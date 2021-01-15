OA Sport
VIDEO Biathlon, Italia terza a Oberhof! Bormolini, Hofer, Giacomel e Windisch danno spettacolo

Il biathlon oggi, venerdì 15 gennaio, ha visto proseguire la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 in Germania: ad Oberhof si sta tenendo la sesta tappa del circuito maggiore, scattata mercoledì con la 10 km sprint maschile, mentre oggi si è disputata la staffetta 4×7.5 km maschile.

La formazione azzurra, che ha visto aprire le danze Thomas Bormolini, seguito in seconda frazione da Lukas Hofer, con in terza Tommaso Giacomel, ed in chiusura Dominik Windisch, ha chiuso al terzo posto, battuta soltanto dalla Francia, vincitrice in 1:22’28″0, e dalla Norvegia, seconda a 4″2. Azzurri terzi a 1’06″6.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA STAFFETTA MASCHILE

Foto: LaPresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

LA NOSTRA STORIA

OA Sport nacque l'11 novembre del 2011 come blog chiamato Olimpiazzurra, per poi diventare un sito web dal 23 giugno 2012. L'attuale denominazione è in uso dal 2015. Nell'arco degli anni la nostra filosofia non è mai mutata: tutti gli sport hanno la stessa dignità. Sul nostro portale le Olimpiadi non durano solo 15 giorni, ma 4 anni. OA Sport ha vinto il premio come miglior sito di Sport all'Overtime Festival di Macerata nel 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2020.

TAG:
Coppa del Mondo biathlon 2020-2021 Dominik Windisch Lukas Hofer Thomas Bormolini Tommaso Giacomel

ultimo aggiornamento: 15-01-2021

Subscribe
Notificami
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LIVE Biathlon, staffetta maschile Oberhof in DIRETTA: ITALIA SUL PODIO! Azzurri fantastici: terzi dietro a Francia e Norvegia!

Biathlon, Italia strepitosa! Azzurri terzi in staffetta a Oberhof, successo alla Francia