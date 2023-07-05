Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Hindley nuova maglia gialla avanti a Vingegaard, Ciccone sale al terzo posto

Arrivano le montagne e cambia la classifica del Tour de France 2023. Il nuovo leader della classifica è Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), bravissimo ad entrare nella fuga di giornata senza farsi notare e a vincere in solitaria a Laruns. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) vince il primo vero scontro diretto con Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) ed è ora secondo dall’australiano a 47”, mentre lo sloveno è ora a 53” dal suo rivale per la gialla. E al terzo posto invece, sale Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), ad 1’03” dalla gialla.

Cambia volto anche la classifica per la maglia a pois dopo le prime grandi scalate. A vestire il simbolo del primato è Felix Gall, passato in vetta al Col du Soudet, primo Hors Categorie di questo Tour, e con 28 punti complessivi. Alle sue spalle c’è proprio Ciccone con 19 punti, uno in più rispetto a Jai Hindley terzo. Non cambiano invece i proprietari della maglia verde, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) e della maglia bianca, ancora Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 7 ▲6 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 25 18″ 22:15:12

2 6 ▲4 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 5″ 0:47

3 17 ▲14 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 8″ 1:03

4 16 ▲12 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:11

5 1 ▼4 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 10″ 1:34

6 2 ▼4 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 16″ 1:40

7 3 ▼4 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 8″ ,,

8 9 ▲1 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 1:56

9 10 ▲1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,,

10 11 ▲1 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,,

11 8 ▼3 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech 2:15

12 14 ▲2 BARDET Romain Team dsm – firmenich 2:36

13 15 ▲2 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers ,,

14 12 ▼2 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 3:13

15 13 ▼2 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma ,,

16 26 ▲10 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 3:15

17 24 ▲7 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 3:34

18 18 – BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,,

19 19 – CRAS Steff TotalEnergies ,,

20 21 ▲1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 4:00

21 23 ▲2 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4:32

22 22 – MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,

23 27 ▲4 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ 4:40

24 29 ▲5 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 4:42

25 30 ▲5 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 5:16

26 28 ▲2 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 5:42

27 33 ▲6 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 5:57

28 34 ▲6 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 6:01

29 39 ▲10 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 9″ 6:02

30 36 ▲6 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal – Quick Step 7:10

31 31 – CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 7:11

32 20 ▼12 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 7:28

33 5 ▼28 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 6″ 8:26

34 25 ▼9 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 9:51

35 42 ▲7 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 10:00

36 32 ▼4 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 14:57

37 58 ▲21 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 16:18

38 44 ▲6 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe 16:57

39 56 ▲17 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm – firmenich 17:06

