VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta maschile Kontiolahti 2020: highlights e sintesi. Vince la Norvegia, Italia quinta


Il biathlon oggi, domenica 6 dicembre, ha visto proseguire la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 ancora in Finlandia: a Kontiolahti si sta tenendo anche la seconda tappa del circuito maggiore, scattata giovedì 3 dicembre con le sprint, mentre oggi si è disputata la staffetta 4×7.5 km maschile.

Grande il quartetto azzurro: Didier Bionaz, Lukas Hofer, Thomas Bormolini e Dominik Windisch hanno chiuso al quinto posto nella prova vinta dalla Norvegia davanti a Svezia e Germania. Quarta la Russia, delude la Francia, ottava dopo aver pagato tre giri di penalità nella prima frazione.

GLI HIGHIGHTS DELLA GARA

Foto: LaPresse

