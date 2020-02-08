VIDEO Irlanda-Galles 24-14 Highlights Sei Nazioni 2020 rugby: quattro le mete dei padroni di casa

La seconda giornata del Sei Nazioni 2020 di rugby vede la vittoria dell’Irlanda per 24-14 sul Galles: i padroni di casa marcano quattro mete e trovano il punto di bonus offensivo, mentre gli ospiti tornano a casa a mani vuote. Irlanda a quota nove in classifica, il Galles resta a cinque.

HIGHLIGHTS IRLANDA-GALLES 24-14

📽️Jordan Larmour gets the scoreboard ticking at the Aviva Stadium! #GuinnessSixNations #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/6YZYbDte8G — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 8, 2020

📽️Crashing over the line to the delight of the home fans! Tadhg Furlong gives @irishrugby the lead at half-time #GuinnessSixNations #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/HotniKHn7V — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 8, 2020

Loading...

Loading...

Bonus point secured courtesy of Andrew Conway! Ireland go two from two in the 2020 #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/l6XQCrpqU0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 8, 2020

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Foto: LaPresse