Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Giulio Ciccone mette le mani sulla graduatoria riservata agli scalatori
La ventesima tappa del Tour de France 2023 di ciclismo su strada, la Belfort – Le Markstein, di 133.5 km, vede rafforzare il primato nella graduatoria riservata agli scalatori, ad una sola frazione dalla conclusione, l’azzurro Giulio Ciccone, alfiere della Lidl-Trek, che deve soltanto arrivare a Parigi domani per celebrare il successo.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 79:16:38
2 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates + 07:29
3 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates + 10:56
4 1 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla + 12:23
5 1 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 12:57
6 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious + 13:27
7 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe + 14:44
8 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 16:09
9 1 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ + 23:08
10 1 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis + 26:30
11 1 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ + 28:03
12 3 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma + 37:32
13 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 47:52
14 2 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates + 56:09
15 1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers + 56:37
16 1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla + 57:29
17 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team + 01:04:59
18 1 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma + 01:06:46
19 1 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious + 01:12:41
20 1 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 01:14:10
21 1 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe + 01:15:44
22 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:17:06
23 1 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix UAE Team Emirates + 01:45:21
24 1 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma + 01:46:55
25 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team + 01:50:19
26 JUNGELS Bob BORA-hansgrohe + 01:58:46
27 4 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious + 02:05:44
28 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious + 02:10:32
29 2 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 02:15:27
30 2 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:15:33
31 1 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 02:21:13
32 1 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek + 02:24:29
33 4 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step + 02:25:43
34 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:27:46
35 6 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech + 02:34:28
36 1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers + 02:38:16
37 1 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team + 02:38:53
38 1 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech + 02:42:05
39 9 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech + 02:43:32
40 4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:43:33
41 6 GENIETS Kevin Groupama-FDJ + 02:44:14
42 4 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma + 02:46:05
43 7 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:47:07
44 5 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team + 02:49:22
45 2 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis + 02:50:09
46 1 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich + 02:51:00
47 5 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 02:54:05
48 3 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 02:54:47
49 9 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers + 02:56:08
50 4 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 02:56:21
51 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:58:07
52 5 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team + 03:02:59
53 3 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team + 03:08:26
54 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ + 03:08:29
55 2 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates + 03:08:56
56 4 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team + 03:09:31
57 2 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:11:24
58 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 03:13:32
59 1 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 03:17:49
60 3 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers + 03:19:04
61 5 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 03:24:20
62 1 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe + 03:28:47
63 6 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 03:33:43
64 5 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny + 03:34:58
65 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:36:09
66 4 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 03:37:30
67 3 COSTA Rui Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 03:37:37
68 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:41:37
69 6 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:41:48
70 6 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 03:46:03
71 3 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost + 03:50:15
72 5 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious + 03:51:05
73 6 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team + 03:53:06
74 2 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek + 03:54:39
75 1 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies + 03:55:25
76 3 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team + 03:56:45
77 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:01:43
78 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe + 04:02:37
79 8 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek + 04:03:24
80 2 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma + 04:05:47
81 5 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team + 04:07:42
82 1 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe + 04:07:43
83 2 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost + 04:08:58
84 3 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:12:31
85 1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:13:32
86 2 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl-Trek + 04:14:49
87 7 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step + 04:15:09
88 3 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies + 04:16:19
89 5 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 04:19:15
90 2 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 04:21:21
91 6 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny + 04:21:55
92 1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 04:22:51
93 4 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma + 04:24:04
94 4 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies + 04:24:22
95 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:26:27
96 1 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost + 04:32:15
97 1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:32:46
98 4 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis + 04:33:15
99 1 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:34:51
100 4 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies + 04:37:58
101 4 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team + 04:39:22
102 7 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates + 04:40:23
103 5 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:41:35
104 6 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step + 04:42:36
105 4 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek + 04:43:50
106 1 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step + 04:44:01
107 4 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates + 04:44:34
108 2 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:46:38
109 1 CLARKE Simon Israel-Premier Tech + 04:50:33
110 4 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost + 04:54:07
111 SMITH Dion Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 04:54:13
112 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:56:32
113 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:58:42
114 1 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:00:23
115 1 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek + 05:00:55
116 1 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe + 05:01:34
117 7 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:04:03
118 8 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 05:05:18
119 4 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal Quick-Step + 05:06:37
120 2 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 05:06:38
121 3 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious + 05:08:07
122 3 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:08:38
123 7 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 05:09:02
124 13 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:10:04
125 5 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:10:20
126 5 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 05:11:01
127 4 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies + 05:14:17
128 3 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:14:24
129 2 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:15:06
130 2 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:16:18
131 3 LE GAC Olivier Groupama-FDJ + 05:17:09
132 1 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:17:22
133 4 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:19:44
134 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:23:51
135 3 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:23:59
136 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny + 05:27:04
137 2 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:27:21
138 1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 05:33:18
139 1 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 05:33:51
140 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:33:52
141 1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 05:35:17
142 5 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 05:39:23
143 PETIT Adrien Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:41:14
144 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich + 05:42:20
145 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich + 05:44:09
146 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm-firmenich + 05:44:39
147 1 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny + 05:54:42
148 1 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:56:37
149 1 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:57:44
150 1 MØRKØV Michael Soudal Quick-Step + 06:07:11
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 377
2 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 258
3 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 188
4 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 166
5 2 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 128
6 1 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 125
7 1 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe 123
8 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 106
9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 103
10 4 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 95
11 1 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 95
12 1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 90
13 1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 89
14 1 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 88
15 3 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 85
16 1 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 85
17 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 84
18 5 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 79
19 5 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 75