40 37 ▼3 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich 18:26

41 50 ▲9 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 19:02

42 55 ▲13 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 20:52

43 47 ▲4 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl – Trek 21:13

44 35 ▼9 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 21:28

45 40 ▼5 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost 23:11

46 87 ▲41 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 23:12

47 71 ▲24 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 24:55

48 43 ▼5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 25:22

49 92 ▲43 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers 26:18

50 52 ▲2 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 26:22

51 61 ▲10 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team 26:29

52 46 ▼6 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates ,,

53 63 ▲10 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 27:22

54 4 ▼50 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 10″ 27:27

55 48 ▼7 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 27:46

56 41 ▼15 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 28:22

57 69 ▲12 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 28:27

58 70 ▲12 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 28:43

59 66 ▲7 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 29:58

60 77 ▲17 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 30:16

61 81 ▲20 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 30:44

62 57 ▼5 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 31:04

63 97 ▲34 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 31:09

64 72 ▲8 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 31:19

65 83 ▲18 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 31:38

66 73 ▲7 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 31:44

67 85 ▲18 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 32:09

68 95 ▲27 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 32:27

69 38 ▼31 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 32:58

70 68 ▼2 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 33:45

71 65 ▼6 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 34:02

72 78 ▲6 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 34:25

73 89 ▲16 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 34:40

74 98 ▲24 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team 35:28

75 51 ▼24 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa Samsic 35:29

76 76 – COSTA Rui Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 35:33

77 91 ▲14 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis 36:01

78 74 ▼4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,

79 79 – CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic 36:13

80 54 ▼26 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 36:20

81 60 ▼21 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa Samsic 37:32

82 84 ▲2 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma 37:51

83 64 ▼19 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck 38:54

84 117 ▲33 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco AlUla 39:17

85 107 ▲22 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 40:23

86 108 ▲22 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 40:34

87 53 ▼34 KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 40:56

88 49 ▼39 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 41:01

89 94 ▲5 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 41:13

90 59 ▼31 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 42:08

91 139 ▲48 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich 43:32

92 67 ▼25 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 44:07

93 109 ▲16 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 44:52

94 118 ▲24 HALLER Marco BORA – hansgrohe 45:01

95 119 ▲24 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 45:07

96 90 ▼6 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 45:09

97 116 ▲19 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team 45:24

98 120 ▲22 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 45:34

99 75 ▼24 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 20″ 45:58

100 145 ▲45 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team 46:26

101 80 ▼21 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 46:41

102 82 ▼20 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal – Quick Step 47:11

103 129 ▲26 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 47:37

104 140 ▲36 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 47:55

105 104 ▼1 POLITT Nils BORA – hansgrohe 48:36

106 88 ▼18 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 48:38

107 138 ▲31 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 49:29

108 62 ▼46 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal – Quick Step 49:34

109 86 ▼23 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 50:19

110 96 ▼14 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 50:22

111 93 ▼18 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck 50:24

112 110 ▼2 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 50:33

113 156 ▲43 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 51:00

114 135 ▲21 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 51:12

115 126 ▲11 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma 51:35

116 127 ▲11 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 52:17

117 100 ▼17 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 52:39

118 131 ▲13 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost 52:48

119 101 ▼18 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 53:00

120 102 ▼18 KIRSCH Alex Lidl – Trek ,,

121 103 ▼18 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa Samsic ,,

122 99 ▼23 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 53:40

123 105 ▼18 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 54:23

124 106 ▼18 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 54:29

125 143 ▲18 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 55:26

126 113 ▼13 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 55:28

127 111 ▼16 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,

128 112 ▼16 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,

129 114 ▼15 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,,

130 144 ▲14 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost 55:38

131 121 ▼10 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 55:41

132 146 ▲14 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates ,,

133 147 ▲14 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 55:42

134 122 ▼12 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny 55:46

135 123 ▼12 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 55:50

136 125 ▼11 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 56:49

137 115 ▼22 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 57:15

138 128 ▼10 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 57:31

139 130 ▼9 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team 57:40

140 134 ▼6 CAVAGNA Rémi Soudal – Quick Step 59:29

141 137 ▼4 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 59:33

142 141 ▼1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm – firmenich 1:00:10

143 142 ▼1 PETIT Adrien Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 1:00:21

144 153 ▲9 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl – Trek 1:01:22

145 154 ▲9 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 1:01:24

146 165 ▲19 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 1:01:28

147 158 ▲11 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:02:31

148 157 ▲9 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm – firmenich ,,

149 148 ▼1 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 1:02:41

150 149 ▼1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla ,,

151 160 ▲9 MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 1:02:57

152 161 ▲9 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 1:03:06

153 124 ▼29 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 10″ 1:03:10

154 155 ▲1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:03:11

155 162 ▲7 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm – firmenich 1:04:22

156 159 ▲3 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 1:04:32

157 132 ▼25 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal – Quick Step 1:05:43

158 163 ▲5 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm – firmenich 1:05:45

159 164 ▲5 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ 1:05:54

160 133 ▼27 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny 1:05:58

161 136 ▼25 SINKELDAM Ramon Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:06:04

162 166 ▲4 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 1:06:52

163 150 ▼13 MØRKØV Michael Soudal – Quick Step 1:07:25

164 151 ▼13 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal – Quick Step ,,

165 152 ▼13 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal – Quick Step 1:07:30

