Si è appena conclusa la quindicesima tappa del Giro d’Italia 2021 da Grado e a Gorizia che si è chiusa con la vittoria di Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka ASSOS) che ha battuto in volata Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix). Ci si attendeva che la fuga potesse arrivare e così è stato. Il gruppo, infatti, non ha opposto alcuna resistenza arrivando con calma al traguardo.

Per quanto concerne le varie classifiche non ci sono stati cambiamenti significativi. In maglia rosa resta Egan Bernal, il colombiano è leader anche per quanto concerne la classifica dei giovani. In ciclamino Peter Sagan mentre in maglia azzurra sempre Geoffrey Bouchard.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 62:13:33

2 2 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:33

3 3 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:51

4 4 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:57

5 5 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 2:11

6 7 ▲1 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 3:03

7 8 ▲1 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3:52

8 9 ▲1 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:54

9 11 ▲2 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37

10 12 ▲2 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 7:49

11 13 ▲2 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 7:50

12 14 ▲2 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 8:32

13 16 ▲3 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 9:52

14 17 ▲3 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 10:15

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – SAGAN Peter BORA – hansgrohe 135

2 3 ▲1 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 113

3 4 ▲1 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 110

4 5 ▲1 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86

5 14 ▲9 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 51

6 6 – AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 50

7 7 – MARENGO Umberto Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 45

8 8 – MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek – Segafredo 44

9 9 – GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 42

10 10 – PASQUALON Andrea Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 41

11 11 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 40

12 12 – FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 40

13 13 – TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 39

14 15 ▲1 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team 38

15 23 ▲8 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 35

16 16 – VAN DER HOORN Taco Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 34

17 17 – PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 32

18 18 – OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 32

19 64 ▲45 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 31

20 19 ▼1 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious 30

21 20 ▼1 COVI Alessandro UAE-Team Emirates 27

22 21 ▼1 LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 26

23 22 ▼1 RIVI Samuele EOLO-Kometa 26

24 29 ▲5 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates 23

25 24 ▼1 SCHMID Mauro Team Qhubeka ASSOS 22

26 65 ▲39 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22

27 25 ▼2 KANTER Max Team DSM 22

28 26 ▼2 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 21

29 27 ▼2 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 21

30 40 ▲10 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 21

31 28 ▼3 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 20

32 30 ▼2 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 19

33 32 ▼1 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Fenix 19

34 31 ▼3 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 19

35 44 ▲9 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 19

36 33 ▼3 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 18

37 34 ▼3 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 18

38 35 ▼3 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 18

39 – RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix 18

40 36 ▼4 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 18

41 37 ▼4 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama – FDJ 17

42 38 ▼4 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 16

43 39 ▼4 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 15

44 75 ▲31 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 14

45 41 ▼4 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 13

46 42 ▼4 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team 13

47 78 ▲31 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 13

48 43 ▼5 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team 12

49 45 ▼4 PONOMAR Andrii Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 12

50 46 ▼4 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 11

51 47 ▼4 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck – Quick Step 10

52 48 ▼4 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 9

53 49 ▼4 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 9

54 50 ▼4 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 9

55 51 ▼4 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 9

56 52 ▼4 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 8

57 53 ▼4 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 8

58 56 ▼2 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 8

59 55 ▼4 ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 8

60 54 ▼6 STORER Michael Team DSM 8

61 57 ▼4 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 7

62 58 ▼4 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 6

63 63 – VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6

64 61 ▼3 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6

65 60 ▼5 CAVAGNA Rémi Deceuninck – Quick Step 6

66 62 ▼4 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa 6

67 59 ▼8 BEVIN Patrick Israel Start-Up Nation 6

68 66 ▼2 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 5

69 67 ▼2 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 5

70 70 – JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix 5

71 72 ▲1 KRIEGER Alexander Alpecin-Fenix 5

72 69 ▼3 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5

73 68 ▼5 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 5

74 – TORRES Albert Movistar Team 5

75 73 ▼2 BARDET Romain Team DSM 4

76 80 ▲4 WALSCHEID Max Team Qhubeka ASSOS 4

77 74 ▼3 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 4

78 77 ▼1 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 3

79 76 ▼3 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – Nippo 3

80 79 ▼1 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation 3

81 81 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 2

82 83 ▲1 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 2

83 86 ▲3 OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe 2

84 85 ▲1 DINA Márton EOLO-Kometa 2

85 82 ▼3 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 2

86 84 ▼2 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo 2

87 87 – RICHEZE Maximiliano UAE-Team Emirates 2

88 90 ▲2 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech 1

89 91 ▲2 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 1

90 89 ▼1 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 1

91 92 ▲1 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange 1

92 88 ▼4 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 1

93 93 – MINALI Riccardo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux -1

94 94 – CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec -3

95 95 – GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -3

96 96 – VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits -3

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 1 – BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 96

2 2 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 57

3 3 – MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 53

4 4 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 40

5 6 ▲1 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 30

6 5 ▼1 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious 26

7 7 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 20

8 8 – GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 17

9 9 – COVI Alessandro UAE-Team Emirates 17

10 10 – ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 16

11 11 – TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 13

12 15 ▲3 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 13

13 12 ▼1 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 13

14 13 ▼1 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 12

15 14 ▼1 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 12

16 16 – SCHMID Mauro Team Qhubeka ASSOS 11

17 17 – BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 10

18 20 ▲2 CARR Simon EF Education – Nippo 10

19 18 ▼1 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 10

20 19 ▼1 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo 10

21 21 – PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 9

22 22 – VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team 9

23 24 ▲1 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 9

24 23 ▼1 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 9

25 27 ▲2 VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6

26 28 ▲2 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6

27 26 ▼1 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 6

28 25 ▼3 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 6

29 29 – JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange 6

30 30 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 5

31 31 – VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 5

32 32 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 5

33 33 – STORER Michael Team DSM 5

34 34 – LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4

35 35 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 4

36 38 ▲2 AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 4

37 37 – CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 4

38 36 ▼2 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 4

39 39 – ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 3

40 – CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3

41 40 ▼1 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team 3

42 – RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix 3

43 43 – JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix 2

44 46 ▲2 TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 2

45 45 – ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2

46 44 ▼2 OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe 2

47 42 ▼5 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa 2

48 41 ▼7 BARDET Romain Team DSM 2

49 48 ▼1 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 1

50 50 – GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team 1

51 54 ▲3 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 1

52 52 – ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1

53 53 – GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama – FDJ 1

54 51 ▼3 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 1

55 – TORRES Albert Movistar Team 1

56 49 ▼7 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 1

57 55 ▼2 MARENGO Umberto Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -2

58 57 ▼1 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec -4

59 56 ▼3 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech -4

60 58 ▼2 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -4

61 59 ▼2 VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits -4

62 60 ▼2 MINALI Riccardo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux -4

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 62:13:33

2 2 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:57

3 3 – EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3:52

Foto: LaPresse