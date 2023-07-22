Seguici su

Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Giulio Ciccone mette le mani sulla graduatoria riservata agli scalatori

Pubblicato

35 secondi fa

il

Giulio Ciccone

La ventesima tappa del Tour de France 2023 di ciclismo su strada, la Belfort – Le Markstein, di 133.5 km, vede rafforzare il primato nella graduatoria riservata agli scalatori, ad una sola frazione dalla conclusione, l’azzurro Giulio Ciccone, alfiere della Lidl-Trek, che deve soltanto arrivare a Parigi domani per celebrare il successo.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023

1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 79:16:38
2 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates + 07:29
3 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates + 10:56
4 1 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla + 12:23
5 1 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 12:57
6 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious + 13:27
7 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe + 14:44
8 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 16:09
9 1 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ + 23:08
10 1 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis + 26:30
11 1 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ + 28:03
12 3 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma + 37:32
13 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 47:52
14 2 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates + 56:09
15 1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers + 56:37
16 1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla + 57:29
17 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team + 01:04:59
18 1 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma + 01:06:46
19 1 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious + 01:12:41
20 1 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 01:14:10
21 1 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe + 01:15:44
22 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:17:06
23 1 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix UAE Team Emirates + 01:45:21
24 1 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma + 01:46:55
25 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team + 01:50:19
26 JUNGELS Bob BORA-hansgrohe + 01:58:46
27 4 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious + 02:05:44
28 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious + 02:10:32
29 2 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 02:15:27
30 2 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:15:33
31 1 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 02:21:13
32 1 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek + 02:24:29
33 4 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step + 02:25:43
34 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:27:46
35 6 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech + 02:34:28
36 1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers + 02:38:16
37 1 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team + 02:38:53
38 1 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech + 02:42:05
39 9 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech + 02:43:32
40 4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:43:33
41 6 GENIETS Kevin Groupama-FDJ + 02:44:14
42 4 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma + 02:46:05
43 7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:47:07
44 5 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team + 02:49:22
45 2 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis + 02:50:09
46 1 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich + 02:51:00
47 5 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 02:54:05
48 3 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 02:54:47
49 9 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers + 02:56:08
50 4 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 02:56:21
51 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:58:07
52 5 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team + 03:02:59
53 3 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team + 03:08:26
54 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ + 03:08:29
55 2 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates + 03:08:56
56 4 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team + 03:09:31
57 2 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:11:24
58 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 03:13:32
59 1 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 03:17:49
60 3 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers + 03:19:04
61 5 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 03:24:20
62 1 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe + 03:28:47
63 6 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 03:33:43
64 5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny + 03:34:58
65 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:36:09
66 4 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 03:37:30
67 3 COSTA Rui Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 03:37:37
68 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:41:37
69 6 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:41:48
70 6 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 03:46:03
71 3 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost + 03:50:15
72 5 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious + 03:51:05
73 6 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team + 03:53:06
74 2 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek + 03:54:39
75 1 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies + 03:55:25
76 3 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team + 03:56:45
77 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:01:43
78 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe + 04:02:37
79 8 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek + 04:03:24
80 2 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma + 04:05:47
81 5 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team + 04:07:42
82 1 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe + 04:07:43
83 2 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost + 04:08:58
84 3 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:12:31
85 1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:13:32
86 2 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl-Trek + 04:14:49
87 7 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step + 04:15:09
88 3 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies + 04:16:19
89 5 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 04:19:15
90 2 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 04:21:21
91 6 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny + 04:21:55
92 1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 04:22:51
93 4 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma + 04:24:04
94 4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies + 04:24:22
95 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:26:27
96 1 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost + 04:32:15
97 1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:32:46
98 4 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis + 04:33:15
99 1 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:34:51
100 4 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies + 04:37:58
101 4 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team + 04:39:22
102 7 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates + 04:40:23
103 5 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:41:35
104 6 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step + 04:42:36
105 4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek + 04:43:50
106 1 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step + 04:44:01
107 4 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates + 04:44:34
108 2 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:46:38
109 1 CLARKE Simon Israel-Premier Tech + 04:50:33
110 4 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost + 04:54:07
111 SMITH Dion Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:54:13
112 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:56:32
113 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:58:42
114 1 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:00:23
115 1 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek + 05:00:55
116 1 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe + 05:01:34
117 7 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:04:03
118 8 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 05:05:18
119 4 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal Quick-Step + 05:06:37
120 2 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 05:06:38
121 3 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious + 05:08:07
122 3 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:08:38
123 7 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 05:09:02
124 13 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:10:04
125 5 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:10:20
126 5 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 05:11:01
127 4 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies + 05:14:17
128 3 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:14:24
129 2 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:15:06
130 2 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:16:18
131 3 LE GAC Olivier Groupama-FDJ + 05:17:09
132 1 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:17:22
133 4 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:19:44
134 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:23:51
135 3 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:23:59
136 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny + 05:27:04
137 2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:27:21
138 1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 05:33:18
139 1 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 05:33:51
140 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:33:52
141 1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:35:17
142 5 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 05:39:23
143 PETIT Adrien Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:41:14
144 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich + 05:42:20
145 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich + 05:44:09
146 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm-firmenich + 05:44:39
147 1 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny + 05:54:42
148 1 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:56:37
149 1 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:57:44
150 1 MØRKØV Michael Soudal Quick-Step + 06:07:11

