Simon Yates è balzato in testa alla classifica generale del Tour of the Alps 2021. Il britannico è stato l’assoluto mattatore della seconda tappa (121 km da Innsbruck a Feichten im Kaunertal), ha attaccato sulla dura salita del Kaunergrat-Piller Sattel, dove ha lasciato sul posto Pavel Sivakov e Nairo Quintana, e si è imposto brillantemente tagliando in solitaria il traguardo con 41” di vantaggio sul russo Pavel Sivakov.

L’alfiere del Tem BikeExchange ha mostrato una gamba eccezionale quando la strada andava all’insù e ha fatto magistralmente la differenza, palesando un’eccellente condizione di forma quando mancano poco più di due settimane al via del Giro d’Italia. Il 28enne si trova ora al comando della graduatoria con 45 secondi di vantaggio su Sivakov. Terzo l’irlandese Dan Martin a 1’04”. Si tratta già di un margine importante in questa breve corsa a tappe che prevede altre tre frazioni nei prossimi giorni.

Gianni Moscon, ieri vincitore a Innsbruck, si è staccato in salita e ha dunque dovuto cedere il simbolo del primato. Il migliore italiano è Gianluca Brambilla, 17mo a 2’59” di ritardo. Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour of the Alps 2021 al termine della seconda tappa (delle cinque in programma).

CLASSIFICA GENERALE TOUR OF THE ALPS (dopo la seconda tappa)

1 61 ▲60 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 6:46:56

2 30 ▲28 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 0:45

3 49 ▲46 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 1:04

4 53 ▲49 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:08

5 71 ▲66 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,

6 29 ▲23 HINDLEY Jai Team DSM 1:27

7 68 ▲61 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo ,,

8 5 ▼3 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 1:52

9 8 ▼1 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo ,,

10 13 ▲3 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,,

11 12 ▲1 QUINTANA Nairo Team Arkéa Samsic ,,

12 28 ▲16 BARDET Romain Team DSM ,,

13 38 ▲25 SOSA Iván Ramiro INEOS Grenadiers ,,

14 52 ▲38 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 2:09

15 26 ▲11 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2:18

16 51 ▲35 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers ,,

17 7 ▼10 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 2:59

18 27 ▲9 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Trek – Segafredo ,,

19 48 ▲29 OSORIO Alejandro Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,

20 84 ▲64 NIEVE Mikel Team BikeExchange ,,

21 65 ▲44 NIBALI Antonio Trek – Segafredo 3:01

22 1 ▼21 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 3:11

23 11 ▼12 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 3:21

24 18 ▼6 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA – hansgrohe ,,

25 24 ▼1 ROCHE Nicolas Team DSM ,,

26 34 ▲8 RIES Michel Trek – Segafredo ,,

27 39 ▲12 RAVASI Edward EOLO-Kometa ,,

28 42 ▲14 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe ,,

29 50 ▲21 SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias Trek – Segafredo ,,

30 54 ▲24 FETTER Erik EOLO-Kometa ,,

31 45 ▲14 DOMBROWSKI Joe UAE-Team Emirates ,,

32 63 ▲31 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè ,,

33 72 ▲39 CHRISTIAN Mark EOLO-Kometa ,,

34 67 ▲33 POZZOVIVO Domenico Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,

35 76 ▲41 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain – Victorious ,,

36 73 ▲37 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R Citroën Team ,,

37 90 ▲53 LIPOWITZ Florian Tirol KTM Cycling Team 3:46

38 40 ▲2 ARDILA Andrés Camilo UAE-Team Emirates 5:28

Foto: Lapresse