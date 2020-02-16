VIDEO Dorothea Wierer Campionessa del Mondo! Highlights e sintesi dell’inseguimento, apoteosi italiana ad Anterselva

Dorothea Wierer si è laureata Campionessa del Mondo nell’inseguimento, l’azzurra ha trionfato di fronte al proprio pubblico di Anterselva: è la prima biathleta a vincere un titolo iridato nella località in cui è cresciuta. L’altoatesina è stata semplicemente superlativa, è partita settima dopo la gara sprint dell’altro ieri e si è resa protagonista di una gara spettacolare, costruita in maniera precisa a livello tattico e che l’ha vista trionfare davanti alla tedesca Denise Herrmann e alla norvegese Marte Olsbu Roeiseland. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi dell’inseguimento dei Mondiali di biathlon vinta da Dorothea Wierer.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INSEGUIMENTO MONDIALI BIATHLON:

LA PARTENZA DELLA GARA:

You can feel the excitement coming from the #antholz2020 crowd! Who can handle the pressure and come away with a medal in the women pursuit? Tune in live for all the thrills and spills on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/KZI4HLHCZs — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland leads the pack out of the start gate for the #antholz2020 pursuit. Can she hold on to her 7 second advantage or can someone hunt her down? Watch the race now live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/9RrGI7e2IB — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

IL PRIMO POLIGONO:

Dunklee takes the lead with 5/5! She is chased by Roeiseland and Wierer! #antholz2020 Watch it live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/SkRF71wSx5 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

IL SECONDO POLIGONO, DOROTHEA WIERER IN TESTA:

Can you hear the noise? That means Dorothea Wierer has taken the lead after the second prone in #antholz2020! Watch the race now on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/xmMsRWFWIT — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

IL TERZO POLIGONO, WIERER IN TESTA CON ROEISELAND:

It’s neck and neck at the front between Roeiseland and Wierer! It’s going down to the final shoot in the #antholz2020 women pursuit! Watch it now on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/pW3So1SLC1 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

IL QUARTO POLIGONO, DOROTHEA WIERER CAMPIONESSA DEL MONDO:

One miss for Wierer but she is out in front on her own! It should be gold for Italy here in the #antholz2020 women pursuit! Watch it live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/Jo8mzR3mua — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020

LA CRONACA DELLA VITTORIA DI DOROTHEA WIERER

Foto: Federico Angiolini