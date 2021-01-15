VIDEO Biathlon, Italia terza a Oberhof! Bormolini, Hofer, Giacomel e Windisch danno spettacolo

Il biathlon oggi, venerdì 15 gennaio, ha visto proseguire la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 in Germania: ad Oberhof si sta tenendo la sesta tappa del circuito maggiore, scattata mercoledì con la 10 km sprint maschile, mentre oggi si è disputata la staffetta 4×7.5 km maschile.

La formazione azzurra, che ha visto aprire le danze Thomas Bormolini, seguito in seconda frazione da Lukas Hofer, con in terza Tommaso Giacomel, ed in chiusura Dominik Windisch, ha chiuso al terzo posto, battuta soltanto dalla Francia, vincitrice in 1:22’28″0, e dalla Norvegia, seconda a 4″2. Azzurri terzi a 1’06″6.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA STAFFETTA MASCHILE

Looking good for @skiverband – Erik Lesser takes the lead on home soil after a great series in standing! #OBE21https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/ucFrAxs1JX — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 15, 2021

Super impressive from Giacomel to hold his own against athletes like @fabien_claude1 and Peiffer! #OBE21 Knocking down all 5 targets in 18 seconds. @Fisiofficial https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/4uOql3AKD2 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 15, 2021

Foto: LaPresse