166 169 ▲3 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:08:22

167 168 ▲1 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 10″ 1:13:53

168 170 ▲2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:15:24

169 171 ▲2 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,

170 172 ▲2 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 1:16:52

171 173 ▲2 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:16:56

172 174 ▲2 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:18:2

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 150

2 4 ▲2 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 84

3 2 ▼1 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 80

4 7 ▲3 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 76

5 6 ▲1 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 75

6 3 ▼3 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 73

7 5 ▼2 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team 62

8 9 ▲1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 50

9 8 ▼1 MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 44

10 19 ▲9 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 41

11 10 ▼1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 34

12 11 ▼1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 32

13 13 – YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 31

14 12 ▼2 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech 31

15 18 ▲3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 28

16 26 ▲10 CAVAGNA Rémi Soudal – Quick Step 28

17 14 ▼3 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 28

18 15 ▼3 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal – Quick Step 28

19 16 ▼3 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 27

20 17 ▼3 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 27

21 42 ▲21 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 25

22 45 ▲23 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 22

23 – GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 21

24 20 ▼4 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20

25 21 ▼4 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 20

26 22 ▼4 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 20

27 38 ▲11 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 20

28 23 ▼5 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ 19

29 24 ▼5 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 18

30 25 ▼5 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 17

31 27 ▼4 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 16

32 28 ▼4 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15

33 29 ▼4 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm – firmenich 15

34 39 ▲5 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 14

35 30 ▼5 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 14

36 – CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 13

37 32 ▼5 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 13

38 31 ▼7 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 13

39 33 ▼6 BARDET Romain Team dsm – firmenich 12

40 43 ▲3 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 12

41 34 ▼7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 11

42 44 ▲2 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 10

43 35 ▼8 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 10

44 – KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 10

45 36 ▼9 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 10

46 37 ▼9 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 10

47 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 9

48 – ASGREEN Kasper Soudal – Quick Step 9

49 56 ▲7 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 8

50 48 ▼2 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 8

51 – JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 8

52 40 ▼12 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 7

53 41 ▼12 CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 7

54 – KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 4

55 – JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 4

56 46 ▼10 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 4

57 47 ▼10 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 3

58 – LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 3

59 49 ▼10 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3

60 50 ▼10 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 3

61 – MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 2

62 51 ▼11 KIRSCH Alex Lidl – Trek 2

63 52 ▼11 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 2

64 53 ▼11 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2

65 – TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

66 54 ▼12 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1

67 55 ▼12 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious

– 57 ▼11 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck -6

– 58 ▼11 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost -13

CLASSIFICA GPM

1 – GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 28

2 13 ▲11 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 19

3 – HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 18

4 1 ▼3 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 18

5 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 15

6 – BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 14

7 – NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 8

8 2 ▼6 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 7

9 3 ▼6 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 6

10 – HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 5

11 4 ▼7 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3

12 6 ▼6 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 3

13 5 ▼8 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 3

14 7 ▼7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2

15 8 ▼7 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 2

16 – JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 2

17 10 ▼7 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2

18 9 ▼9 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 2

19 12 ▼7 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

20 11 ▼9 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa Samsic 1

21 – VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 1

22 15 ▼7 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 1

23 14 ▼9 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 1

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 22:16:52

2 2 – SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 0:16

3 3 – RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,,

4 4 – PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 0:56

5 8 ▲3 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 4:22

6 6 – DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich 16:46

7 10 ▲3 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 19:12

8 5 ▼3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 19:48

9 15 ▲6 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 21:32

10 12 ▲2 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 26:47

11 7 ▼4 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 31:18

12 9 ▼3 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa Samsic 33:49

13 14 ▲1 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic 34:33

14 17 ▲3 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 38:54

15 22 ▲7 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich 41:52

16 11 ▼5 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 42:27

17 13 ▼4 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 44:18

18 19 ▲1 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 45:57

19 16 ▼3 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 46:58

20 26 ▲6 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 49:20

21 20 ▼1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious 49:32

22 18 ▼4 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny 54:06

23 21 ▼2 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 57:53

24 23 ▼1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm – firmenich 58:30

25 24 ▼1 SIMMONS Quinn Lidl – Trek 59:42

26 29 ▲3 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 59:48

27 27 – MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe 1:01:17

28 28 – MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 1:01:26

29 25 ▼4 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1:01:31

30 30 – RENARD Alexis Cofidis 1:06:42

31 31 – FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:16:4

Foto: LaPresse