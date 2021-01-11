Calendario sport invernali 11-17 gennaio: programma, orari, tv, streaming. Tutti gli eventi

La stagione degli sport invernali entra nel vivo nella seconda settimana interamente nel nuovo anno solare: da lunedì 11 a domenica 17 gennaio 2021, infatti, saranno di scena diverse discipline. Lo sci alpino prevede la Coppa del Mondo ed ha in programma le tappe a Kitzbuehel e Kranjska Gora, mentre il biathlon vede disputarsi ancora ad Oberhof una nuova tappa di Coppa del Mondo, il salto con gli sci prevede la tappa a Zakopane, lo speed skating vedrà andare in scena gli Europei Allround/Sprint ad Heerenveen, infine lo slittino torna con la Coppa del Mondo ad Oberhof.
PROGRAMMA SPORT INVERNALI 11-17 GENNAIO 2021
SCI ALPINO
Lun. 11/01/21 – GP Italia giovani/aspiranti – SG femminile Santa Caterina Valfurva (Ita)
Lun. 11/01/21 – GP Italia giovani/aspiranti – AC femminile Santa Caterina Valfurva (Ita)
Mar. 12/01/21 – Cdm – SL femminile Fachau (Aut) – ore 18.00 e 20.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Mar. 12/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – SG maschile Santa Caterina Valfurva (So)
Mar. 12/01/21 – GP Italia gio/asp – SG femminile Santa Caterina Valfurva (So)
Mer. 13/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – GS maschile Santa Caterina Valfurva (So)
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – SL maschile Kitzbuehel (recupero Wengen) – orario da definire
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – GS femminile Kranjska Gora (Slo) – ore 11.00 e 14.00, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Sab. 16/01/21 – Coppa Europa – DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Sab. 16/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – GS maschile Ravascletto (Ita)
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – SL maschile Kitzbuehel – ore 10.15 e 13.15, diretta Rai Sport ed Eurosport
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – GS femminile Kranjska Gora (Slo) – ore 11.00 e 14.00, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Dom. 17/01/21 – Coppa Europa – DH femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 10.00
Dom. 17/01/21 – GP Italia sr/gio/asp – SL maschile Ravascletto (Ita)
SALTO CON GLI SCI
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 18.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 16.15, diretta tv Eurosport
Sab. 16/01/21 – CoC – HS142 maschile Bischofshofen (Aut) – ore 17.00
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 16.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 17/01/21 – CoC – HS142 maschile Bischofshofen (Aut) – ore 10.00
COMBINATA NORDICA
Gio. 14/01/21 – Provisional Competition Round Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 19.00
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Gundersen HS106/10 km maschile Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00 e 13.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Ven. 15/01/21 – CoC – Mass start HS140/10 km maschile Klingenthal (Ger)
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – Team sprint HS106/2,7.5 km maschile Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00 e 13.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Sab. 16/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS140/5 km maschile Klingenthal (Ger)
Sab. 16/01/21 – Youth Cup – Gundersen HS73/6 km maschile e HS73/4 km femminile Harrachov (Cze)
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – Gundersen HS106/10 km maschile Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00 e 14.15, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Dom. 17/01/21 – CoC – Gundersen HS140/10 km maschile Klingenthal (Ger)
Dom. 17/01/21 – Youth Cup – Gundersen HS73/5 km maschile e HS73/2,5 km femminile Harrachov (Cze)
BIATHLON
Mer. 13/01/21 – Sprint maschile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 14.30, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Gio. 14/01/21 – Sprint femminile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 14.30, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Gio. 14/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Short Individual femminile e maschile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.30 e 14.00
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Staffetta maschile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 14.30, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – Staffetta femminile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 14.45, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Sab. 16/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Sprint femminile e maschile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.30 e 13.45
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – Mass start maschile e femminile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 12.30 e 15.00, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Dom. 17/01/21 – Ibu Cup – Staffetta femminile e maschile Arber (Ger) – ore 11.00 e 14.00
SNOWBOARD
Mar. 12/01/21 – Cdm – PSL maschile e femminile Bad Gastein (Aut) – ore 18.40, diretta tv Eurosport
Mer. 13/01/21 – Cdm – Team PSL maschile e femminile Bad Gastein (Aut) – ore 13.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Sab. 16/01/21 – Coppa Europa – PGS maschile e femminile Simonhoehe (Aut) ore 09.30
Sab. 16/01/21 – Fis – SBX maschile e femminile Colere (Ita) – ore 12.30
Dom. 17/01/21 – Fis – SBX maschile e femminile Colere (Ita) – ore 12.30
Dom. 17/01/21 – Coppa Europa – PGS maschile e femminile Simonhoehe (Aut) ore 09.30
SKELETON
Mer. 13/01/21 – Coppa Europa – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 09.00
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Gara maschile e femminile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 09.00 e 12.00, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org
Sab. 16/01/21 – ICC – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 09.00
SLITTINO SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Nations Cup Oberhof (Ger) – ore 09.00
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – Singolo maschile (ore 09.10 e 10.45) e doppio maschile (ore 12.30 e 13.50) Oberhof (Ger) – diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.fil-luge.org
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – Singolo femminile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 10.10 e 11.35, diretta tv Eurosport e streaming www.fil-luge.org
SLITTINO SU PISTA NATURALE
Ven. 15/01/21 – Cdm – Singolo maschile (ore 09.00 e 11.00), singolo femminile (ore 10.10 e 12.00) e doppio (ore 13.00 e 14.00) Val Passiria (Ita)
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – Doppio (ore 10.00 e 11.15) e singolo femminile (ore 10.30 e 12.00) Val Passiria (Ita)
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – Singolo maschile (ore 09.30 e 11.00) e team competition (ore 12.45) Val Passiria (Ita)
BOB SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE
Mer. 13/01/21 – Coppa Europa – Bob a due maschile Innsbruck (Aut) – ore 09.00
Ven. 15/01/21 – Coppa Europa – Bob a due femminile e bob a quattro maschile Innsbruck (Aut) – ore 09.00
Sab. 16/01/21 – Cdm – Bob a due maschile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 09.30, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org
Dom. 17/01/21 – Cdm – Bob a quattro St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 13.00, diretta tv Sportitalia e streaming www.ibsf.org
SPEED SKATING
Sab. 16/01/21 – Europei – Allround/Sprint Heerenveen (Ned) – ore 11.30, diretta streaming ISU TV
Dom. 17/01/21 – Europei – Allround/Sprint Heerenveen (Ned) – ore 11.30, diretta streaming ISU TV
Foto: LaPresse