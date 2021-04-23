Classifica Tour of the Alps 2021: trionfo finale per Simon Yates! Sul podio Pello Bilbao e Aleksandr Vlasov

È un Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange) in piena forma Giro d’Italia colui che ha conquistato, meritatamente, la classifica finale della 45esima edizione del Tour of the Alps. L’ultima tappa delle breve corsa a tappe italo austriaca ha registrato un assolo da manuale da parte dell’austriaco della Bora-Hansgrohe Felix Großschartner, dinnanzi all’azzurro Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) e l’irlandese Nicholas Roche (Team DSM).

Ua giornata vissuta in pieno controllo da parte di Yates e della sua BikeExchange, che hanno amministrato alla perfezione sia questa frazione che gli scorsi quattro giorni di gara, vissuti da padroni indiscussi. Sul secondo gradino del podio troviamo Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorius), seguito da Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

Un podio che ritroveremo anche al via del Giro d’Italia assieme a uomini del calibro di Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), rivelazione di questa edizione, nonché miglior giovane, Hugh Carthy (EF Education Nippo) e Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), i più grandi protagonisti di questo Tour of the Alps.. Il miglior azzurro è stato Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), che ha terminato la sua corsa con un brillante dodicesimo posto.

CLASSIFICA FINALE TOUR OF THE ALPS 2021

1 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 200 150 18:36:06

2 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 150 110 0:58

3 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 125 90 1:06

4 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 100 80 2:25

5 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 85 70 2:37

6 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 70 60 2:44

7 QUINTANA Nairo Team Arkéa Samsic 60 55 2:54

8 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 50 50 3:12

9 BARDET Romain Team DSM 40 45 ,,

10 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 35 40 3:36

11 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 30 36 3:53

12 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe 25 32 3:59

13 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 20 28 4:21

14 OSORIO Alejandro Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 15 24 4:25

15 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 10 20 4:35

16 POZZOVIVO Domenico Team Qhubeka ASSOS 5 16 5:01

17 DOMBROWSKI Joe UAE-Team Emirates 5 14 6:20

18 LIPOWITZ Florian Tirol KTM Cycling Team 5 12 6:28

19 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Trek – Segafredo 5 10 8:21

20 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain – Victorious 5 8 8:53

21 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 5 6 9:48

22 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team 5 4 9:52

23 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 5 3 10:07

24 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 5 2 10:17

25 FETTER Erik EOLO-Kometa 5 1 10:28

26 NIBALI Antonio Trek – Segafredo 5 11:20

27 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 5 11:38

28 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana – Premier Tech 5 12:01

29 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 5 12:05

30 HÄNNINEN Jaakko AG2R Citroën Team 5 12:31

31 NIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation 3 13:13

32 HENAO Sebastián INEOS Grenadiers 3 13:30

33 WARBASSE Larry AG2R Citroën Team 3 14:04

34 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA – hansgrohe 3 14:33

35 ZWIEHOFF Ben BORA – hansgrohe 3 14:52

36 PRODHOMME Nicolas AG2R Citroën Team 3 15:43

Foto: Lapresse