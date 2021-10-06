VIDEO Italia-Spagna 1-2, gol Nations League: highlights e sintesi. Doppietta Torres, Bonucci espulso

Il calcio in Italia ha visto disputarsi la prima semifinale della Nations League di calcio 2021: nella sfida giocata a Milano l’Italia ha perso per 1-2 in casa contro la Spagna. Vantaggio ospite con Torres al 17′, poi viene espulso Bonucci al 42′ e Torres raddoppia al 45’+2′. Nella ripresa al minuto 83 gol di Lorenzo Pellegrini per il definitivo 1-2.
HIGHLIGHTS ITALIA-SPAGNA 1-2
IL PRIMO GOL DI TORRES
دوري الامم الاوروبية | #NationsLeague
ايطاليا 0 × 1 اسبانيا | قووووووووووووووووول توريس HD
IL SECONDO GOL DI TORRES
دوري الامم الاوروبية | #NationsLeague
ايطاليا 0 × 2 اسبانيا | قوووووووووووووووووووووووووووووول توريس HD
IL GOL DI PELLEGRINI
دوري الامم الاوروبية | #NationsLeague
ايطاليا 1 × 2 اسبانيا | قوووووووووووووووووووووووول HD
