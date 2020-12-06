VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta maschile Kontiolahti 2020: highlights e sintesi. Vince la Norvegia, Italia quinta

Il biathlon oggi, domenica 6 dicembre, ha visto proseguire la Coppa del Mondo 2020-2021 ancora in Finlandia: a Kontiolahti si sta tenendo anche la seconda tappa del circuito maggiore, scattata giovedì 3 dicembre con le sprint, mentre oggi si è disputata la staffetta 4×7.5 km maschile.

Grande il quartetto azzurro: Didier Bionaz, Lukas Hofer, Thomas Bormolini e Dominik Windisch hanno chiuso al quinto posto nella prova vinta dalla Norvegia davanti a Svezia e Germania. Quarta la Russia, delude la Francia, ottava dopo aver pagato tre giri di penalità nella prima frazione.

GLI HIGHIGHTS DELLA GARA

Less than 10 minutes until the last competition for the men in @KlahtiBiathlon? Who do you think will be the winners after a total of 30 km and 8 visits at the range? 🥇 Watch the men's relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/AOjHo4Hu6c — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

The final day in Kontiolahti has begun – and these rather wet conditions will be challenging the athletes on the wall just ahead of the shooting range. So settle in and enjoy the men's relay. 👨➡️👨➡️👨➡️👨 Watch the competition LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/BBGR1emYqY — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

Lots of clean shooting in the first prone and @russianbiathlon's Matvey Eliseev takes the lead ahead of France, Ukraine and Norway. ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ Watch the men's relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/YZchCF4Afo — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

No problems at all for @tarjei_boe who is keeping @NSSF_Biathlon in the lead ahead of @skiverband 🇳🇴🇩🇪 Watch the men's relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/BDbpFhDzTD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

No change in the Top 2 with @tarjei_boe keeping Norway ahead of Arnd Peiffer and @skiverband – but @swissskiteam are the big surprise in third place at the moment! 🇨🇭 Watch the men's relay LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/L5HzqLtz6S — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

A flying start for the @NSSF_Biathlon men as the capture the first relay of the season. 💪 🥇 @NSSF_Biathlon 🇳🇴

🥈 @SwedenBiathlon 🇸🇪

🥉 @skiverband 🇩🇪 You can rewatch the entire #KON20 men's relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/TnsCxdFLWs — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

That's it for the men in @KlahtiBiathlon – congratulations to @NSSF_Biathlon @SwedenBiathlon and @skiverband once again. But don't go anywhere: we've got the women's relay coming up shortly! 😍 You can rewatch the entire #KON20 men's relay on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/o8yw7pHMAP — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 6, 2020

