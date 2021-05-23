OA Sport
Giro d&#8217;Italia 2021, tutte le classifiche dopo la quindicesima tappa: Bernal resta in maglia rosa. Sagan controlla

Si è appena conclusa la quindicesima tappa del Giro d’Italia 2021 da Grado e a Gorizia che si è chiusa con la vittoria di Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka ASSOS) che ha battuto in volata Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix). Ci si attendeva che la fuga potesse arrivare e così è stato. Il gruppo, infatti, non ha opposto alcuna resistenza arrivando con calma al traguardo.

Per quanto concerne le varie classifiche non ci sono stati cambiamenti significativi. In maglia rosa resta Egan Bernal, il colombiano è leader anche per quanto concerne la classifica dei giovani. In ciclamino Peter Sagan mentre in maglia azzurra sempre Geoffrey Bouchard.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 62:13:33
2 2 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:33
3 3 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:51
4 4 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:57
5 5 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 2:11
6 7 ▲1 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 3:03
7 8 ▲1 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3:52
8 9 ▲1 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:54
9 11 ▲2 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37
10 12 ▲2 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 7:49
11 13 ▲2 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 7:50
12 14 ▲2 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 8:32
13 16 ▲3 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 9:52
14 17 ▲3 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 10:15

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – SAGAN Peter BORA – hansgrohe 135
2 3 ▲1 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 113
3 4 ▲1 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 110
4 5 ▲1 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 86
5 14 ▲9 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 51
6 6 – AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 50
7 7 – MARENGO Umberto Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 45
8 8 – MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek – Segafredo 44
9 9 – GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 42
10 10 – PASQUALON Andrea Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 41
11 11 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 40
12 12 – FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 40
13 13 – TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 39
14 15 ▲1 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team 38
15 23 ▲8 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 35
16 16 – VAN DER HOORN Taco Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 34
17 17 – PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 32
18 18 – OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 32
19 64 ▲45 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 31
20 19 ▼1 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious 30
21 20 ▼1 COVI Alessandro UAE-Team Emirates 27
22 21 ▼1 LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 26
23 22 ▼1 RIVI Samuele EOLO-Kometa 26
24 29 ▲5 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates 23
25 24 ▼1 SCHMID Mauro Team Qhubeka ASSOS 22
26 65 ▲39 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22
27 25 ▼2 KANTER Max Team DSM 22
28 26 ▼2 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 21
29 27 ▼2 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 21
30 40 ▲10 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 21
31 28 ▼3 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 20
32 30 ▼2 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 19
33 32 ▼1 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Fenix 19
34 31 ▼3 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 19
35 44 ▲9 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 19
36 33 ▼3 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 18
37 34 ▼3 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 18
38 35 ▼3 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 18
39 – RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix 18
40 36 ▼4 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 18
41 37 ▼4 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama – FDJ 17
42 38 ▼4 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 16
43 39 ▼4 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 15
44 75 ▲31 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 14
45 41 ▼4 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 13
46 42 ▼4 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team 13
47 78 ▲31 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 13
48 43 ▼5 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team 12
49 45 ▼4 PONOMAR Andrii Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 12
50 46 ▼4 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 11
51 47 ▼4 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck – Quick Step 10
52 48 ▼4 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 9
53 49 ▼4 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 9
54 50 ▼4 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 9
55 51 ▼4 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 9
56 52 ▼4 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 8
57 53 ▼4 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 8
58 56 ▼2 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 8
59 55 ▼4 ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 8
60 54 ▼6 STORER Michael Team DSM 8
61 57 ▼4 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 7
62 58 ▼4 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 6
63 63 – VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6
64 61 ▼3 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6
65 60 ▼5 CAVAGNA Rémi Deceuninck – Quick Step 6
66 62 ▼4 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa 6
67 59 ▼8 BEVIN Patrick Israel Start-Up Nation 6
68 66 ▼2 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 5
69 67 ▼2 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 5
70 70 – JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix 5
71 72 ▲1 KRIEGER Alexander Alpecin-Fenix 5
72 69 ▼3 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5
73 68 ▼5 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 5
74 – TORRES Albert Movistar Team 5
75 73 ▼2 BARDET Romain Team DSM 4
76 80 ▲4 WALSCHEID Max Team Qhubeka ASSOS 4
77 74 ▼3 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 4
78 77 ▼1 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 3
79 76 ▼3 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – Nippo 3
80 79 ▼1 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation 3
81 81 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 2
82 83 ▲1 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 2
83 86 ▲3 OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe 2
84 85 ▲1 DINA Márton EOLO-Kometa 2
85 82 ▼3 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 2
86 84 ▼2 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo 2
87 87 – RICHEZE Maximiliano UAE-Team Emirates 2
88 90 ▲2 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech 1
89 91 ▲2 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 1
90 89 ▼1 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 1
91 92 ▲1 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange 1
92 88 ▼4 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 1
93 93 – MINALI Riccardo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux -1
94 94 – CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec -3
95 95 – GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -3
96 96 – VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits -3

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 1 – BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 96
2 2 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 57
3 3 – MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 53
4 4 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 40
5 6 ▲1 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 30
6 5 ▼1 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious 26
7 7 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 20
8 8 – GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 17
9 9 – COVI Alessandro UAE-Team Emirates 17
10 10 – ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 16
11 11 – TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 13
12 15 ▲3 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 13
13 12 ▼1 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 13
14 13 ▼1 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 12
15 14 ▼1 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 12
16 16 – SCHMID Mauro Team Qhubeka ASSOS 11
17 17 – BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 10
18 20 ▲2 CARR Simon EF Education – Nippo 10
19 18 ▼1 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 10
20 19 ▼1 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo 10
21 21 – PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 9
22 22 – VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team 9
23 24 ▲1 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 9
24 23 ▼1 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 9
25 27 ▲2 VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6
26 28 ▲2 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6
27 26 ▼1 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 6
28 25 ▼3 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 6
29 29 – JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange 6
30 30 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 5
31 31 – VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix 5
32 32 – OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 5
33 33 – STORER Michael Team DSM 5
34 34 – LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4
35 35 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 4
36 38 ▲2 AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 4
37 37 – CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 4
38 36 ▼2 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 4
39 39 – ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 3
40 – CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3
41 40 ▼1 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team 3
42 – RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix 3
43 43 – JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix 2
44 46 ▲2 TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 2
45 45 – ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2
46 44 ▼2 OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe 2
47 42 ▼5 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa 2
48 41 ▼7 BARDET Romain Team DSM 2
49 48 ▼1 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 1
50 50 – GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team 1
51 54 ▲3 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 1
52 52 – ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1
53 53 – GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama – FDJ 1
54 51 ▼3 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 1
55 – TORRES Albert Movistar Team 1
56 49 ▼7 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 1
57 55 ▼2 MARENGO Umberto Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -2
58 57 ▼1 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec -4
59 56 ▼3 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech -4
60 58 ▼2 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè -4
61 59 ▼2 VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits -4
62 60 ▼2 MINALI Riccardo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux -4

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 62:13:33
2 2 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:57
3 3 – EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3:52

Foto: LaPresse

