al Col du Soudet, primo Hors Categorie di questo Tour, e con 28 punti complessivi. Alle sue spalle c’è proprio Ciccone con 19 punti, uno in più rispetto a Jai Hindley terzo. Non cambiano invece i proprietari della maglia verde, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) e della maglia bianca, ancora Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 7 ▲6 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 25 18″ 22:15:12
2 6 ▲4 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 5″ 0:47
3 17 ▲14 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 8″ 1:03
4 16 ▲12 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:11
5 1 ▼4 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 10″ 1:34
6 2 ▼4 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 16″ 1:40
7 3 ▼4 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 8″ ,,
8 9 ▲1 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 1:56
9 10 ▲1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,,
10 11 ▲1 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,,
11 8 ▼3 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech 2:15
12 14 ▲2 BARDET Romain Team dsm – firmenich 2:36
13 15 ▲2 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers ,,
14 12 ▼2 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 3:13
15 13 ▼2 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma ,,
16 26 ▲10 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 3:15
17 24 ▲7 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 3:34
18 18 – BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,,
19 19 – CRAS Steff TotalEnergies ,,
20 21 ▲1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 4:00
21 23 ▲2 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4:32
22 22 – MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
23 27 ▲4 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ 4:40
24 29 ▲5 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 4:42
25 30 ▲5 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 5:16
26 28 ▲2 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 5:42
27 33 ▲6 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 5:57
28 34 ▲6 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 6:01
29 39 ▲10 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 9″ 6:02
30 36 ▲6 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal – Quick Step 7:10
31 31 – CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 7:11
32 20 ▼12 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 7:28
33 5 ▼28 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 6″ 8:26
34 25 ▼9 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 9:51
35 42 ▲7 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 10:00
36 32 ▼4 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 14:57
37 58 ▲21 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 16:18
38 44 ▲6 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe 16:57
39 56 ▲17 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm – firmenich 17:06
40 37 ▼3 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich 18:26
41 50 ▲9 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 19:02
42 55 ▲13 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 20:52
43 47 ▲4 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl – Trek 21:13
44 35 ▼9 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 21:28
45 40 ▼5 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost 23:11
46 87 ▲41 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 23:12
47 71 ▲24 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 24:55
48 43 ▼5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 25:22
49 92 ▲43 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers 26:18
50 52 ▲2 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 26:22
51 61 ▲10 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team 26:29
52 46 ▼6 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates ,,
53 63 ▲10 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 27:22
54 4 ▼50 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 10″ 27:27
55 48 ▼7 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 27:46
56 41 ▼15 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 28:22
57 69 ▲12 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 28:27
58 70 ▲12 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 28:43
59 66 ▲7 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 29:58
60 77 ▲17 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 30:16
61 81 ▲20 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 30:44
62 57 ▼5 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 31:04
63 97 ▲34 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 31:09
64 72 ▲8 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 31:19
65 83 ▲18 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 31:38
66 73 ▲7 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 31:44
67 85 ▲18 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 32:09
68 95 ▲27 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 32:27
69 38 ▼31 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 32:58
70 68 ▼2 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 33:45
71 65 ▼6 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 34:02
72 78 ▲6 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 34:25
73 89 ▲16 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 34:40
74 98 ▲24 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team 35:28
75 51 ▼24 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa Samsic 35:29
76 76 – COSTA Rui Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 35:33
77 91 ▲14 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis 36:01
78 74 ▼4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
79 79 – CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic 36:13
80 54 ▼26 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 36:20
81 60 ▼21 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa Samsic 37:32
82 84 ▲2 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma 37:51
83 64 ▼19 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck 38:54
84 117 ▲33 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco AlUla 39:17
85 107 ▲22 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 40:23
86 108 ▲22 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 40:34
87 53 ▼34 KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 40:56
88 49 ▼39 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 41:01
89 94 ▲5 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 41:13
90 59 ▼31 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 42:08
91 139 ▲48 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich 43:32
92 67 ▼25 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 44:07
93 109 ▲16 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 44:52
94 118 ▲24 HALLER Marco BORA – hansgrohe 45:01
95 119 ▲24 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 45:07
96 90 ▼6 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 45:09
97 116 ▲19 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team 45:24
98 120 ▲22 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 45:34
99 75 ▼24 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 20″ 45:58
100 145 ▲45 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team 46:26
101 80 ▼21 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 46:41
102 82 ▼20 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal – Quick Step 47:11
103 129 ▲26 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 47:37
104 140 ▲36 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 47:55
105 104 ▼1 POLITT Nils BORA – hansgrohe 48:36
106 88 ▼18 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 48:38
107 138 ▲31 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 49:29
108 62 ▼46 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal – Quick Step 49:34
109 86 ▼23 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 50:19
110 96 ▼14 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 50:22
111 93 ▼18 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck 50:24
112 110 ▼2 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 50:33
113 156 ▲43 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 51:00
114 135 ▲21 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 51:12
115 126 ▲11 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma 51:35
116 127 ▲11 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 52:17
117 100 ▼17 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 52:39
118 131 ▲13 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost 52:48
119 101 ▼18 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 53:00
120 102 ▼18 KIRSCH Alex Lidl – Trek ,,
121 103 ▼18 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
122 99 ▼23 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 53:40
123 105 ▼18 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 54:23
124 106 ▼18 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 54:29
125 143 ▲18 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 55:26
126 113 ▼13 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 55:28
127 111 ▼16 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
128 112 ▼16 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
129 114 ▼15 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,,
130 144 ▲14 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost 55:38
131 121 ▼10 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 55:41
132 146 ▲14 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates ,,
133 147 ▲14 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 55:42
134 122 ▼12 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny 55:46
135 123 ▼12 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 55:50
136 125 ▼11 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 56:49
137 115 ▼22 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 57:15
138 128 ▼10 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 57:31
139 130 ▼9 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team 57:40
140 134 ▼6 CAVAGNA Rémi Soudal – Quick Step 59:29
141 137 ▼4 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 59:33
142 141 ▼1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm – firmenich 1:00:10
