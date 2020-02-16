VIDEO Dorothea Wierer Campionessa del Mondo! Highlights e sintesi dell’inseguimento, apoteosi italiana ad Anterselva

Show Player

Dorothea Wierer si è laureata Campionessa del Mondo nell’inseguimento, l’azzurra ha trionfato di fronte al proprio pubblico di Anterselva: è la prima biathleta a vincere un titolo iridato nella località in cui è cresciuta. L’altoatesina è stata semplicemente superlativa, è partita settima dopo la gara sprint dell’altro ieri e si è resa protagonista di una gara spettacolare, costruita in maniera precisa a livello tattico e che l’ha vista trionfare davanti alla tedesca Denise Herrmann e alla norvegese Marte Olsbu Roeiseland. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi dell’inseguimento dei Mondiali di biathlon vinta da Dorothea Wierer.

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INSEGUIMENTO MONDIALI BIATHLON:

LA PARTENZA DELLA GARA:

IL PRIMO POLIGONO:

IL SECONDO POLIGONO, DOROTHEA WIERER IN TESTA:

IL TERZO POLIGONO, WIERER IN TESTA CON ROEISELAND:

IL QUARTO POLIGONO, DOROTHEA WIERER CAMPIONESSA DEL MONDO:

 

 

stefano.villa@oasport.it

Foto: Federico Angiolini

