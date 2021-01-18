OA Sport
Calendario sport invernali 18-24 gennaio: programma, orari, tv, streaming

La stagione degli sport invernali è ormai entrata nella fase calda con moltissimi eventi di rilievo in programma in questa settimana, da lunedì 18 a domenica 24 gennaio 2021. Fari puntati sulle nuove tappe di Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino, sci di fondo, salto con gli sci, combinata nordica, biathlon, slittino, bob e skeleton, ma c’è grandissima attesa per il debutto stagionale della squadra azzurra nel circuito maggiore di snowboardcross in Valmalenco. Primo grande appuntamento dell’anno anche per lo short track, di scena a Gdansk per i Campionati Europei.

PROGRAMMA SPORT INVERNALI 18-24 GENNAIO 2021

SCI ALPINO
Lun. 18/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – AC+SG maschile Bardonecchia (To)
Lun. 18/01/21 – Coppa Europa SG maschile Zinal (Svi) – ore 10.00
Mar. 19/01/21 – Coppa Europa SG maschile Zinal (Svi) – ore 12.00
Mar. 19/01/21 – Cdm – 1a prova DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Mar. 19/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – SG maschile Passo San Pellegrino (Tn)
Mar. 19/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – SG femminile Bardonecchia (To)
Mer. 20/01/21 – Cdm – 2a prova DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Mer. 20/01/21 – Cdm – 1a prova DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Mer. 20/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – SG maschile Passo San Pellegrino (Tn)
Mer. 20/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – GS femminile La Thuile (Ao)
Gio. 21/01/21 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Gstaad Saanenland (Svi) – ore 10.00
Gio. 21/01/21 – Cdm – 3a prova DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Gio. 21/01/21 – Cdm – 2a prova DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Gio. 21/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – SL maschile Passo San Pellegrino (Tn)
Gio. 21/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – GS femminile La Thuile (Ao)
Ven. 20/01/21 – Cdm – DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Ven. 20/01/21 – Cdm – DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Ven. 22/01/21 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Gstaad Saanenland (Svi) – ore 10.00
Ven. 22/01/21 – Coppa Europa – GS maschile Folgaria (Ita)
Ven. 22/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – GS maschile Passo San Pellegrino (Tn)
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Coppa Europa – GS maschile Folgaria (Ita)
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – SG maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 10.20
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – SG femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 12.00

SCI DI FONDO
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Skiathlon maschile e femminile Lahti (Fin) – ore 10.30 e 13.00, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Sab. 23/01/21 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti e Giovani/Coppa Italia – Sprint TC maschile e femminile Clusone (Ita)
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Staffetta maschile e femminile Lahti (Fin) – ore 09.35 e 10.40, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Dom. 24/01/21 – Campionati Italiani Assoluti e Giovani/Coppa Italia – Team sprint TL maschile e femminile Clusone (Ita)

SALTO CON GLI SCI
Mar. 19/01/21 – Fis Cup – HS104 maschile e femminile Szczynk (Pol) – ore 11.30 e 17.00
Mer. 20/01/21 – Fis Cup – HS104 maschile e femminile Szczynk (Pol) – ore 10.00 e 14.30
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS130 maschile Lahti (Fin) – ore 18.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS94 femminile Ljubno (Slo) – ore 14.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Team HS130 maschile Lahti (Fin) – ore 16.15, diretta tv Eurosport
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – HS94 femminile Ljubno (Slo) – ore 14.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Opa Cup – HS100 maschile e femminile Oberhof (Ger)
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – HS130 maschile Lahti (Fin) – ore 15.45, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – HS94 femminile Ljubno (Slo) – ore 14.00
Dom. 24/01/21 – Opa Cup – HS100 maschile e femminile Oberhof (Ger)