20 8 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 74
21 1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 71
22 3 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 70
23 2 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 69
23 7 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 69
25 3 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 68
26 3 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 67
27 4 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 65
28 3 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 63
29 11 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic 62
30 4 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 62
31 1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 60
32 5 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 58
33 2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 54
34 1 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 51
35 16 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 51
36 2 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic 51
37 1 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 50
38 1 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 50
39 1 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech 49
40 12 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 48
41 2 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 48
42 4 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 47
43 2 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 45
44 2 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 45
45 2 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 44
46 1 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech 40
47 3 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 39
48 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 38
49 2 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 38
50 1 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 37
51 1 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost 36
52 5 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious 33
53 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 33
54 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 33
55 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 32
56 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe 32
57 1 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 30
58 1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 29
59 1 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 28
60 1 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 28
61 1 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma 26
62 1 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich 26
63 3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 25
64 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 25
65 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 24
66 1 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe 23
67 1 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla 23
68 1 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich 23
69 1 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
70 1 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20
71 1 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
72 1 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 19
73 1 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe 18
74 1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla 17
75 5 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech 17
76 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 17
77 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 17
78 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 17
79 13 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates 16
80 1 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla 16
81 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 15
82 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15
83 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 15
84 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 13
85 1 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13
86 1 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek 13
87 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious 13
88 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech 12
89 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 11
90 9 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ 11
91 1 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers 11
92 1 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich 11
93 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 10
94 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 10
95 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 10
96 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla 10
97 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 9
98 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 7
99 1 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious 7
100 13 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 7
101 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 6
102 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ 6
103 2 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 6
104 1 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic 6
105 1 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 6
106 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost 5
107 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma 5
108 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck 5
109 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 4
110 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe 4
111 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
112 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech 4
113 1 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek 3
114 1 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost 3
115 1 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck 3
116 1 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck 3
117 1 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 2
118 1 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek 2
119 1 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla 2
120 1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
CLASSIFICA GPM 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 105
2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 92
3 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 89
4 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 58
5 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 55
6 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 44
7 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 38
8 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 31
9 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 30
10 3 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 29
11 1 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 28
12 12 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 22
13 2 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 21
14 2 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious 20
15 17 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 18
16 5 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla 17
17 3 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 17
18 3 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 16
19 3 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 16
20 2 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 16
21 4 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 15
22 12 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic 15
23 4 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 14
24 4 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 14
25 3 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 13
26 1 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 13
27 2 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 12
28 5 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 12
29 3 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 12
30 3 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla 12
31 3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 11
32 2 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 9
33 2 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 9
34 1 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 8
35 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 6
36 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 6
37 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis 5
38 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 5
39 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 4
40 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4
41 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
42 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 4
43 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates 4
44 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3
45 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3
46 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 3
47 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 3
48 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
49 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies 2
50 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 2
51 1 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2
52 3 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 2
53 2 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2
54 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 2
55 3 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
56 3 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
57 3 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 1
58 2 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 1
59 2 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 1
60 2 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
61 2 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team 1
62 2 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 1
63 2 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 1
64 2 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 20A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 79:24:07
2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 05:28
3 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 08:40
4 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 40:23
5 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 02:07:58
6 1 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 02:08:04
7 1 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 02:13:44
8 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:50:38
9 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 03:06:03
10 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 03:10:20
11 2 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 03:16:51
12 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 03:28:40
13 2 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 03:38:34
14 2 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 04:11:46
15 1 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 04:13:52
16 1 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 04:15:22
17 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 04:25:17
18 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 04:27:22
19 1 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 04:59:09
20 1 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 05:01:33
21 2 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 05:02:51
22 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 05:09:53
23 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 05:25:49
24 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 05:26:22
25 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 05:26:23
26 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 05:31:54
27 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 05:49:08
Foto: LaPresse