Sport in tv oggi (lunedì 8 novembre): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Oggi, lunedì 8 novembre 2021, saranno di scena diversi sport: il tennis con i tornei ATP 250 di Stoccolma e WTA 250 di Linz, il calcio con la Serie C, il basket con la Champions League, il tiro a segno con la President’s Cup.
PROGRAMMA SPORT IN TV OGGI (LUNEDI’ 8 NOVEMBRE)
08.00 Tiro a segno, President’s Cup – Youtube ISSF
12.00 Tennis, WTA Linz – SuperTennis TV, supertennis.tv
(Martina Trevisan quinto match dalle ore 12.00)
14.00 Tennis, ATP Stoccolma – SuperTennis TV, supertennis.tv
(Andrea Vavassori secondo match dalle ore 14.00, comunque non prima delle ore 16.00)
20.30 Basket, Champions League: Dinamo Sassari-MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg – YouTube Basketball Champions League
21.00 Calcio, Serie C: Cesena-Pescara – Rai Sport +HD, Rai Play, Eleven Sports
Foto: LaPresse