VIDEO Irlanda-Galles 24-14 Highlights Sei Nazioni 2020 rugby: quattro le mete dei padroni di casa



La seconda giornata del Sei Nazioni 2020 di rugby vede la vittoria dell’Irlanda per 24-14 sul Galles: i padroni di casa marcano quattro mete e trovano il punto di bonus offensivo, mentre gli ospiti tornano a casa a mani vuote. Irlanda a quota nove in classifica, il Galles resta a cinque.

HIGHLIGHTS IRLANDA-GALLES 24-14

Foto: LaPresse

