FOTO, Tiffany Cromwel chi è la fidanzata di Valtteri Bottas? Una ciclista australiana che non passa inosservata

Dopo la separazione dello scorso estate con la moglie, la nuotatrice fillandese Emilia Pikkarainen, Valtteri Bottas è attualmente impegnato con la ciclista Tiffany Cromwell. Il finnico di casa Mercedes ha intrapreso da alcuni mesi una relazione con un quest’atleta che, dal 2009, gareggia nella classe Elite nel ciclismo su strada.
Tifffany è australiana ed ha un anno in più dell’alfiere della Mercedes, pronto alla nuova stagione del Mondiale di F1 con una nuova compagna.
ECCO LE FOTO DI TIFFANY CROMWELL
Post Tour Recovery mode 🔛 🌊☀️ . Plenty of these kind of vibez to be had in the next week or two. 😎
Monday hike to the top of the world … well not quite the top of the world, but the view is still pretty sweet from up here!!!
Sun kissed skin and salty hair, if only all recovery days could be like this. . . A perfect way to spend my last day in Australia for a while. . . Thanks @josiemtomic for a wonderful Australia day long weekend in Perth. Let’s hope the next catch up isn’t so long between drinks. ✨ . : Next stop => Euroland!
Another day out training on the @gc2018 Commonwealth Games road race course, another day closer to competition. So good to finish the session with a little post training dip in the ocean for recovery!!! . . Clearly I was the only one in the team who came prepared with bathers though. 😉
Foto: Twitter Tiffany Cromwell