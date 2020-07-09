Tennis, UTS 2020: Matteo Berrettini sostituito da Holger Rune nel match di sabato

Matteo Berrettini è di scena nel Thiem’s 7 2020 di tennis e sabato 11 luglio giocherà una delle due finali, avendo già staccato il pass per le semifinali di domani (in Austria si giocherà anche la finale per il terzo posto): impossibile per lui essere presente anche a Nizza nell’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020, dove sarà sostituito.

Contro il transalpino Corentin Moutet sabato 11 Berrettini sarà sostituito dal danese Holger Rune nel match delle ore 16.15: l’azzurro sarà in gara domenica nelle semifinali e nell’eventuale finale. Se Goffin dovesse battere Tsitsipas, allora Berrettini sarà quarto, altrimenti chiuderà in terza posizione il round robin.

• Semifinals: #1 🆚 #4, #2 🆚 #3

• @StefTsitsipas will top the final rankings if he beats @David__Goffin and/or @richardgasquet1 loses to Paire on next Saturday's Day 9

• Gasquet finishes in top 2 with a win

• Berrettini finishes in top 3 with a 4-0 or 3-1 win#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/FrF0sv14ob

— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 6, 2020