FOTO, Tiffany Cromwel chi è la fidanzata di Valtteri Bottas? Una ciclista australiana che non passa inosservata



Dopo la separazione dello scorso estate con la moglie, la nuotatrice fillandese Emilia Pikkarainen, Valtteri Bottas è attualmente impegnato con la ciclista Tiffany Cromwell. Il finnico di casa Mercedes ha intrapreso da alcuni mesi una relazione con un quest’atleta che, dal 2009, gareggia nella classe Elite nel ciclismo su strada.

Tifffany è australiana ed ha un anno in più dell’alfiere della Mercedes, pronto alla nuova stagione del Mondiale di F1 con una nuova compagna.

ECCO LE FOTO DI TIFFANY CROMWELL

 

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

‘Tis the season 🎄

Un post condiviso da Tiffany Cromwell (@tiffanycromwell) in data:

 

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Tokyo commuting 🚴🏼‍♀️🇯🇵

Un post condiviso da Tiffany Cromwell (@tiffanycromwell) in data:

 

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Post Tour Recovery mode 🔛 🌊☀️ . Plenty of these kind of vibez to be had in the next week or two. 😎

Un post condiviso da Tiffany Cromwell (@tiffanycromwell) in data:

 

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Monday hike to the top of the world … well not quite the top of the world, but the view is still pretty sweet from up here!!!

Un post condiviso da Tiffany Cromwell (@tiffanycromwell) in data:

 

 

Foto: Twitter Tiffany Cromwell

