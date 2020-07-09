Show Player

MenuMenu

Tennis, UTS 2020: Matteo Berrettini sostituito da Holger Rune nel match di sabato



Matteo Berrettini è di scena nel Thiem’s 7 2020 di tennis e sabato 11 luglio giocherà una delle due finali, avendo già staccato il pass per le semifinali di domani (in Austria si giocherà anche la finale per il terzo posto): impossibile per lui essere presente anche a Nizza nell’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020, dove sarà sostituito.

Contro il transalpino Corentin Moutet sabato 11 Berrettini sarà sostituito dal danese Holger Rune nel match delle ore 16.15: l’azzurro sarà in gara domenica nelle semifinali e nell’eventuale finale. Se Goffin dovesse battere Tsitsipas, allora Berrettini sarà quarto, altrimenti chiuderà in terza posizione il round robin.

Loading...
Loading...

LA CLASSIFICA DELL’UTS 2020

IL TWEET DELL’UTS

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: LaPresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

Loading...

Lascia un commento

scroll to top