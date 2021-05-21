Dopo ben undici secondi posti e cinque terzi posti, finalmente il campione nazionale ed europeo Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) è riuscito ad andare a segno al Giro d’Italia. Una volata da maestro per il brianzolo, che in quel di Verona, ha trovato la sua giornata di gloria dopo una serie di amarissimi piazzamenti. Valorosa seconda piazza per Edoardo Affini (Jumbo Visma), terzo Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in maglia ciclamino. Giornata tranquilla per la maglia rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) alla vigilia del temutissimo Monte Zoncolan.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO TREDICESIMA TAPPA
1 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Qhubeka ASSOS 100 80 4:42:19
2 AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 40 50 ,,
3 SAGAN Peter BORA – hansgrohe 20 35 ,,
4 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 12 25 ,,
5 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 4 18 ,,
6 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 15 ,,
7 PASQUALON Andrea Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 12 ,,
8 KANTER Max Team DSM 10 ,,
9 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 ,,
10 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jumbo-Visma 6 ,,
11 KRIEGER Alexander Alpecin-Fenix 5 ,,
12 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 4 ,,
13 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 3 ,,
14 MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek – Segafredo 2 ,,
15 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 1 ,,
16 TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
17 WALSCHEID Max Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
18 KLUGE Roger Lotto Soudal ,,
19 DENZ Nico Team DSM ,,
20 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
21 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain – Victorious ,,
22 FELLINE Fabio Astana – Premier Tech ,,
23 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates ,,
24 RICHEZE Maximiliano UAE-Team Emirates ,,
25 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
26 MINALI Riccardo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
27 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech ,,
28 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech ,,
29 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates ,,
30 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo ,
31 WARBASSE Larry AG2R Citroën Team ,,
32 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious ,,
33 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
34 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
35 VAN DER HOORN Taco Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
36 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM ,,
37 KEISSE Iljo Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
38 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers ,,
39 HEPBURN Michael Team BikeExchange ,,
40 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo ,,
41 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
42 MEYER Cameron Team BikeExchange ,,
43 DEKKER David Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
44 BARDET Romain Team DSM ,,
45 BEVIN Patrick Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
46 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers ,,
47 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
48 IZAGIRRE Gorka Astana – Premier Tech ,,
49 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain – Victorious ,,
50 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
51 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers ,,
52 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
53 OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
54 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange ,,
55 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange ,,
56 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
57 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ ,,
58 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
59 KEUKELEIRE Jens EF Education – Nippo ,,
60 SEIGLE Romain Groupama – FDJ ,,
61 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe ,,
62 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
63 VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
64 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
65 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
66 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe ,,
67 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
68 CAVAGNA Rémi Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
69 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education – Nippo ,,
70 KANGERT Tanel Team BikeExchange ,,
71 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo ,,
72 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
73 VAN DEN BERG Julius EF Education – Nippo ,,
74 MOSCA Jacopo Trek – Segafredo ,,
75 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
76 VERVAEKE Louis Alpecin-Fenix ,,
77 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
78 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates ,,
79 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team ,,
80 COVI Alessandro UAE-Team Emirates ,,
81 GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa ,,
82 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
83 PUCCIO Salvatore INEOS Grenadiers ,,
84 SCHMID Mauro Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
85 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin-Fenix ,,
86 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo ,,
87 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team ,,
88 ZOCCARATO Samuele Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
89 MARENGO Umberto Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
90 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal ,,
91 NIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
92 PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
93 PONOMAR Andrii Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
94 LEYSEN Senne Alpecin-Fenix ,,
95 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
96 MOLARD Rudy Groupama – FDJ ,,
97 DUCHESNE Antoine Groupama – FDJ ,,
98 EDET Nicolas Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
99 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA – hansgrohe ,,
100 SOBRERO Matteo Astana – Premier Tech ,,
101 BODNAR Maciej BORA – hansgrohe ,,
102 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
103 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
104 KREDER Wesley Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
105 SABATINI Fabio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
106 RAVASI Edward EOLO-Kometa 0:32
107 VILLELLA Davide Movistar Team 0:37
108 BATTISTELLA Samuele Astana – Premier Tech ,,
109 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana – Premier Tech ,,
110 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 0:43
111 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 0:51
112 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa ,,
113 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R Citroën Team ,,
114 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team ,,
115 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
116 DE KORT Koen Trek – Segafredo ,,
117 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo ,,
118 FRANKINY Kilian Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
119 STORER Michael Team DSM ,,
120 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
121 TESFATSION Natnael Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
122 ROCHE Nicolas Team DSM ,,
123 SCOTSON Callum Team BikeExchange ,,
124 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
125 JANSSENS Jimmy Alpecin-Fenix ,,
126 WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz Team Qhubeka ASSOS 1:07
127 BENEDETTI Cesare BORA – hansgrohe ,,
128 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team ,,
129 VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,
130 CONTI Valerio UAE-Team Emirates ,,
131 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
132 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,,
133 BERHANE Natnael Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
134 RUBIO Einer Augusto Movistar Team ,,
135 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ ,,
136 REICHENBACH Sébastien Groupama – FDJ ,,
137 MARTENS Paul Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
138 BADILATTI Matteo Groupama – FDJ ,,
139 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Trek – Segafredo ,,
140 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team ,,
141 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
142 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo ,,
143 NIEVE Mikel Team BikeExchange ,,
144 DINA Márton EOLO-Kometa ,,
145 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
146 CARR Simon EF Education – Nippo ,,
147 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team ,,
148 KNOX James Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
149 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa ,,
150 VAN GARDEREN Tejay EF Education – Nippo ,,
151 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal ,,
152 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
153 RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix ,,
154 TEJADA Harold Astana – Premier Tech ,,
155 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
156 VALLS Rafael Bahrain – Victorious 1:37
157 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama – FDJ 1:45
158 SERRY Pieter Deceuninck – Quick Step 1:50
159 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange ,,
160 LAFAY Victor Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2:15
161 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM ,,
162 HINDLEY Jai Team DSM ,,
163 TORRES Albert Movistar Team ,,
164 RIVI Samuele EOLO-Kometa 2:58
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 53:11:42
2 2 – VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 0:45
3 3 – CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:12
4 4 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:17
5 5 – YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:22
6 6 – BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:50
7 7 – EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 2:22
8 8 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 2:24
9 9 – FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 2:49
10 10 – MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:15