COMBINATA NORDICA
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Provisional Competition Round Lahti (Fin) – ore 13.00
Ven. 22/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/10 km maschile Eisenerz (Aut)
Ven. 22/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/5 km femminile Eisenerz (Aut)
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Team sprint HS130/2×7,5 km Lahti (Fin) – 11.30 e 15.20, diretta tv Eurosport
Sab. 23/01/21 – CoC – Team HS109/5 km Eisenerz (Aut)
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Gundersen HS130/10 km Lahti (Fin) – 08.30 e 13.40, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 24/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/10 km maschile Eisenerz (Aut)
Dom. 24/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/5 km femminile Eisenerz (Aut)

BIATHLON
Mer. 20/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Sprint maschile e femminile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.30 e 14.00
Gio. 21/01/21 – Cdm – Individuale femminile Anterselva (Ita) – ore 14.15, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Individuale maschile Anterselva (Ita) – ore 13.15, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Ven. 22/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Sprint maschile e femminile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.30 e 14.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Mass start femminile e staffetta maschile Anterselva (Ita) – ore 13.10 e 15.05, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Sab. 23/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Staffetta singola mista e staffetta mista Arber (Ger) – ore 11.00 e 13.30
Dom. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Staffetta femminile e mass start maschile Anterselva (Ita) – ore 13.10 e 15.05, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com

SNOWBOARD
Mar. 19/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SBS maschile Laax (Svi) – ore 09.40
Mer. 20/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SBS femminile Laax (Svi) – ore 10.15
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SBX maschile e femminile Valmalenco (Ita)
Sab. 23/01/21 – Coppa Europa – PGS maschile e femminile Davos (Svi)
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – SBX maschile e femminile Valmalenco (Ita) – ore 13.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Dom. 24/01/21 – Coppa Europa – PGS maschile e femminile Davos (Svi)
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – SBX maschile e femminile Valmalenco (Ita) – ore 14.00, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

FREESTYLE
Mer. 20/01/21 – Cdm – SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 13.00
Gio. 21/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve)
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve)
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 13.00
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 12.00

SLITTINO SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Nations Cup Igls (Aut) – ore 09.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Doppio (ore 09.05 e 10.25) e singolo maschile (ore 11.45 e 13.20) Igls (Aut) – diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.fil-luge.org
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Singolo femminile (ore 08.55 e 10.20) e sprint singolo maschile/femminile/doppio (ore 11.45) Igls (Aut) – diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.fil-luge.org

BOB SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE
Ven. 22/01/21 – Mondiali jr/under 23 – Bob a due maschile e femminile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 09.00 e 13.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Bob a due maschile Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 12.15, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Bob a quattro Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 09.30, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org

SKELETON
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm  Gara maschile e femminile Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 10.00 e 13.30, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org
Sab. 23/01/21 – Mondiali jr/under 23 – Gara maschile e femminile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 09.00 e 13.30

SCI VELOCITA’
Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Gara-1 maschile e femminile Gavernie (Fra) – ore 10.00
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Gara-2 maschile e femminile Gavernie (Fra) – ore 10.00
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Gara-3 maschile e femminile Gavernie (Fra) – ore 10.00

SPEED SKATING

Ven. 22/01/21 – Cdm – Prima giornata Heerenveen (Olanda) – ore 14.50, diretta streaming su Eurosport Player e sul canale Youtube dell’Isu
Sab. 23/01/21 – Cdm – Seconda giornata Heerenveen (Olanda) – ore 9.30, diretta streaming su Eurosport Player e sul canale Youtube dell’Isu
Dom. 24/01/21 – Cdm – Terza giornata Heerenveen (Olanda) – ore 9.30, diretta streaming su Eurosport Player e sul canale Youtube dell’Isu

SHORT TRACK 

Ven. 22/01/21 – Europei – Prima giornata Gdansk (Pol) – ore 10.00, diretta streaming sul canale Youtube dell’Isu
Sab. 23/01/21 – Europei – Seconda giornata Gdansk (Pol) – Diretta streaming sul canale Youtube dell’Isu
Dom. 24/01/21 – Europei – Terza giornata Gdansk (Pol) – Diretta streaming sul canale Youtube dell’Isu