143 142 ▼1 PETIT Adrien Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 1:00:21
144 153 ▲9 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl – Trek 1:01:22
145 154 ▲9 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 1:01:24
146 165 ▲19 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1:01:28
147 158 ▲11 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:02:31
148 157 ▲9 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm – firmenich ,,
149 148 ▼1 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 1:02:41
150 149 ▼1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla ,,
151 160 ▲9 MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 1:02:57
152 161 ▲9 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 1:03:06
153 124 ▼29 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 10″ 1:03:10
154 155 ▲1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:03:11
155 162 ▲7 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm – firmenich 1:04:22
156 159 ▲3 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:04:32
157 132 ▼25 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal – Quick Step 1:05:43
158 163 ▲5 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm – firmenich 1:05:45
159 164 ▲5 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 1:05:54
160 133 ▼27 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny 1:05:58
161 136 ▼25 SINKELDAM Ramon Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:06:04
162 166 ▲4 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 1:06:52
163 150 ▼13 MØRKØV Michael Soudal – Quick Step 1:07:25
164 151 ▼13 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal – Quick Step ,,
165 152 ▼13 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal – Quick Step 1:07:30
166 169 ▲3 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:08:22
167 168 ▲1 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 10″ 1:13:53
168 170 ▲2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:15:24
169 171 ▲2 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
170 172 ▲2 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 1:16:52
171 173 ▲2 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:16:56
172 174 ▲2 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:18:2
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 150
2 4 ▲2 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 84
3 2 ▼1 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 80
4 7 ▲3 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 76
5 6 ▲1 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 75
6 3 ▼3 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 73
7 5 ▼2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 62
8 9 ▲1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 50
9 8 ▼1 MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 44
10 19 ▲9 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 41
11 10 ▼1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 34
12 11 ▼1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 32
13 13 – YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 31
14 12 ▼2 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech 31
15 18 ▲3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 28
16 26 ▲10 CAVAGNA Rémi Soudal – Quick Step 28
17 14 ▼3 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 28
18 15 ▼3 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal – Quick Step 28
19 16 ▼3 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 27
20 17 ▼3 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27
21 42 ▲21 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 25
22 45 ▲23 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 22
23 – GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 21
24 20 ▼4 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20
25 21 ▼4 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 20
26 22 ▼4 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 20
27 38 ▲11 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 20
28 23 ▼5 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ 19
29 24 ▼5 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 18
30 25 ▼5 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 17
31 27 ▼4 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 16
32 28 ▼4 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15
33 29 ▼4 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm – firmenich 15
34 39 ▲5 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 14
35 30 ▼5 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 14
36 – CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 13
37 32 ▼5 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 13
38 31 ▼7 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 13
39 33 ▼6 BARDET Romain Team dsm – firmenich 12
40 43 ▲3 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 12
41 34 ▼7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 11
42 44 ▲2 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 10
43 35 ▼8 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 10
44 – KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 10
45 36 ▼9 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 10
46 37 ▼9 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 10
47 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 9
48 – ASGREEN Kasper Soudal – Quick Step 9
49 56 ▲7 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 8
50 48 ▼2 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 8
51 – JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 8
52 40 ▼12 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 7
53 41 ▼12 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 7
54 – KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 4
55 – JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 4
56 46 ▼10 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 4
57 47 ▼10 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 3
58 – LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 3
59 49 ▼10 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
60 50 ▼10 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 3
61 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 2
62 51 ▼11 KIRSCH Alex Lidl – Trek 2
63 52 ▼11 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 2
64 53 ▼11 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
65 – TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
66 54 ▼12 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1
67 55 ▼12 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious
– 57 ▼11 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck -6
– 58 ▼11 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost -13
CLASSIFICA GPM
1 – GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 28
2 13 ▲11 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 19
3 – HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 18
4 1 ▼3 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 18
5 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 15
6 – BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 14
7 – NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 8
8 2 ▼6 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 7
9 3 ▼6 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 6
10 – HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 5
11 4 ▼7 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3
12 6 ▼6 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 3
13 5 ▼8 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 3
14 7 ▼7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
15 8 ▼7 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 2
16 – JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 2
17 10 ▼7 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2
18 9 ▼9 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 2
19 12 ▼7 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
20 11 ▼9 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa Samsic 1
21 – VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 1
22 15 ▼7 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 1
23 14 ▼9 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 22:16:52
2 2 – SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 0:16
3 3 – RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,,
4 4 – PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 0:56
5 8 ▲3 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 4:22
6 6 – DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich 16:46
7 10 ▲3 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 19:12
8 5 ▼3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 19:48
9 15 ▲6 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 21:32
10 12 ▲2 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 26:47
11 7 ▼4 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 31:18
12 9 ▼3 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa Samsic 33:49
13 14 ▲1 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic 34:33
14 17 ▲3 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 38:54
15 22 ▲7 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich 41:52
16 11 ▼5 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 42:27
17 13 ▼4 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 44:18
18 19 ▲1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 45:57
19 16 ▼3 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 46:58
20 26 ▲6 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 49:20
21 20 ▼1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 49:32
22 18 ▼4 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny 54:06
23 21 ▼2 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 57:53
24 23 ▼1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm – firmenich 58:30
25 24 ▼1 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl – Trek 59:42
26 29 ▲3 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 59:48
27 27 – MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 1:01:17
28 28 – MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 1:01:26
29 25 ▼4 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:31
30 30 – RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:06:42
31 31 – FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:16:4