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023

1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 377
2 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 258
3 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 188
4 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 166
5 2 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 128
6 1 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 125
7 1 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe 123
8 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 106
9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 103
10 4 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 95
11 1 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 95
12 1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 90
13 1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 89
14 1 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 88
15 3 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 85
16 1 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 85
17 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 84
18 5 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 79
19 5 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 75
20 8 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 74
21 1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 71
22 3 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 70
23 2 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 69
23 7 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 69
25 3 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 68
26 3 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 67
27 4 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 65
28 3 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 63
29 11 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic 62
30 4 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 62
31 1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 60
32 5 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 58
33 2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 54
34 1 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 51
35 16 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 51
36 2 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic 51
37 1 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 50
38 1 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 50
39 1 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech 49
40 12 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 48
41 2 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 48
42 4 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 47
43 2 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 45
44 2 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 45
45 2 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 44
46 1 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech 40
47 3 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 39
48 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 38
49 2 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 38
50 1 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 37
51 1 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost 36
52 5 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious 33
53 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 33
54 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 33
55 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 32
56 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe 32
57 1 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 30
58 1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 29
59 1 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 28
60 1 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 28
61 1 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma 26
62 1 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich 26
63 3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 25
64 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 25
65 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 24
66 1 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe 23
67 1 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla 23
68 1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich 23
69 1 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
70 1 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20
71 1 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
72 1 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 19
73 1 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe 18
74 1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla 17
75 5 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech 17
76 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 17
77 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 17
78 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 17
79 13 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates 16
80 1 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla 16
81 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 15
82 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15
83 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 15
84 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 13
85 1 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13
86 1 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek 13
87 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious 13
88 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech 12
89 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 11
90 9 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ 11
91 1 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers 11
92 1 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich 11
93 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 10
94 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 10
95 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 10
96 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla 10
97 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9
98 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 7
99 1 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious 7
100 13 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 7
101 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 6
102 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ 6
103 2 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 6
104 1 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic 6
105 1 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 6
106 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost 5
107 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma 5
108 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck 5
109 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 4
110 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe 4
111 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
112 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech 4
113 1 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek 3
114 1 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost 3
115 1 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck 3
116 1 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck 3
117 1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 2
118 1 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek 2
119 1 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla 2
120 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2

CLASSIFICA GPM 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023

1 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 105
2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 92
3 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 89
4 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 58
5 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 55
6 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 44
7 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 38
8 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 31
9 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 30
10 3 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 29
11 1 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 28
12 12 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 22
13 2 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 21
14 2 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious 20
15 17 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 18
16 5 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla 17
17 3 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 17
18 3 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 16
19 3 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 16
20 2 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 16
21 4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 15
22 12 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic 15
23 4 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 14
24 4 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 14
25 3 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 13
26 1 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 13
27 2 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 12
28 5 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 12
29 3 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 12
30 3 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla 12
31 3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 11
32 2 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 9
33 2 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 9
34 1 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 8
35 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 6
36 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 6
37 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 5
38 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 5
39 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 4
40 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4
41 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
42 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 4
43 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates 4
44 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3
45 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
46 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 3
47 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 3
48 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
49 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 2
50 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 2
51 1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
52 3 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 2
53 2 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2
54 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 2
55 3 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
56 3 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
57 3 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 1
58 2 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 1
59 2 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 1
60 2 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
61 2 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team 1
62 2 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 1
63 2 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 1
64 2 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 1

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023

1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 79:24:07
2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 05:28
3 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 08:40
4 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 40:23
5 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 02:07:58
6 1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:08:04
7 1 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 02:13:44
8 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:50:38
9 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 03:06:03
10 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 03:10:20
11 2 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 03:16:51
12 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:28:40
13 2 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 03:38:34
14 2 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 04:11:46
15 1 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 04:13:52
16 1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 04:15:22
17 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:25:17
18 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:27:22
19 1 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 04:59:09
20 1 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 05:01:33
21 2 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:02:51
22 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:09:53
23 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 05:25:49
24 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 05:26:22
25 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:26:23
26 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 05:31:54
27 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:49:08

